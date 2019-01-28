Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018, Declares a Quarterly Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (“Scorpio Bulkers”, or the “Company”), today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.



The Company also announced that on January 25, 2019, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share on the Company’s common shares.

Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $7.4 million, or $0.11 loss per diluted share. These results include a non-cash loss of $7.7 million and cash dividend income of $0.5 million, or $0.10 loss per diluted share from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. and a write-off of deferred financing costs of $1.7 million, or $0.03 loss per diluted share, related to the refinancing of existing debt (see discussion below, “Debt”). For the same period in 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $1.1 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share. Total vessel revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $65.2 million, compared to $51.1 million for the same period in 2017. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 were $23.3 million and $22.9 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $12.7 million or $0.18 loss per diluted share, including a non-cash loss of $7.7 million and cash dividend income of $0.5 million, or $0.10 loss per diluted share from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. and a write-off of deferred financing costs of $3.8 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, related to the refinancing of existing debt. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $59.7 million, or $0.83 loss per diluted share. Total vessel revenues for 2018 were $242.5 million, compared to $162.2 million for 2017. EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $100.6 million and $35.3 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

While the results for the year ended December 31, 2018 did not include any non-GAAP adjustments to net income, the Company’s 2017 GAAP net loss included a loss/write-off of vessels and assets held for sale of $17.7 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on the credit facility related to those specific vessels of $0.5 million. Excluding these items, the Company’s adjusted net loss for 2017 was $41.6 million, or $0.57 adjusted loss per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 was $53.5 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

TCE Revenue

TCE Revenue Earned during the Fourth Quarter of 2018

Our Kamsarmax fleet earned $13,148 per day

Our Ultramax fleet earned $12,213 per day

Voyages Fixed thus far for the First Quarter of 2019

Kamsarmax fleet: approximately $12,913 per day for 60% of the days

Ultramax fleet: approximately $11,072 per day for 56% of the days

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of January 25, 2019, the Company had approximately $74.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Recent Significant Events

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased a total of approximately 4.5 million shares of the Company’s common shares under the then existing share repurchase programs at an aggregate cost of approximately $27.0 million, or an average cost of $6.05 per share, which was funded from available cash resources. There have been no share repurchases since December 31, 2018. As of January 25, 2019, $24.8 million remained available under the then existing share repurchase program.

On January 25, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of $50.0 million of the Company’s common shares. This new share repurchase program replaced the Company’s previous share repurchase program that was authorized in October 2018 and that was terminated in conjunction with the authorization of the new share repurchase program. The specific timing and amounts of the repurchases will be in the sole discretion of management and may vary based on market conditions and other factors. The Company is not obligated under the terms of the program to repurchase any of its common shares. The authorization has no expiration date.

Dividend

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared and the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share totaling approximately $1.5 million.

On January 25, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on or about March 15, 2019, to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2019. As of January 25, 2019, 71,217,258 shares were outstanding.

Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

On October 12, 2018, the Company invested $100.0 million in a related party, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers") for approximately 54.1 million, or (as of October 12, 2018) 10.9%, of Scorpio Tankers’ issued and outstanding common shares. The investment was part of a larger $337.0 million equity raise through a public offering of common shares by Scorpio Tankers.

The Company measures its investment in Scorpio Tankers based on the quoted market price of Scorpio Tankers’ common stock, discounted for a temporary lack of marketability as at December 31, 2018 pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreement entered into by the Company at the time of the investment. The lock-up agreement expired on January 7, 2019. At December 31, 2018, the Company recorded a $7.7 million non-cash loss and $0.5 million cash dividend related income from the investment in Scorpio Tankers, which were recorded in Investment income (loss) and Dividend income, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

On January 18, 2019, Scorpio Tankers effected a one-for-ten reverse stock split and as such the Company now owns approximately 5.4 million common shares of Scorpio Tankers.

On January 25, 2019, the fair value of the Scorpio Tankers’ common stock owned by the Company was approximately $110.4 million.

IMO 2020

In November 2018, the Company entered into an agreement with third parties to purchase exhaust gas cleanings systems (“scrubbers”) for 18 of its vessels in 2019 and for 10 of its vessels in 2020. The total value of these agreements is estimated to be $41.9 million. The systems that are being fitted are of ‘hybrid ready’ design, which allows them to be upgraded to a ‘closed loop’ configuration at a future date. As part of the agreement, the Company also has an option to purchase exhaust gas cleaning systems for up to 18 additional vessels in 2020.

