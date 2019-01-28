Lakeland Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Annual Results
OAK RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $15.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an 18% increase compared to $13.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported diluted EPS of $0.32, an increase of 19% compared to $0.27 for the same period in 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, return on average assets was 1.08%, return on average common equity was 10.05% and return on average tangible common equity was 12.98%.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $63.4 million, a 21% increase compared to $52.6 million for the same period in 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported diluted EPS of $1.32, an increase of 21% compared to $1.09 for the year ended December 31, 2017. For the twelve months of 2018, return on average assets was 1.15%, return on average common equity was 10.59%, and return on average tangible common equity was 13.78%.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, Highlands Bancorp shareholders approved the merger of Highlands Bancorp with and into the Company. The merger was consummated on January 4, 2019, adding approximately $480 million in total assets and four branches to the Company.
Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter results as we delivered our seventh consecutive year of record earnings in 2018. Our fourth quarter financial results include non-routine, pre-tax expenses for branch dispositions, merger-related expenses and severance accrual totaling $1.2 million and an additional $320,000 in New Jersey state tax expense for a change in the estimated timing of the realization of deferred tax assets. Excluding the impact of these items, our fourth quarter 2018 results for diluted EPS, return on average assets, return on average equity and return on tangible average equity would have been $0.35, 1.17%, 10.85% and 14.01%, respectively. We are excited that 2019 is off to a strong start as we consummated the Highlands Bancorp merger in early January 2019. The merger will further strengthen Lakeland’s position for future growth."
The following represents performance highlights and significant events related to the fourth quarter of 2018:
- Total loans grew $128.2 million, or 3.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and resulted in total loan growth of 7.3% for 2018.
- Total deposits grew $251.9 million, or 5.8%, during 2018 and resulted in a loan to deposit ratio of 96.5%.
- Non-recurring items in the fourth quarter of 2018 included the loss on disposition of four former branches of $561,000; merger-related expenses of $464,000; and severance expense of $139,000 totaling a pre-tax expense of $1.2 million.
- The efficiency ratio for the year of 2018 was 56%.
- Tangible book value per share increased 9.1% to $10.22 at December 31, 2018 from $9.38 at December 31, 2017.
- Asset quality remains strong with total non-performing assets decreasing to 0.22% of total assets at December 31, 2018 from 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2017.
Net Interest Margin and Income
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 of 3.29% decreased eight basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in net interest margin was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. Net interest margin for 2018 was 3.36% as compared to 3.38% for 2017.
The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.20% compared to 3.95% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in yield was due primarily to a 25 basis point increase in the yield on loans and leases as interest rates continue to rise. The yield on interest-earning assets for 2018 was 4.12% compared to 3.88% for 2017.
The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 1.21% compared to 0.75% for the fourth quarter of 2017 as the cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have increased 53, 62, and 29 basis points, respectively, since the fourth quarter of 2017 largely driven by competitive pressures influencing higher market interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2018 was 1.01% compared to 0.67% for 2017.
Net interest income increased to $44.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $42.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, due primarily to the growth of interest-earning assets and increases in loan and lease yields, offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for 2018 was $173.6 million, as compared to $165.2 million for 2017.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased $148,000 to $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 from $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company recorded a $199,000 loss on equity securities in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, commissions and fees increased $137,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due primarily to an increase in investment services income, while income on bank owned life insurance and gains on sales of loans decreased $105,000 and $190,000, respectively. Other income increased $209,000 due primarily to an increase in loan swap income.
For 2018, noninterest income totaled $22.3 million compared to $25.4 million for 2017. Noninterest income in 2017 included $2.5 million in gains on sales of investment securities, $881,000 gain on the sales of three former branches and a $342,000 gain on the payoff of an acquired loan. Noninterest income for 2018 had increases in commissions and fees of $684,000, an increase in income on bank owned life insurance of $902,000, including death benefit income, partially offset by a $583,000 loss on equity securities and a $507,000 decrease in gains on sales of loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $28.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to salary and employee benefit expense increasing $2.1 million as a result of additions to our staff to support continued growth, normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. In the fourth quarter of 2018, data processing expense increased $587,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due primarily to the Company’s expansion and improvement of its digital infrastructure. Expenses related to the Highlands merger related expenses totaled $464,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.
For 2018, noninterest expense totaled $111.2 million compared to $104.5 million for 2017. Included in the results for 2017 was $2.8 million in long-term debt prepayment fees, while 2018 included $464,000 in merger related expenses. Excluding the 2017 long-term debt prepayment fees and 2018 merger expenses, the resulting $9.0 million net increase was primarily due to a $7.4 million increase in salary and employee benefit costs resulting from additions to our staff to support continued growth, as well as normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. Data processing increased $1.6 million compared to 2017 due primarily to the Company’s expansion and improvement of its digital infrastructure.
Income Tax Expense
The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 24.4% compared to 37.5% during the same period last year primarily due to the change in tax rates resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "Tax Act") and the changes in New Jersey tax law during 2018.
