Jobcase Expands Headquarters in Kendall Square, Leaning Into Its Mission of Empowering America’s Workers

The company’s newly expanded 30,000 square foot office in bustling tech center makes room for growing team, continued momentum into 2019

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jobcase.com, an open-access community dedicated to empowering people in their work-life, has expanded its headquarters to 30,000 feet in Kendall Square. Home to world-class institutions and entrepreneurial enclaves, Kendall Square remains prime real estate for business and technology industry leaders - and the perfect home for Jobcase.

This new, larger office space will house the company’s growing workforce, which increased by 30 percent in 2018, now up to 160 employees in total. Serving over 50 million arrivals every month, Jobcase is becoming the platform of choice for American workers looking to prepare for the future of work.

“We are thrilled that Jobcase is expanding its presence in Kendall Square,” said Marc McGovern, City of Cambridge Mayor. “The Cambridge-grown tech company has brought 160 jobs to our city and has made a monumental impact on its 90 million online community members. Jobcase harnesses technology so that people can help people -- this is exactly the kind of company that we want to help thrive here in Cambridge.”

In the 1970s, Kendall Square held an assortment of old factories, vacant lots and abandoned buildings. Today, more than 150 high-tech companies, including some of the most recognizable businesses in existence - Biogen, Amazon, and Microsoft - have a presence there. In addition to Jobcase, a slew of prominent startups, such as HubSpot and Cargurus, also got their start in the Kendall Square neighborhood. The mass of entrepreneurs and technologists make the area one of the densest innovation hubs in the world, and key local institutions aim to keep it that way.

“Kendall Square is one of the most significant tech centers across the globe. It’s commonly dubbed ‘the most innovative square mile on the planet,’” said Jobcase CEO, Fred Goff. “More importantly in an AI-driven tech era, the Kendall community understands the need for human-first innovation and ethics. As such, we are more than excited to expand operations in Kendall to empower more people in their work-life. Easy access to some of the best tech and business minds in the world is what first brought us to Kendall. The relationships we’ve been able to foster, like our partnership with MIT CSAIL, make staying a no-brainer.”

Jobcase is scheduled to finalize construction on its new headquarters January, 2019.

About Jobcase

Jobcase, builders of technology and community to empower America's workforce, is one of the Boston area's fastest growing technology companies. Jobcase provides one place to manage all things job-related, including access to the knowledge, connections, and wisdom of over 90 million registered members. Jobcase is an industry-affiliated partner of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL, and Jobcase technology also powers over 100 job sites in the Jobcase Network. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com.