The Company is in discussions with its existing lenders, as well as leasing companies, to provide secured financing for substantially all of the estimated total cost of the scrubber installation program as well as to provide additional operating liquidity. These discussions are ongoing, however the Company expects to be able to make announcements within the first quarter of 2019.

The Company’s projected scrubber installation schedule and estimated payments for such installation on all the vessels in the Company’s fleet is as follows (dollars in thousands):

Number of Vessels by Type Estimated Payments Ultramax Kamsarmax Q1 2019 — — $ 7,046 Q2 2019 — 3 11,271 Q3 2019 9 1 23,147 Q4 2019 1 4 17,399 Q1 2020 11 1 24,322 Q2 2020 9 6 24,529 Q3 2020 4 4 12,223 Q4 2020 3 — 4,980 Q1 2021 — — 859 Total 37 19 $ 125,776

Charter Employment Fixed

The following table summarizes certain information for the Company’s vessels that have been fixed via a time charter.

Vessel Type Earliest Redelivery Date Rate Per Day SBI Jaguar Ultramax April 2019 $ 16,000 SBI Ursa Ultramax June 2019 15,000 SBI Tango Ultramax March 2019 14,500 SBI Cougar Ultramax March 2019 16,500 SBI Echo Ultramax February 2019 15,000 SBI Thalia Ultramax April 2019 16,500 SBI Lyra Ultramax April 2019 16,500 SBI Libra Ultramax April 2019 15,250 SBI Hera Ultramax April 2019 14,850 SBI Bolero Kamsarmax May 2019 14,500 SBI Macarena Kamsarmax February 2019 16,000 SBI Mazurka Kamsarmax May 2019 16,000 SBI Samba Kamsarmax April 2019 15,500

Debt

$34.0 Million Credit Facility

On October 3, 2018, we entered into a senior secured credit facility for up to $34.0 million with a leading European financial institution, or the “$34.0 Million Credit Facility,” to refinance up to 62.5% of the fair market value of two Kamsarmax bulk vessels (SBI Jive and SBI Swing). The loan facility, which is comprised of a term loan up to $17.0 million and a revolver of up to $17.0 million, has a final maturity date of seven years from signing date and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.35% per annum. This facility is secured by, among other things, a first preferred mortgage on the two vessels and is guaranteed by each of the vessel owning subsidiaries. On October 5, 2018, the Company drew down the entire $34.0 million available on this facility.

$330.0 Million Credit Facility

During October of 2018, the Company repaid approximately $23.1 million of our $330.0 Million Credit Facility as two of the Kamsarmax vessels previously financed by this loan are now financed under the $34.0 Million Credit Facility.

During November of 2018, the Company repaid an additional approximately $61.7 million under this credit facility upon the closing of the $90.0 Million Credit Facility discussed below.

$20.5 Million Lease Financing - SBI Hermes

On November 16, 2018, we closed a financing transaction with an unaffiliated third party for the sale and leaseback of the SBI Hermes, a 2016 Japanese-built Ultramax vessel, for consideration of $20.5 million. As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed with the buyer to bareboat charter the vessel for a period of five years at $5,850 per day. The transaction also provides the Company with an option to repurchase the SBI Hermes beginning on the third anniversary of the sale until the end of the bareboat charter agreement. If converted to floating interest rates, based on the expected weighted average life of the transaction, the equivalent cost of financing at the then prevailing swap rates would have been LIBOR plus a margin of 1.43% per annum.

$27.3 Million Credit Facility

During November of 2018, the Company repaid approximately $8.8 million on its $27.3 Million Credit Facility as the SBI Hermes, an Ultramax vessel that was previously financed under this credit facility, is now financed under our $20.5 Million Lease Financing - SBI Hermes.