Financial Condition
In 2018, total assets increased $400.5 million to $5.81 billion as total loans and leases grew $303.8 million to $4.46 billion and investment securities increased $23.1 million to $821.5 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $251.9 million to $4.62 billion, while borrowings increased $98.2 million to $520.1 million. As of December 31, 2018, total loans and leases as a percent of total deposits was 96.5%.
Asset Quality
At December 31, 2018, non-performing assets totaled $13.0 million, 0.22% of total assets, compared to $14.5 million, 0.27% of total assets, at December 31, 2017. Non-accrual loans and leases as a percent of total loans and leases equaled 0.27% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.33% at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $37.7 million at December 31, 2018, 0.84% of total loans and leases, compared to $35.5 million at December 31, 2017, 0.85% of total loans and leases. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company had net charge-offs of $196,000, 0.02% of average loans and leases, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $312,000, (0.03)% of average loans and leases, annualized, for the same period in 2017. The fourth quarter of 2018 provision for loan and lease losses was $591,000 compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Capital
At December 31, 2018, stockholders' equity was $623.7 million compared to $583.1 million at December 31, 2017, a 7% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.39% at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2018, the book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $13.14 and $10.22 compared to $12.31 and $9.38 at December 31, 2017. On January 24, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid on February 15, 2018 to stockholders of record as of February 8, 2018.
The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, competition and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of Highlands State Bank into Lakeland Bank. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts (including statements regarding anticipated synergies from the Highlands Bancorp and Highlands State Bank mergers and regarding positioning for 2019) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.
The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.
The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.
These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.
About Lakeland
Upon the completion of the Highlands Bancorp, Inc. acquisition on January 4, 2019, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has approximately $6.3 billion in total assets. Lakeland Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., operates 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.
Thomas J. Shara
President & CEO
Thomas F. Splaine
EVP & CFO
973-697-2000
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve months ended
December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Net interest income
|$
|44,206
|$
|42,379
|$
|173,559
|$
|165,238
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|(591
|)
|(1,218
|)
|(4,413
|)
|(6,090
|)
|Gains on sales of investment securities
|—
|—
|—
|2,524
|Gains on sales of loans
|299
|489
|1,329
|1,836
|Loss on equity securities
|(199
|)
|—
|(583
|)
|—
|Other noninterest income
|5,528
|5,287
|21,564
|21,075
|Long-term debt prepayment fee
|—
|—
|—
|(2,828
|)
|Merger related expenses
|(464
|)
|—
|(464
|)
|—
|Other noninterest expense
|(28,199
|)
|(25,849
|)
|(110,703
|)
|(101,706
|)
|Pretax income
|20,580
|21,088
|80,289
|80,049
|Provision for income taxes
|(5,030
|)
|(7,913
|)
|(16,888
|)
|(27,469
|)
|Net income
|$
|15,550
|$
|13,175
|$
|63,401
|$
|52,580
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.28
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.10
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.27
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.09
|Dividends paid per common share
|$
|0.115
|$
|0.100
|$
|0.445
|$
|0.395
|Weighted average shares - basic
|47,605
|47,466
|47,570
|47,438
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|47,780
|47,719
|47,764
|47,674
|SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.08
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.00
|%
|Annualized return on average common equity
|10.05
|%
|8.99
|%
|10.59
|%
|9.25
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)
|12.98
|%
|11.82
|%
|13.78
|%
|12.24
|%
|Annualized yield on interest-earning assets
|4.20
|%
|3.95
|%
|4.12
|%
|3.88
|%
|Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|1.21
|%
|0.75
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.67
|%
|Annualized net interest spread
|2.99
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.21
|%
|Annualized net interest margin
|3.29
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.38
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|56.18
|%
|53.06
|%
|56.09
|%
|53.40
|%
|Stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.74
|%
|10.79
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|13.14
|$
|12.31
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|$
|10.22
|$
|9.38
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|8.57
|%
|8.44
|%
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases
|0.84
|%
|0.85
|%
|Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
|0.27
|%
|0.33
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Loans and leases
|$
|4,460,447
|$
|4,156,680
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|37,688
|35,455
|Investment securities
|821,486
|798,396
|Total assets
|5,806,093
|5,405,639
|Total deposits
|4,620,670
|4,368,748
|Short-term borrowings
|233,905
|124,936
|Other borrowings
|286,145
|296,913
|Stockholders' equity
|623,739
|583,122
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Loans and leases
|$
|4,393,382
|$
|4,116,920
|$
|4,283,401
|$
|4,024,257
|Investment securities
|823,193
|798,687
|816,697
|810,434
|Interest-earning assets
|5,346,934
|5,014,333
|5,182,194
|4,926,986
|Total assets
|5,694,827
|5,372,248
|5,528,914
|5,267,561
