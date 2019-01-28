Lantronix to Showcase Scalable and Secure Out-of-Band Management Solutions at Cisco Live

Company Also Introduces a New Line-Up of SFP Transceivers for its Industry-Leading SLC 8000 Advanced Console Manager

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at Cisco Live in Barcelona, Spain, Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), will showcase its portfolio of innovative out-of-band management solutions including a number of new features at booth #B9 from January 28 to February 1, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Lantronix’s out-of-band management solutions, including the modular SLC™ 8000 advanced console manager, the SLB™ remote branch office manager, and ConsoleFlow™ centralized management software, are designed to reduce deployment and management complexity and costs while maximizing IT infrastructure uptime. The solutions provide secure out-of-band management to enable the IT personnel of any size enterprise to remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot equipment from anywhere while maintaining access to their critical equipment even during network outages via secondary dial-up or cellular connections.

“IT decisionmakers in 2019 need to approach their IT management strategy from the perspective of the digital transformation. Uptrends in cloud services and the Internet of Things are significantly increasing the burden on the data center. In addition, as more and more enterprises deploy SD-WAN networks in their remote branch offices, the need to ensure network uptime and resiliency is an imperative,” said Shahram Mehraban, Lantronix vice president of marketing. “Our innovative out-of-band management solutions enable both small and large enterprises to securely and reliably centralize management of their mission-critical equipment, maximizing uptime, while reducing infrastructure support costs.”

The latest software releases for the Lantronix SLC 8000 and SLB products that will be exhibited at Cisco Live provide additional functionalities such as support for the new Lantronix SFP transceiver modules, enhanced LTE cellular fail-over and fail-back functionality and enhanced security. Lantronix has also released new software for the Lantronix Spider KVM-over-IP product line which provides support for HTML5 as well as enhanced security.



Lantronix has also added a new line of cost effective SFP transceiver modules to its out-of-band management product lineup, which provides seamless fiber connectivity for your networking gear. They are a cost-effective way to connect a single network device to a wide variety of fiber cable distances and types. Lantronix SFP transceiver modules support popular networking protocols, compatibility with Cisco SFP-based routers and switches as well as other popular SFP based IT equipment. Lantronix’s offering covers multi-mode and single-mode, short, mid and long range, BiDi and Duplex technologies. Samples are available today, and general availability from Lantronix authorized resellers is set for February.