$90.0 Million Credit Facility

On November 8, 2018, the Company entered into a senior secured credit facility for up to $90.0 million with Nordea Bank Abp, acting through its New York branch, and DVB Bank SE. The loan facility, which has a final maturity date of five years from the signing date and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.35% per annum, is being used to finance up to 60% of the fair market value of six Ultramax dry bulk vessels (SBI Orion, SBI Hyperion, SBI Tethys, SBI Hercules, SBI Samson and SBI Phoenix). This facility is secured by, among other things, a first preferred mortgage on the six vessels and is guaranteed by each of the vessel owning subsidiaries. On November 13, 2018, the Company drew down the entire $90.0 million available on this facility.

Summary of Recent Drawdowns and Repayments on Credit Facilities

The drawdowns and repayments on the Company’s credit facilities during the fourth quarter of 2018 related to the debt refinancing transactions described above are as follows:

Credit Facility Drawdown (Repayment) Amount

($ thousands) $34.0 Million Credit Facility $ 34,000 $90.0 Million Credit Facility 90,000 $330.0 Million Credit Facility (84,803 ) $20.5 Million Lease Financing - SBI Hermes 20,500 $27.3 Million Credit Facility (8,817 )

Debt Overview

The Company’s outstanding debt balances, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs as of December 31, 2018 and January 25, 2019, are as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of

December 31,

2018 As of January 25,

2019 Credit Facility Amount Outstanding Senior Notes $ 73,625 $ 73,625 $330 Million Credit Facility 140,677 140,677 $42 Million Credit Facility 14,105 14,105 $12.5 Million Credit Facility 9,400 9,400 $27.3 Million Credit Facility 9,008 9,008 $85.5 Million Credit Facility 78,972 78,972 $38.7 Million Credit Facility 35,100 35,100 $19.6 Million Lease Financing - SBI Rumba 18,101 18,003 $12.8 Million Credit Facility 12,325 12,325 $19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Tango 18,450 18,359 $19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Echo 18,481 18,394 $30.0 Million Credit Facility 29,420 29,420 $60.0 Million Credit Facility 58,797 58,797 $184.0 Million Credit Facility 180,229 180,229 $34.0 Million Credit Facility 34,000 34,000 $90.0 Million Credit Facility 90,000 90,000 $20.5 Million Lease Financing - SBI Hermes 20,299 20,199 Total $ 840,989 $ 840,613

The Company’s projected quarterly debt repayments on its bank loans and senior notes and bareboat charter payments on its finance leases through 2019 are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Principal on

Bank Loans and

Senior Notes Finance Lease Total Q1 2019 (1) 14,847 1,341 16,188 Q2 2019 15,617 2,012 17,629 Q3 2019 (2) 88,817 2,012 90,829 Q4 2019 15,813 2,012 17,825 Total $ 135,094 $ 7,377 $ 142,471

(1) Relates to payments expected to be made from January 26, 2019 to March 31, 2019.

(2) Includes $73.6 million repayment of Senior Notes due at maturity.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $7.4 million, or $0.11 loss per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share in the same period in 2017. Results for the fourth quarter of 2018 include a non-cash loss of $7.7 million and cash dividend income of $0.5 million, or $0.10 loss per diluted share from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. and a write-off of deferred financing costs of $1.7 million, or $0.03 loss per diluted share, related to the refinancing of existing debt. EBITDA for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 were $23.3 million and $22.9 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures).

Total vessel revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $65.2 million compared to $51.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company’s TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $65.0 million, an increase of $14.0 million from the prior year period. During the fourth quarter of 2018, rates earned by the Company’s Ultramax Operations were driven by the South American and Black Sea grain markets as well as demand for petcoke and coal exports from the United States Gulf. Rates earned by the Company’s Kamsarmax vessels were lower than anticipated due to the restriction of coal imports by the Chinese government, mild winter temperatures and the lack of grain cargoes from the United States to the Far East.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $51.4 million compared to $43.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase from the prior year period relates primarily to increases in vessel operating expenses and depreciation due principally to the growth of the Company’s fleet, as well as general administrative expenses due to an increase in consulting and employee compensation.

