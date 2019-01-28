PSB Reports Record 2018 Earnings of $10.3 Million; Asset and Loan Growth Continues

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCPK: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central Wisconsin, reported that 2018 earnings grew to $2.29 per share on net income of $10.31 million, compared to earnings of $1.58 per share on net income of $7.2 million in 2017. The December quarter earnings more than doubled to $0.56 per share, on net income of $2.53 million, compared to earnings of $0.21 per share, on net income of $946,000, for the fourth quarter of 2017. December quarterly earnings also remained steady as compared to September quarterly 2018 earnings of $0.59 per share, on net income of $2.66 million. Earnings increased primarily due to higher net interest income achieved through asset growth as well as lower taxes.



/EIN News/ -- “For 2018, we achieved record earnings by expanding our asset base beyond $900 million and delivered a 25th consecutive year of increased cash dividends per share. Our return on average equity for the full year in 2018 was 13.41%. We are proud to provide strong stewardship of our shareholders’ capital and continue to explore growth opportunities throughout vibrant Wisconsin communities as they may arise,” stated Scott M. Cattanach, President & CEO.

“Our net loan growth during the December 2018 quarter was $21.8 million compared to a slight decline for the same quarter last year. Our increased volume largely came from our north central Wisconsin markets where we are seeing solid commercial loan demand,” said Cattanach.

Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended December 31, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017 and /or September 30, 2018, as applicable):

Total assets grew to $916.0 million at year end, an increase of $68.3 million, or 8.1%, compared to a year ago, led by net loan growth of $48.4 million, or 7.9%, reflecting solid growth in commercial loans. Relative to the previous quarter ended September 30, 2018, loans increased 3.4%.



The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 90.7% at December 31, 2018, from 86.9% at December 31, 2017, as loan origination activity outpaced deposit growth over the fiscal year.



Deposit balances increased $23.5 million or 3.3% year-over year with $15.1 million consisting of new interest-bearing demand and savings accounts.



Asset quality improved over the past year as non-performing assets totaled $6.1 million, or 0.67% of total assets versus $10.7 million, or 1.27% of total assets at December 31, 2017, and increased slightly from $5.9 million, or 0.67% of total assets at September 30, 2018.



The net interest margin increased to 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.48% the previous quarter and decreased from 3.68% one year earlier. For the full year in 2018, the net interest margin was 3.56% compared to 3.54% for 2017.



Return on shareholders’ equity was 13.41% for 2018 compared to 9.82% for 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, return on shareholders’ equity was 12.62% compared to 13.64% the previous quarter and 4.98% for the fourth quarter a year ago.



Return on average assets was 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 1.20% the previous quarter and 0.45% one year earlier. Return on average assets for 2018 was 1.19% compared to 0.87% for 2017.



Earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 were reduced by $1.2 million or $0.27 per share due to the revaluation of our deferred tax asset due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017.



Tangible net book value was $17.98 per share at December 31, 2018, an increase of 10.4% from $16.28 per share as of December 31, 2017.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased 8.1% to $916.0 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $847.7 million as of December 31, 2017. Relative to the prior quarter, assets increased 3.7% from $883.3 million. Total loans increased $48.4 million, or 7.9% over the past year, which was partially fueled by origination activity in our loan production office in Milwaukee. Most of the loan growth was in commercial real estate loans which increased to $349.4 million at December 31, 2018 from $319.9 million at December 31, 2017 and commercial non-real estate loans, which increased to $147.2 million at December 31, 2018, from $127.4 million at December 31, 2017. Non-owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans represented the largest component of the loan portfolio at 29.6% of gross loans at December 31, 2018, followed by residential real estate loans at 24.8%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 23.0%, commercial loans at 22.1% and consumer loans at 0.5%. The allowance for loan losses was 0.94% of gross loans at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.98% the previous quarter and 1.04% one year earlier. Net charge-offs were $70,000 for 2017 and $296,000 for 2018.

Non-performing assets were 0.67% of total assets at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.67% at September 30, 2018, and 1.27% at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, non-performing assets consisted of $3.4 million in non-accruing loans, $2.3 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual, $313,000 in non-accrual restructured loans and $113,000 in foreclosed assets. Nonperforming assets aggregating to $500,000 or more, measured by gross principal outstanding per credit relationship, included two relationships at December 31, 2018, and five relationships as of December 31, 2017, totaling $1.8 million and $6.7 million, respectively. Specific reserves maintained on these large problem loans were $9,000 at December 31, 2018, and $347,000 at December 31, 2017.

