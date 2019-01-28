Steelcase Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune has recognized Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) as one of its 2019 World’s Most Admired Companies in the Home Equipment and Furnishings industry sector. For the first time, Steelcase earned the top spot in the category.



Businesses featured on the Most Admired list are ranked by business executives, directors, and analysts through surveys, and represent excellence in nine criteria. Steelcase received high scores in the Innovation, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness and Quality of Products/Services categories.



“It’s always an honor to be recognized by other businesses in our sector for the outstanding work of our people around the world. Their commitment to excellence provides innovative solutions for our customers and urges us to get better every day,” said Jim Keane, President and CEO of Steelcase.



Steelcase is a global company whose exploration of the workplace helps it understand how work is changing and how those changes impact people. By applying user-centered research to imagine new possibilities, Steelcase designs and manufactures products for the world’s leading organizations so people have better experiences at work. The company partners with other leading brands to enrich its portfolio, increasing the range of options it offers to help customers work, learn and heal.

Fortune’s rankings are published each year and reflect the observations and opinions of executives, directors and analysts from a total of 680 companies in 30 countries. Respondents rate their industry peers and competitors on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. More information on the World’s Most Admired Companies can be found at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/

About Steelcase Inc.

For over 105 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world's leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands - including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2018 revenue of $3.1 billion.

This release is not endorsed or sponsored by Fortune.