Ultramax Operations

Three Months Ended

December 31, Dollars in thousands 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 42,419 $ 30,266 $ 12,153 40 Voyage expenses 65 47 18 38 TCE Revenue $ 42,354 $ 30,219 $ 12,135 40 Operating expenses: Vessel operating costs 17,791 14,082 3,709 26 Charterhire expense 981 936 45 5 Vessel depreciation 9,401 7,819 1,582 20 General and administrative expense 1,089 881 208 24 Total operating expenses $ 29,262 $ 23,718 $ 5,544 23 Operating income $ 13,092 $ 6,501 $ 6,591 101

Vessel revenue for the Company’s Ultramax Operations increased to $42.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 from $30.3 million in the prior year period. During the fourth quarter of 2018, both the South American and Black Sea grain markets supported Ultramax rates in the Atlantic as Chinese buyers replaced their usual grain imports from the United States Gulf with imports from those markets. The United States Gulf market was able to replace some of that lost demand with petcoke and coal, as prices for those commodities fell. However, high levels of Chinese coal stockpiles, coupled with government year-end restrictions on imports from October onwards negatively affected Pacific round voyage levels.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the Company’s Ultramax Operations was $42.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 37 vessels owned and one time chartered-in vessel, compared to $30.2 million for the prior year period, associated with a day-weighted average of 29 vessels owned. TCE revenue per day was $12,213 and $10,886 for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousands Three Months Ended

December 31, Ultramax Operations: 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue $ 42,354 $ 30,219 $ 12,135 40 TCE Revenue / Day $ 12,213 $ 10,886 $ 1,327 12 Revenue Days 3,468 2,776 692 25

The Company’s Ultramax Operations vessel operating costs were $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, relating to the 37 vessels owned on average during the period, and included approximately $1.1 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses. Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $14.1 million and related to the 29 vessels owned on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs and contingency expenses for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 were $4,901 and $4,749, respectively. Daily operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased from $5,037 in the third quarter of 2018. The fluctuations from period to period are due primarily to the timing of spare and store purchases, as well as repairs and maintenance, including certain annual class and certification costs.

Charterhire expense for the Company’s Ultramax Operations was approximately $1.0 million for both the third quarters of 2018 and 2017 and relates to the vessel time chartered-in at $10,125 per day.

Ultramax Operations depreciation increased to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from $7.8 million in the prior year period, reflecting the increase in the Company’s weighted average vessels owned to 37 from 29.

General and administrative expense for the Company’s Ultramax Operations was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $0.9 million in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses consist primarily of administrative service fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions. The increase versus the prior year period reflects the growth of the Company’s fleet.

Kamsarmax Operations

Three Months Ended

December 31, Dollars in thousands 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 22,752 $ 20,861 $ 1,891 9 Voyage expenses 112 50 62 124 TCE Revenue $ 22,640 $ 20,811 $ 1,829 9 Operating expenses: Vessel operating costs 8,796 8,719 77 1 Charterhire expense 104 11 93 845 Vessel depreciation 5,013 5,021 (8 ) — General and administrative expense 554 324 230 71 Total operating expenses $ 14,467 $ 14,075 $ 392 3 Operating income $ 8,173 $ 6,736 $ 1,437 21

Vessel revenue for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations increased to $22.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from $20.9 million in the prior year period. Kamsarmax rates were lower in the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the first nine months of 2018 due to the restriction of coal imports by the Chinese government, mild winter temperatures and the lack of grain cargoes from the United States to the Far East.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations was $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 associated with a day-weighted average of 19 vessels owned, compared to $20.8 million for the prior year period associated with a day-weighted average of 18 vessels owned and one vessel time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $13,148 and $12,605 for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousands Three Months Ended

December 31, Kamsarmax Operations: 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue $ 22,640 $ 20,811 $ 1,829 9 TCE Revenue / Day $ 13,148 $ 12,605 $ 543 4 Revenue Days 1,722 1,651 71 4

Kamsarmax Operations vessel operating costs were $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 relating to the 19 vessels owned on average during the period and included $0.3 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses. This compares to the prior year period of $8.7 million relating to 18 vessels owned on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs and contingency expenses for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 were $4,857 and $4,943, respectively. Vessel operating expenses decreased from $4,931 in the third quarter of 2018, due primarily to a decrease in spare and store purchases.

While the Company did not time charter-in any Kamsarmax vessels in either the fourth quarter of 2018 or 2017, it has a profit and loss sharing agreement with a third party related to one Kamsarmax vessel, for which it recorded its share of the losses.

Kamsarmax Operations depreciation was $5.0 million in both the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 as the Company’s weighted average vessels owned were 19 and 18 in the same periods.

