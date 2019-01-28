Dolby Laboratories Celebrates Dolby Family Fellowship Recipient Films ‘Honey Boy’ and ‘The Sound of Silence’ at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories’ Dolby Institute and the Ray and Dagmar Dolby Family Fund honor ‘Honey Boy,’ directed by Alma Har'el and written by Shia LaBeouf, and ‘The Sound of Silence,’ directed by Michael Tyburski and co-written by Ben Nabors and Michael Tyburski, at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Both films received the prestigious Dolby Family Fellowship grant, enabling a wide array of post-production technologies including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
About the Dolby Institute
Launched at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, the Dolby Institute has the mission to educate and inspire emerging filmmakers and content creators to think creatively about sound and image to enhance their stories. Since its inception, the Institute has brought together emerging artists and award-winning veterans and masters of the craft to offer concrete tools and advice on ways to make stories more vibrant with sound and images. Dolby Institute Director Glenn Kiser, the former head of Skywalker Sound, has been working at film festivals, universities, and film schools—wherever filmmakers gather.
