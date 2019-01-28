Sage Named to 2019 Best Software Companies List by G2 Crowd

Sage Intacct the Only Cloud Financial Management Solution Ranked in the Top 50 Software Products for Mid-sized Companies Based on Customer Satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Sage Intacct, a solution available in Sage Business Cloud, was named to the 2019 G2 Crowd list of the 50 Best Software Products for the Mid-Market. The equivalent of the People’s Choice Awards for tech companies, G2 Crowd’s Best Software Awards is a definitive ranking of the best software companies and products worldwide. Sage Intacct was the only cloud financial management solution to make the list.

The Sage Intacct solution currently maintains a 4.2 rating (out of 5.0) on G2 Crowd, based on the validated reviews of Sage Intacct users. Sage Intacct was named a Leader in both the Winter 2019 Mid-Market ERP Systems and the Mid-Market Accounting Software G2 Crowd Grid Reports -- achieving the highest levels for customer satisfaction in both reports.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading marketplace for business software and services, compiled the list using data collected from over 270,000 authentic customer reviews written between January 1 and December 31, 2018. Reviews spanned across nearly 60,000 software products, with every single review vetted by an individual person to ensure legitimacy.

“Sage continues to distinguish itself as a leader in the cloud financial management software market,” said Rob Reid, EVP and Managing Director, Sage Intacct. “Sage Intacct offers a powerful combination of both innovative functionality and unmatched customer satisfaction to empower users to achieve incredible results. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from Sage Intacct users on G2 Crowd is indicative of our commitment to ensuring the highest levels of customer success.”

“This is no subjective list by a few people giving their opinions,” explains G2 Crowd CEO Godard Abel. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 Crowd is able to harness more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies are doing the best job of helping businesses reach their potential.”

To view G2 Crowd’s list of the of 50 Best Software Products for the Mid-Market, please visit https://www.g2crowd.com/best-software-companies/mid-market.

About Sage

Sage (FTSE: SGE) is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they’re a start-up, scale-up, or enterprise. We do this through Sage Business Cloud – the one and only platform that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Financials, Sage Intacct, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll, and Payments & Banking.

Our mission is to free business builders from the burden of admin, so they can spend more time doing what they love – and we do that every day for three million customers across 23 countries, through our 13,000 colleagues and a network of accountants and partners. We are committed to doing business the right way and giving back to our communities through Sage Foundation. Find out more at www.sage.com/en-us.

Sage, Sage Intacct, and the Sage logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sage Group plc and/or its affiliates. Other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