General and administrative expense for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations was $0.6 million and $0.3 million for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The expense consists primarily of administrative services fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions.

Corporate

Certain general and administrative expenses the Company incurs, all of its financial expenses and investment income or losses are not attributable to a specific segment. Accordingly, these costs are not allocated to the Company’s segments. These general and administrative expenses, including compensation, audit, legal and other professional fees, as well as the costs of being a public company, such as director fees, were $7.4 million and $5.3 million in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The quarter over quarter increase is due primarily to increases in compensation and consulting fees.

The Company recorded a non-cash loss of $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and a cash dividend of $0.5 million on its equity investment in Scorpio Tankers.

Financial expenses, net increased to $14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from $9.1 million in the prior year period due to an increase in the LIBOR rate and higher levels of debt due to refinancing, as well as the write-off of $1.7 million of deferred financing costs related to such refinancing.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2017

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $12.7 million or $0.18 loss per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $59.7 million, or $0.83 loss per diluted share in the same period in 2017. Results for the year ended December 31, 2018 include a non-cash loss of $7.7 million and a cash dividend of $0.5 million, or $0.10 loss per diluted share from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers and a write-off of deferred financing costs of $3.8 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, related to the refinancing of existing debt. EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $100.6 million and $35.3 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures). Excluding the loss/write-off of vessels and assets held for sale of $17.7 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on the credit facility related to those specific vessels of $0.5 million, the Company’s adjusted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $41.6 million, or $0.57 adjusted loss per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA was $53.5 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below). There were no such non-GAAP adjustments to the Company’s net income for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Total vessel revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $242.5 million, an increase of 50% from $162.2 million for the same period in 2017. The Company’s TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $242.0 million compared to $161.8 million for the same period in 2017. The rates earned in 2018 by both the Company’s Ultramax and Kamsarmax Operations were driven by a decrease in the supply of tonnage and the United States and China trade war which resulted in longer voyages as Chinese imports from the United States were replaced with imports from South America.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $199.2 million compared to $187.8 million for the same period in 2017. The year over year increase relates to increases in vessel operating costs and depreciation resulting from the increase in the size of the Company’s fleet, offset in part to the loss/write-off of vessels and assets held for sale of $17.7 million recorded in 2017.

Ultramax Operations

Year Ended December 31, Dollars in thousands 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 155,197 $ 94,380 $ 60,817 64 Voyage expenses 330 129 201 156 TCE Revenue $ 154,867 $ 94,251 $ 60,616 64 Operating expenses: Vessel operating costs 71,220 51,445 19,775 38 Charterhire expense 3,754 975 2,779 285 Vessel depreciation 37,287 29,797 7,490 25 General and administrative expense 4,344 3,389 955 28 Total operating expenses $ 116,605 $ 85,606 $ 30,999 36 Operating income $ 38,262 $ 8,645 $ 29,617 343

Vessel revenue for the Company’s Ultramax Operations increased to $155.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 from $94.4 million in the prior year. Despite tariffs and sanctions disrupting 2018, rates earned by the Company’s Ultramax Operations increased by 24% compared to 2017 due to lower levels of tonnage supply, grain exports from the South American and Black Sea markets and petcoke and coal cargoes out of the United States Gulf.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the Company’s Ultramax Operations was $154.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 associated with a day-weighted average of 37 vessels owned and one time chartered-in vessel, compared to $94.3 million for the prior year period, associated with a day-weighted average of 29 vessels owned. TCE revenue per day was $11,226 and $9,159 for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousands Year Ended December 31, Ultramax Operations: 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue $ 154,867 $ 94,251 $ 60,616 64 TCE Revenue / Day $ 11,226 $ 9,159 $ 2,067 23 Revenue Days 13,795 10,291 3,504 34

The Company’s Ultramax Operations vessel operating costs were $71.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, relating to the 37 vessels owned on average during the period and included approximately $4.2 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses. Vessel operating costs for the prior year were $51.4 million and related to the 29 vessels owned on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs, contingency expenses and other non-operating expenses for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $4,962 and $4,842, respectively. The increase is due to an increase of purchases of spares and stores, as well as freight and forwarding expense.

Charterhire expense for the Company’s Ultramax Operations was approximately $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, and relates to the vessel the Company has time chartered-in at $10,125 per day since the end of the third quarter of 2017.