At December 31, 2018, cash and investments totaled $219.1 million compared to $201.9 million at December 31, 2017 and $208.9 million at September 30, 2018. Relative to the previous quarter, the cash and cash equivalent balance increased to $44.0 million at December 31, 2018, from $30.5 million at September 30, 2018, reflecting anticipated future funding needs.

“The securities portfolio reflected an increase in securities available for sale and a decrease in securities held to maturity as PSB transitions to carrying more securities at market values for additional future liquidity to support growth if needed,” said Mark Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Total deposits increased $23.5 million, or 3.3% to $725.8 million at December 31, 2018 from $702.3 million at December 31, 2017. Seasonal deposits from governmental entities were not as strong in December as in years’ past, which slowed deposit growth for the year. Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased as a percent of total deposits and remained the largest deposit category. At December 31, 2018, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.1% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 20.5%, money market deposits at 20% and retail and local time deposits at 16.8%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 7.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2018.

FHLB advances increased to $81.1 million at December 31, 2018, from $49.4 million at December 31, 2017, and $64.7 million at September 30, 2018. The increase in advances was used to support increased lending volumes. Total borrowings increased to $99.7 million at December 31, 2018, from $62.3 million one year earlier.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, stockholders’ equity increased $7.1 million, or 9.6%, which reflects the impact of dividend payments totaling $1.6 million. Tangible net book value increased 10.4% to $17.98 per share, at December 31, 2018, compared to $16.28 per share at December 31, 2017. PSB’s tangible equity to total assets increased to 8.81% at December 31, 2018, compared to 8.69% at December 31, 2017.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $7.5 million (on a net margin of 3.58%) for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $7.3 million (on net margin of 3.48%) for the third quarter of 2018 and $7.1 million (on a net margin of 3.68%) for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net interest income growth from the prior quarter was mainly due to higher average loan yields which equaled 4.95% for the fourth quarter versus 4.85% the preceding quarter. For the year, net interest income totaled $28.8 million (on a net margin of 3.56%) compared to $27.2 million (on a net margin of 3.54%) for 2017.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities continued to increase in the most recent quarter, equaling 1.15% for the fourth quarter compared to 1.10% for the preceding quarter. For the year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.00% compared to 0.72% for 2017. The largest change in interest expense over the past year has come from interest cost associated with savings and demand deposits where costs increased from $553,000 to $1.32 million. Interest cost related to time deposits also increased over the past year, though the impact of rising rates on time deposits will be felt more fully in the future as current time deposits mature, while savings and demand deposit increases were immediately affected by the rising interest rate environment. The expense associated with time deposits increased to $2.73 million for 2018 from $2.14 million for 2017.

“Our deposit beta was 20.7% for the fourth quarter compared to 66.7% in the previous quarter. Our fourth quarter deposit beta is near our cumulative average since September 30, 2015. Meanwhile, our loan beta change remained relatively consistent at 33.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to 33.7% one quarter earlier,” said Oldenberg.

The provision for loan losses totaled $60,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a provision of $10,000 for the prior quarter. The increased provision primarily relates to establishing reserves for the growing loan portfolio.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.7 million compared to $1.6 million during the preceding quarter and $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase from the previous quarter was from increased commissions on investment and insurance sales of $430,000 versus $299,000 the prior quarter. Total noninterest income for 2018 was $6.5 million compared to $6.1 million during 2017. Investment sales commissions were up $220,000 while mortgage loan servicing income was up $185,000 for 2018 relative to the prior year.

