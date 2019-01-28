Chiesi in the Community Donates approximately $850,000 in 2018

The company’s CSR efforts amplified by investing in the local community and therapeutic areas

Josh Franklin, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development, Chiesi, presents the strikeout donation to each of the nonprofits. Pictured from left to right: Nick Bavin, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Durham Bulls; Haley Transou Terry, Chief Executive Officer, Children’s Flight of Hope and Chase McBride, Director of Development and Communications, Children’s Flight of Hope; Jaclyn Starritt, Emotional Support Program Chair, Me Fine Foundation; Josh Franklin; and Dave Koch, Executive Director, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, with his nephew.





/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee) , a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, invested nearly $850,000 in 2018 through its Chiesi in the Community corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. The year saw an increase of approximately $70,000 in donations from 2017 through partnerships with nationwide patient organizations and community-based charities. Team member involvement also increased, with 1,600 hours of time dedicated to numerous community organizations and activities for the year.

“We’re proud to continue to strengthen the impact of Chiesi in the Community,” said Ken McBean, President of Chiesi USA. “Social responsibility is central to our mission statement, and our employees continue to drive this effort to support the communities where we live and work.”

New initiatives in 2018 included partnerships with Me Fine Foundation, Children’s Flight of Hope, the North Carolina Football Club’s Spread Your Wings Foundation and the Durham Bulls partnership that culminated in $15,000 donated to three Triangle area nonprofits.

The company continued its Keystone Initiative focus on local elementary schools to make an impact when kids are most impressionable. In 2018, Chiesi kicked off its partnership with Poe Magnet Elementary School supporting programs and activities around the school’s conscious discipline initiative and wellness and community-building efforts. Also, the company continued efforts with Bugg Magnet Elementary, beyond the 18-month program commitment, maintaining support of wellness and digital activities.

Additionally, Chiesi focused its work to support the efforts of groups within the company’s therapeutic areas, such as the March of Dimes, American Heart Association, cystic fibrosis nonprofits, Neonatal Nurses Day and Prematurity Awareness Month.

In April, the Triangle Business Journal recognized Chiesi for its community efforts as a winner of a 2018 Corporate Philanthropy Award. The organization has been recognized twice by the journal for their community-focused programs.

Chiesi in the Community focuses its goals on four pillars: Local Sociocultural Enhancement, Stakeholder Engagement, Therapeutic Areas and Keystone Initiative. Through furthering these goals, Chiesi USA demonstrates its financial impact in the local community and social impact on underserved youth in the Triangle area.

For more information on Chiesi’s social responsibility initiatives, please visit https://www.chiesiusa.com/social-responsibility/ .

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital, rare disease and target office-based specialties. Key elements of the company’s strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com .

About Chiesi in the Community

Chiesi in the Community is Chiesi USA’s employee-led corporate social responsibility program. The mission of the program is to improve the health and well-being of the communities where we live and serve. The program is comprised of four main pillars: Stakeholder Engagement, Local Sociocultural Enhancement, Therapeutic Areas and Keystone Initiative. Chiesi works with many nonprofits in the Triangle area focused on underserved youth. In addition to local nonprofit support, the company’s Keystone Initiative is focused on local elementary schools; working with staff, parents and local partners to implement sustainable programs designed to make positive change in the overall student learning experience. On a national scale, Chiesi continues to support the efforts of groups within the therapeutic areas they serve, such as the March of Dimes, American Heart Association and cystic fibrosis nonprofits.