Ultramax Operations depreciation increased to $37.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 from $29.8 million in the prior year reflecting the increase in the Company’s weighted average vessels owned to 37 from 29.

General and administrative expense for the Company’s Ultramax Operations was $4.3 million for 2018 and $3.4 million in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses consist primarily of administrative service fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions. The increase versus the prior year reflects the growth of the Company’s fleet.

Kamsarmax Operations

Year Ended December 31, Dollars in thousands 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 87,305 $ 67,825 $ 19,480 29 Voyage expenses 219 300 (81 ) (27 ) TCE Revenue $ 87,086 $ 67,525 $ 19,561 29 Operating expenses: Vessel operating costs 34,254 35,336 (1,082 ) (3 ) Charterhire expense 422 4,417 (3,995 ) (90 ) Vessel depreciation 19,320 18,713 607 3 General and administrative expense 2,069 1,916 153 8 Loss / write down on assets held for sale — 17,701 (17,701 ) (100 ) Total operating expenses $ 56,065 $ 78,083 $ (22,018 ) (28 ) Operating income (loss) $ 31,021 $ (10,558 ) $ 41,579 394

Vessel revenue for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations increased to $87.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 from $67.8 million in the prior year. Rates earned by the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations during the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 31% compared to 2017, as supply was down due to a lack of new deliveries, as well as increased ton per mile utilization due to an increase in voyages from the east coast of South America to China resulting from the United States and China trade wars.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations was $87.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 associated with a day-weighted average of 19 vessels owned, compared to $67.5 million for prior year, associated with a day-weighted average of 18 vessels owned and one vessel time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $13,127 and $10,051 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousands Year Ended December 31, Kamsarmax Operations: 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue $ 87,086 $ 67,525 $ 19,561 29 TCE Revenue / Day $ 13,127 $ 10,051 $ 3,076 31 Revenue Days 6,634 6,718 (84 ) (1 )

Kamsarmax Operations vessel operating costs were $34.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, which related to the 19 vessels owned on average during the period and included approximately $1.1 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses. Vessel operating costs for the prior year were $35.3 million and related to the 18 vessels owned on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs, contingency expenses and other non-operating expenses for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $4,940 and $5,028, respectively.

While the Company does not time charter-in any Kamsarmax vessels, it has a profit and loss sharing agreement relating to one Kamsarmax vessel with a third party and during the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s share of the loss on that vessel was $0.4 million compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period. During the prior year period, a Kamsarmax vessel was time chartered-in through August 2017 at a cost of $3.6 million.

Kamsarmax Operations depreciation increased to $19.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 from $18.7 million in the prior year period. The Company’s weighted average vessels owned was 19 and 18 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expense for the Company’s Kamsarmax Operations was $2.1 million and $1.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The expense consists primarily of administrative services fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions.

During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company recorded a write-down on assets held for sale of $17.7 million related to the sale of two Kamsarmax vessels to an unaffiliated third party.

Corporate

Certain general and administrative expenses the Company incurs as well as all of its financial expenses and investment income or losses are not attributable to a specific segment. Accordingly, these costs are not allocated to the Company’s segments. These general and administrative expenses, including compensation, audit, legal and other professional fees, as well as the costs of being a public company, such as director fees, increased slightly year over year totaling $25.9 million and $23.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The Company recorded a non cash loss of $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and a cash dividend of $0.5 million on its equity investment in Scorpio Tankers.

Financial expenses, net increased to $49.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 from $33.9 million in the prior year period due to an increase in the LIBOR rate and higher levels of debt related to the increase in overall fleet size and debt refinancing, as well as the write-off of $3.8 million of deferred financing costs related to such refinancing.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 65,171 $ 51,127 $ 242,502 $ 162,205 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses 177 97 549 429 Vessel operating costs 26,587 22,801 105,475 86,664 Charterhire expense 1,085 947 4,176 5,392 Vessel depreciation 14,414 12,840 56,607 48,510 General and administrative expenses 9,102 6,551 32,385 29,081 Loss / write down on assets held for sale — — — 17,701 Total operating expenses 51,365 43,236 199,192 187,777 Operating income (loss) 13,806 7,891 43,310 (25,572 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 351 197 1,107 1,100 Dividend income 541 — 541 — Investment income (loss) (7,719 ) — (7,719 ) — Foreign exchange loss 5 (15 ) (68 ) (292 ) Financial expense, net (14,357 ) (9,141 ) (49,869 ) (34,962 ) Total other expense (21,179 ) (8,959 ) (56,008 ) (34,154 ) Net loss $ (7,373 ) $ (1,068 ) $ (12,698 ) $ (59,726 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.83 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.83 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 69,387 71,702 71,827 71,794 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 69,387 71,702 71,827 71,794

