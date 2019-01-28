Israel Passes Cannabis Export Law, Paving Path for Aura’s European Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Health Inc. (the “Company” or “Aura”) (CSE:BUZZ) is pleased with the final approval of Israel’s export law for medical cannabis.



On Sunday, January 27, the Israeli government announced the new law, approving the export of Israeli-grown cannabis to the global market. The law makes Israel the third country in the world, after Canada and the Netherlands, to approve export of medicinal cannabis.

The primary export market is expected to be the European Union, one of the world’s largest markets for medical cannabis. This is particularly beneficial to Aura, as the Company continues to grow its presence in the E.U. and build a strong vertical integration with our business in Israel.

Daniel Cohen, CEO of Aura, commented, “We welcome the Israeli government’s decision to approve the export of medicinal cannabis. With our Israeli production set to begin later this year, combined with our planned acquisition of the Pharmadrug distribution business in Germany, this moves Aura into a very strategic position. Until our own production is available, we see significant revenue opportunities by exporting other cannabis products from Israel into the E.U. through our mapped distribution channels.”

About Aura Health Inc.

Aura Health is building an international network of vertically integrated cannabis assets. Through an established product line of cannabis-infused edible products and oil extracts, Aura is dedicated to building a high margin downstream business in the medical marijuana sector. The Company holds convertible debt that converts to 54% equity of HolyCanna, a cultivation and nursery license holder in Israel. Aura also has two LOIs in place to acquire Pharmadrug, a German medical cannabis and pharmaceutical distributor, as well as CananbiSendak, the builder of a network of high-profile dispensaries in Israel. The Company also owns a 30% interest in four medical marijuana clinics in the U.S. Sun Belt.

/EIN News/ -- For further information, please contact:

Daniel Cohen, CEO

Aura Health Inc.

(647) 202-1824

David Posner, Chairman

Aura Health Inc.

(647) 985-6727

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe and to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators, completing the acquisition of the applicable real estate and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.