Noninterest expense totaled $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018 noninterest expense increased due to increased salaries and benefit expenses associated with higher health benefit costs and personnel costs associated with our increase in total assets and the need for additional compliance resources. For the full year in 2018, noninterest expenses totaled $21.7 million compared to $20.3 million for 2017. The increased cost was led by salaries and employee benefit expense, up $1.0 million and occupancy expense which increased $219,000. All other operating expenses increased $137,000 compared to the prior year.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from nine full service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties and loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTC Markets Exchange. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Earnings and dividends: 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Interest income $ 9,365 $ 9,063 $ 8,685 $ 8,076 $ 8,247 Interest expense $ 1,888 $ 1,805 $ 1,406 $ 1,262 $ 1,151 Net interest income $ 7,477 $ 7,258 $ 7,279 $ 6,814 $ 7,096 Provision for loan losses $ 60 $ 10 $ 30 $ 30 $ 105 Other noninterest income $ 1,718 $ 1,615 $ 1,553 $ 1,590 $ 1,533 Other noninterest expense $ 5,829 $ 5,373 $ 5,145 $ 5,366 $ 5,302 Net income $ 2,529 $ 2,661 $ 2,767 $ 2,355 $ 946 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.52 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.52 $ 0.21 Dividends declared per share (3) $ 0.18 $ - $ 0.18 $ - $ 0.16 Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 17.98 $ 17.37 $ 16.90 $ 16.52 $ 16.28 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 15.56 % n/a 15.49 % n/a 23.68 % Average common shares outstanding 4,488,397 4,490,621 4,492,059 4,515,384 4,533,081 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 646,063 $ 634,469 $ 619,251 $ 608,203 $ 602,117 Assets $ 883,373 $ 881,518 $ 845,816 $ 841,863 $ 832,201 Deposits $ 708,318 $ 708,521 $ 691,706 $ 691,799 $ 675,358 Stockholders' equity $ 79,525 $ 77,390 $ 76,150 $ 74,026 $ 75,309 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.14 % 1.20 % 1.31 % 1.13 % 0.45 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 12.62 % 13.64 % 14.57 % 12.90 % 4.98 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.22 % 9.02 % 9.21 % 8.92 % 9.09 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.07 % -0.06 % 0.16 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.81 % 1.05 % 1.70 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.79 % 1.27 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.97 % 1.04 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 7.20 % 7.14 % 7.37 % 8.47 % 13.74 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.58 % 3.48 % 3.67 % 3.49 % 3.68 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.32 % 3.23 % 3.46 % 3.31 % 3.50 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.11 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 15.50 % 15.12 % 15.17 % 16.45 % 15.67 % Efficiency ratio (2) 62.54 % 59.75 % 57.56 % 63.08 % 59.65 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.62 % 2.42 % 2.44 % 2.59 % 2.53 % Tangible equity to actual assets (4) 8.81 % 8.83 % 8.61 % 8.79 % 8.69 % Stock price information: High $ 27.50 $ 27.45 $ 24.67 $ 23.67 $ 23.32 Low $ 21.10 $ 24.08 $ 23.08 $ 22.92 $ 22.77 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 22.50 $ 27.20 $ 24.67 $ 23.58 $ 23.17 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets and any preferred stock capital elements.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, except per share data - unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,125 $ 7,814 $ 7,579 $ 6,971 $ 7,172 $ 30,489 $ 27,350 Securities: Taxable 714 732 677 676 685 2,799 2,663 Tax-exempt 424 394 364 335 324 1,517 1,333 Other interest and dividends 102 123 65 94 66 384 248 Total interest and dividend income 9,365 9,063 8,685 8,076 8,247 35,189 31,594 Interest expense: Deposits 1,435 1,324 1,078 978 853 4,815 3,103 FHLB advances 315 359 221 190 192 1,085 709 Other borrowings 18 1 3 2 22 24 200 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 29 26 24 111 94 Junior subordinated debentures 92 93 75 66 60 326 312 Total interest expense 1,888 1,805 1,406 1,262 1,151 6,361 4,418 Net interest income 7,477 7,258 7,279 6,814 7,096 28,828 27,176 Provision for loan losses 60 10 30 30 105 130 385 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,417 7,248 7,249 6,784 6,991 28,698 26,791 Noninterest income: Service fees 419 415 389 388 402 1,611 1,589 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 227 286 258 284 307 1,055 1,188 Mortgage loan servicing, net 129 115 131 98 61 473 288 Investment and insurance sales commissions 430 299 274 304 286 1,307 1,087 Net gain on sale of securities - - - - - - 4 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 96 95 93 89 93 373 383 Other noninterest income 417 405 408 427 384 1,657 1,568 Total noninterest income 1,718 1,615 1,553 1,590 1,533 6,476 6,107 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,566 3,244 3,101 3,283 3,176 13,194 12,183 Occupancy and facilities 526 499 534 556 441 2,115 1,896 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (17 ) (7 ) (18 ) 8 62 (34 ) 120 Data processing and other office operations 654 649 625 635 654 2,563 2,430 Advertising and promotion 163 98 74 85 149 420 454 FDIC insurance premiums 61 63 65 58 67 247 276 Other noninterest expenses 876 827 764 741 753 3,208 2,987 Total noninterest expense 5,829 5,373 5,145 5,366 5,302 21,713 20,346 Income before provision for income taxes 3,306 3,490 3,657 3,008 3,222 13,461 12,552 Provision for income taxes 777 829 890 653 2,276 3,149 5,365 Net income $ 2,529 $ 2,661 $ 2,767 $ 2,355 $ 946 $ 10,312 $ 7,187 Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.52 $ 0.21 $ 2.29 $ 1.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.52 $ 0.21 $ 2.29 $ 1.58