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,495 $ 68,535 Accounts receivable 10,290 7,933 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,314 6,087 Total current assets 84,099 82,555 Non-current assets Vessels, net 1,507,918 1,534,782 Vessels under construction — 6,710 Equity method investment 92,281 — Deferred financing costs, net 3,706 3,068 Other assets 15,822 16,295 Total non-current assets 1,619,727 1,560,855 Total assets $ 1,703,826 $ 1,643,410 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Bank loans, net $ 60,310 $ 46,993 Capital lease obligations 4,594 1,144 Senior Notes, net 73,253 — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,457 10,453 Total current liabilities 152,614 58,590 Non-current liabilities Bank loans, net 621,179 576,967 Capital lease obligations 69,229 17,747 Senior Notes, net — 72,726 Total non-current liabilities 690,408 667,440 Total liabilities 843,022 726,030 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common shares, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 212,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 71,217,258 and 74,902,364 shares as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 796 762 Paid-in capital 1,747,648 1,745,844 Common shares held in treasury, at cost; 8,567,846 and 1,465,448 shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (56,720 ) (11,004 ) Accumulated deficit (830,920 ) (818,222 ) Total shareholders’ equity 860,804 917,380 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,703,826 $ 1,643,410





Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Operating activities Net loss $ (12,698 ) $ (59,726 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Restricted share amortization 7,881 12,645 Vessel depreciation 56,607 48,510 Amortization of deferred financing costs 9,582 6,085 Write-off of deferred financing costs — 470 Loss / write-down on assets held for sale — 16,471 Net unrealized losses on investments 7,719 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable (2,356 ) (882 ) Increase (decrease) in prepaid expenses and other assets 250 (4,032 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,002 41 Net cash provided by operating activities 70,987 19,582 Investing activities Equity investment (100,000 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale — 44,340 Scrubber payments (1,235 ) — Payments for vessels and vessels under construction (21,799 ) (217,033 ) Net cash used in investing activities (123,034 ) (172,693 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 469,225 287,554 Repayments of long-term debt (358,858 ) (153,003 ) Common shares repurchased (45,716 ) (11,004 ) Dividend paid (6,042 ) (1,509 ) Debt issue costs paid (7,602 ) (2,126 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 51,007 119,912 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,040 ) (33,199 ) Cash at cash equivalents, beginning of period 68,535 101,734 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 67,495 $ 68,535





Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Operating Data (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Time charter equivalent revenue ($000’s) (1): Vessel revenue $ 65,171 $ 51,127 $ 242,502 $ 162,205 Voyage expenses (177 ) (97 ) (549 ) (429 ) Time charter equivalent revenue $ 64,994 $ 51,030 $ 241,953 $ 161,776 Time charter equivalent revenue attributable to: Kamsarmax $ 22,640 $ 20,811 $ 87,086 $ 67,525 Ultramax 42,354 30,219 154,867 94,251 $ 64,994 $ 51,030 $ 241,953 $ 161,776 Revenue days: Kamsarmax 1,722 1,651 6,634 6,718 Ultramax 3,468 2,776 13,795 10,291 Combined 5,190 4,427 20,429 17,009 TCE per revenue day (1): Kamsarmax $ 13,148 $ 12,605 $ 13,127 $ 10,051 Ultramax $ 12,213 $ 10,886 $ 11,226 $ 9,159 Combined $ 12,523 $ 11,527 $ 11,844 $ 9,511

(1) The Company defines Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue as vessel revenues less voyage expenses. Such TCE revenue, divided by the number of the Company’s available days during the period, or revenue days, is TCE per revenue day, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE per revenue day is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts.

The Company reports TCE revenue, a non-GAAP financial measure, because (i) the Company believes it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with vessel revenues and voyage expenses, the most directly comparable U.S.-GAAP measure, (ii) it assists the Company’s management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance, (iii) it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company’s performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods, and (iv) the Company believes that it presents useful information to investors. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





Fleet List as of January 25, 2019

Vessel Name Year Built DWT Vessel Type SBI Samba 2015 84,000 Kamsarmax SBI Rumba 2015 84,000 Kamsarmax SBI Capoeira 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Electra 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Carioca 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Conga 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Flamenco 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Bolero 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Sousta 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Rock 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Lambada 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Reggae 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Zumba 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Macarena 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Parapara 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Mazurka 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Swing 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Jive 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Lynx 2018 82,000 Kamsarmax Total Kamsarmax 1,562,000 SBI Antares 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Athena 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Bravo 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Leo 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Echo 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Lyra 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Tango 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Maia 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Hydra 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Subaru 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Pegasus 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Ursa 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Thalia 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Cronos 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Orion 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Achilles 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Hercules 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Perseus 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Hermes 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Zeus 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Hera 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Hyperion 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Tethys 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Phoebe 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Poseidon 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Apollo 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Samson 2017 64,000 Ultramax SBI Phoenix 2017 64,000 Ultramax SBI Gemini 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Libra 2017 64,000 Ultramax SBI Puma 2014 64,000 Ultramax SBI Jaguar 2014 64,000 Ultramax SBI Cougar 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Aries 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Taurus 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Pisces 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Virgo 2017 64,000 Ultramax Total Ultramax 2,307,800 Total Owned or Finance Leased Vessels DWT 3,869,800

Time chartered-in vessels

The Company currently time charters-in one Ultramax vessel. The terms of the contract are summarized as follows:

Vessel Type Year Built DWT Country of Build Daily Base Rate Earliest Expiry Ultramax 2017 62,100 Japan $ 10,125 30-Sep-19 (1) Total TC DWT 62,100

(1) This vessel is time chartered-in for 22 to 24 months at the Company’s option at $10,125 per day. The Company has the option to extend this time charter for one year at $10,885 per day. The vessel was delivered to the Company in September 2017.

Conference Call on Results:

A conference call to discuss the Company’s results will be held today, January 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time / 5:00 PM Central European Time. Those wishing to listen to the call should dial 1 (866) 219-5268 (U.S.) or 1 (703) 736-7424 (International) at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure connection. The conference participant passcode is 5951238.

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the internet, through the Scorpio Bulkers Inc. website www.scorpiobulkers.com. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cv278uhs

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has an operating fleet of 57 vessels consisting of 56 wholly-owned or finance leased dry bulk vessels (including 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels), and one time chartered-in Ultramax vessel. The Company’s owned and finance leased fleet has a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.9 million dwt and all of the Company’s owned vessels have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S., (“GAAP”), management uses certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting its business than GAAP measures alone. In addition, management believes the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items such as asset sales, write-offs, contract termination costs or items outside of management’s control.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted net loss and related per share amounts, as well as adjusted EBITDA and TCE Revenue are non-GAAP performance measures that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company’s management evaluates the Company’s operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted net loss and related per share amounts, and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Other Operating Data” for a reconciliation of TCE revenue.

EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, In thousands 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net loss $ (7,373 ) (1,068 ) $ (12,698 ) $ (59,726 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 10,907 7,107 39,180 27,307 Depreciation and amortization (1) 19,769 16,903 74,070 67,710 EBITDA $ 23,303 22,942 $ 100,552 $ 35,291

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

Adjusted net loss (unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, In thousands, except per share data 2017 Amount Per share Net loss $ (59,726 ) $ (0.83 ) Adjustments: Loss / write down on assets held for sale 17,701 0.25 Write down of deferred financing cost 470 0.01 Total adjustments $ 18,171 $ 0.26 Adjusted net loss $ (41,555 ) $ (0.57 )

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, In thousands 2017 Net loss $ (59,726 ) Impact of adjustments 18,171 Adjusted net loss (41,555 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 27,307 Depreciation and amortization (1) 67,710 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,462

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact: Scorpio Bulkers Inc. +377-9798-5715 (Monaco) +1-646-432-1675 (New York)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.