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 2,529 $ 946 $ 10,312 $ 7,187 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 1,153 (524 ) (766 ) 179 Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income - - - (2 ) Amortization of unrealized gain included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity (6 ) (18 ) (39 ) (75 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (157 ) - (158 ) 5 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 8 - 9 52 Other comprehensive income (loss) 998 (542 ) (954 ) 159 Comprehensive income $ 3,527 $ 404 $ 9,358 $ 7,346

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2018 unaudited, December

31, 2017 derived from audited financial statements Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 18,923 $ 15,348 $ 11,876 $ 8,854 $ 17,241 Interest-bearing deposits 501 930 453 164 479 Federal funds sold 24,554 14,246 19,493 21,050 10,387 Cash and cash equivalents 43,978 30,524 31,822 30,068 28,107 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 113,821 114,997 114,939 102,865 101,527 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $57,607, $59,341, $61,487, $63,783 and $67,768, respectively 58,311 60,421 62,299 64,536 67,573 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 2,976 2,976 2,976 3,472 4,712 Loans held for sale 358 - 405 156 - Loans receivable, net 658,481 636,712 631,620 606,764 610,076 Accrued interest receivable 2,777 2,709 2,544 2,372 2,279 Foreclosed assets 113 483 736 260 250 Premises and equipment, net 10,209 10,339 10,524 10,582 10,453 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,805 1,805 1,817 1,817 1,838 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,330 2,011 2,297 1,672 1,700 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 16,365 15,407 15,312 15,219 15,130 Other assets 4,474 4,893 4,655 4,438 4,036 TOTAL ASSETS $ 915,998 $ 883,277 $ 881,946 $ 844,221 $ 847,681 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 148,611 $ 151,484 $ 138,079 $ 136,873 $ 151,858 Interest-bearing deposits 577,215 565,799 571,512 557,118 550,445 Total deposits 725,826 717,283 709,591 693,991 702,303 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 81,071 64,660 71,523 48,831 49,448 Other borrowings 8,379 4,864 1,140 8,513 2,636 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,650 8,144 13,412 8,302 9,280 Total liabilities 835,158 805,183 805,898 769,869 773,899 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,487,895, 4,488,720, 4,491,789, 4,486,245 and 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 4,521,600 shares, respectively Additional paid-in capital 7,508 7,462 7,417 7,524 7,350 Retained earnings 85,583 83,861 81,200 79,226 76,873 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (1,651 ) (2,649 ) (2,059 ) (1,759 ) (697 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,002,903, 1,002,078, 999,009, 1,004,553 and (12,430 ) (12,410 ) (12,340 ) (12,469 ) (11,574 ) 969,198 shares, respectively Total stockholders' equity 80,840 78,094 76,048 74,352 73,782 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 915,998 $ 883,277 $ 881,946 $ 844,221 $ 847,681

Loan Composition by Purpose: 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 Total Loans: Residential real estate: One to four family 117,970 120,130 119,736 120,542 121,761 HELOC loans 24,746 25,880 25,529 24,730 25,479 Residential construction & development 16,413 13,483 12,464 12,174 11,995 Residential vacant land 5,370 5,507 7,017 6,451 6,659 Total Residential real estate: 164,499 165,000 164,746 163,897 165,894 Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Owner occupied: Commercial real estate 145,480 141,043 136,248 135,170 141,964 SBA commercial real estate 1,769 1,888 1,560 1,863 1,891 Agriculture real estate 4,968 4,895 4,547 4,392 4,439 Construction and land development 350 - - - 200 Total Owner occupied: 152,567 147,826 142,355 141,425 148,494 Non-owner occupied: Commercial real estate 147,246 134,860 135,162 137,939 135,431 SBA commercial real estate 151 156 160 161 - Agricultural real estate 315 321 331 338 346 Construction and land development 35,288 32,481 31,377 26,014 24,410 Commercial vacant land 13,800 14,414 11,535 10,809 11,176 Total Non-owner occupied: 196,800 182,232 178,565 175,261 171,363 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Municipal non-real estate 6,806 6,661 8,532 6,037 8,771 Commercial line 68,300 62,357 64,652 51,684 51,926 Other commercial non-real estate 65,829 68,446 69,474 65,845 60,827 SBA commercial non-real estate 2,277 2,557 2,785 3,893 2,931 Agricultural non-real estate 3,994 4,366 3,396 3,095 2,976 Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: 147,206 144,387 148,839 130,554 127,431 Consumer non-real estate: Consumer installment 2,755 2,629 2,415 2,183 2,327 Consumer line 243 216 220 250 239 Other consumer 218 211 199 204 218 Total Consumer non-real estate: 3,216 3,056 2,834 2,637 2,784 Gr:oss loans: 664,288 642,500 637,339 612,775 615,968 Net deferred loan costs (fees) 213 212 237 212 213 Overdrafts 211 280 217 164 180 Loan fair value acquisition - - - - 3 GLHEC student loans - - - - 110 Allowance for loan losses (6,232 ) (6,280 ) (6,173 ) (6,387 ) (6,398 ) Total loans receivable: 658,481 636,712 631,620 606,764 610,076

PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition December 31, (000s) 2018 2017 $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 148,611 20.5 % $ 151,858 21.6 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 254,857 35.1 % 239,784 34.1 % Money market deposits 145,300 20.0 % 140,846 20.1 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 99,584 13.8 % 95,853 13.7 % Total core deposits 648,352 89.4 % 628,341 89.5 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 22,131 3.0 % 20,103 2.9 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 2,483 0.3 % 6,592 0.9 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 52,860 7.3 % 47,267 6.7 % Totals $ 725,826 100.0 % $ 702,303 100.0 %

Nonperforming Assets as of: December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 3,422 $ 3,581 Nonaccrual restructured loans 313 969 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 2,284 5,943 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - Total nonperforming loans 6,019 10,493 Foreclosed assets 113 250 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,132 $ 10,743 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.91 % 1.70 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.67 % 1.27 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 103.54 % 60.97 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended December 31, 2018 Quarter ended December 31, 2017 Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 652,342 $ 8,137 4.95 % $ 608,492 $ 7,264 4.74 % Taxable securities 105,269 714 2.69 % 115,078 685 2.36 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 68,576 537 3.11 % 54,032 491 3.61 % FHLB stock 2,004 25 4.95 % 1,807 15 3.29 % Other 13,748 77 2.22 % 13,502 51 1.50 % Total (2) 841,939 9,490 4.47 % 792,911 8,506 4.26 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 11,855 11,252 Premises and equipment, net 10,311 10,518 Cash surrender value ins 15,751 14,787 Other assets 9,796 9,108 Allowance for loan losses (6,279 ) (6,375 ) Total $ 883,373 $ 832,201 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 235,839 $ 370 0.62 % $ 214,211 $ 177 0.33 % Money market deposits 143,618 280 0.77 % 140,841 140 0.39 % Time deposits 184,178 785 1.69 % 176,646 536 1.20 % FHLB borrowings 64,833 315 1.93 % 54,058 192 1.41 % Other borrowings 11,139 18 0.64 % 8,359 22 1.04 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.44 % 2,500 24 3.81 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 92 4.72 % 7,732 60 3.08 % Total 649,839 1,888 1.15 % 604,347 1,151 0.76 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 144,683 143,660 Other liabilities 9,326 8,885 Stockholders' equity 79,525 75,309 Total $ 883,373 $ 832,201 Net interest income $ 7,602 $ 7,355 Rate spread 3.32 % 3.50 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.58 % 3.68 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2018 Year Ended December 31, 2017 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 633,406 $ 30,538 4.82 % $ 606,621 $ 27,499 4.53 % Taxable securities 108,944 2,799 2.57 % 112,369 2,663 2.37 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 62,611 1,920 3.07 % 55,405 2,020 3.65 % FHLB stock 2,004 86 4.29 % 1,791 59 3.29 % Other 16,272 298 1.83 % 14,143 189 1.34 % Total (2) 823,237 35,641 4.33 % 790,329 32,430 4.10 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 10,966 10,887 Premises and equipment, net 10,469 10,555 Cash surrender value ins 15,384 14,522 Other assets 9,393 9,190 Allowance for loan losses (6,286 ) (6,266 ) Total $ 863,163 $ 829,217 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 240,119 $ 1,320 0.55 % $ 219,224 $ 553 0.25 % Money market deposits 138,220 770 0.56 % 141,296 414 0.29 % Time deposits 180,950 2,725 1.51 % 179,984 2,136 1.19 % FHLB borrowings 61,553 1,085 1.76 % 52,110 709 1.36 % Other borrowings 5,617 24 0.43 % 9,526 200 2.10 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 111 4.44 % 2,500 94 3.76 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 326 4.22 % 7,732 312 4.04 % Total 636,691 6,361 1.00 % 612,372 4,418 0.72 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 140,561 135,416 Other liabilities 9,040 8,260 Stockholders' equity 76,871 73,169 Total $ 863,163 $ 829,217 Net interest income $ 29,280 $ 28,012 Rate spread 3.33 % 3.38 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.56 % 3.54 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.

Investor Relations Contact

PSB Holdings, Inc.

1905 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

888.929.9902

InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com