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|1,003,508
|988,451
|984,445
|959,298
|Savings deposits
|483,606
|478,685
|489,742
|486,821
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|2,446,325
|2,222,221
|2,301,065
|2,241,259
|Time deposits
|769,129
|730,590
|778,180
|623,257
|Total deposits
|4,702,568
|4,419,947
|4,553,432
|4,310,635
|Short-term borrowings
|50,196
|43,130
|53,775
|41,695
|Other borrowings
|288,126
|295,818
|286,639
|316,283
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,037,382
|3,770,444
|3,909,401
|3,709,315
|Stockholders' equity
|613,583
|581,254
|598,527
|568,680
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans, leases and fees
|$
|50,759
|$
|44,889
|$
|193,143
|$
|172,342
|Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks
|715
|262
|1,559
|880
|Taxable investment securities and other
|4,550
|3,850
|16,710
|14,987
|Tax exempt investment securities
|410
|460
|1,709
|1,995
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|56,434
|49,461
|213,121
|190,204
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|9,935
|5,039
|30,620
|16,600
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|62
|38
|471
|198
|Other borrowings
|2,231
|2,005
|8,471
|8,168
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|12,228
|7,082
|39,562
|24,966
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|44,206
|42,379
|173,559
|165,238
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|591
|1,218
|4,413
|6,090
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES
|43,615
|41,161
|169,146
|159,148
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,814
|2,814
|10,584
|10,740
|Commissions and fees
|1,446
|1,309
|5,542
|4,858
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|699
|804
|3,256
|2,354
|Loss on equity securities
|(199
|)
|—
|(583
|)
|—
|Gains on sales of loans
|299
|489
|1,329
|1,836
|Gains on sales of investment securities
|—
|—
|—
|2,524
|Other income
|569
|360
|2,182
|3,123
|TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
|5,628
|5,776
|22,310
|25,435
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefit expense
|17,674
|15,553
|68,595
|61,166
|Net occupancy expense
|2,498
|2,573
|10,155
|10,243
|Furniture and equipment expense
|2,010
|2,103
|8,297
|8,269
|FDIC insurance expense
|383
|404
|1,608
|1,577
|Stationary, supplies and postage expense
|395
|378
|1,625
|1,797
|Marketing expense
|277
|324
|1,437
|1,675
|Data processing expense
|1,084
|497
|3,609
|1,993
|Telecommunications expense
|448
|451
|1,769
|1,607
|ATM and debit card expense
|571
|547
|2,195
|2,051
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|142
|165
|594
|654
|Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense
|46
|73
|158
|181
|Long-term debt prepayment fee
|—
|—
|—
|2,828
|Merger related expenses
|464
|—
|464
|—
|Other expenses
|2,671
|2,781
|10,661
|10,493
|TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|28,663
|25,849
|111,167
|104,534
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|20,580
|21,088
|80,289
|80,049
|Provision for income taxes
|5,030
|7,913
|16,888
|27,469
|NET INCOME
|$
|15,550
|$
|13,175
|$
|63,401
|$
|52,580
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|Basic
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.28
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.10
|Diluted
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.27
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.09
|DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|0.115
|$
|0.100
|$
|0.445
|$
|0.395
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2017
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|205,199
|$
|114,138
|Interest-bearing deposits due from banks
|3,400
|28,795
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|208,599
|142,933
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|638,618
|628,046
|Equity securities, at fair value
|15,921
|18,089
|Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $150,933 at December 31, 2018
|and $138,688 at December 31, 2017
|153,646
|139,685
|Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost
|13,301
|12,576
|Loans held for sale
|1,113
|456
|Loans and leases:
|Commercial, real estate
|3,377,324
|3,096,092
|Commercial, industrial and other
|336,735
|340,400
|Leases
|87,925
|75,039
|Residential mortgages
|329,854
|322,880
|Consumer and home equity
|328,609
|322,269
|Total loans and leases
|4,460,447
|4,156,680
|Net deferred costs (fees)
|(3,714
|)
|(3,960
|)
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(37,688
|)
|(35,455
|)
|Net loans and leases
|4,419,045
|4,117,265
|Premises and equipment, net
|49,175
|50,313
|Accrued interest receivable
|16,114
|14,416
|Goodwill
|136,433
|136,433
|Other identifiable intangible assets
|1,768
|2,362
|Bank owned life insurance
|110,052
|107,489
|Other assets
|42,308
|35,576
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|5,806,093
|$
|5,405,639
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|950,218
|$
|967,335
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|2,913,414
|2,663,985
|Time deposits $250 thousand and under
|589,737
|556,863
|Time deposits over $250 thousand
|167,301
|180,565
|Total deposits
|4,620,670
|4,368,748
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|233,905
|124,936
|Other borrowings
|181,118
|192,011
|Subordinated debentures
|105,027
|104,902
|Other liabilities
|41,634
|31,920
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|5,182,354
|4,822,517
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares at December 31, 2018
|and 70,000,000 shares at December 31, 2017; issued shares 47,486,250 at
|December 31, 2018 and 47,353,864 shares at December 31, 2017
|514,703
|512,734
|Retained earnings
|116,874
|72,737
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|(7,838
|)
|(2,349
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|623,739
|583,122
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|5,806,093
|$
|5,405,639
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Net interest income
|$
|44,206
|$
|43,624
|$
|43,493
|$
|42,236
|$
|42,379
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|(591
|)
|(1,046
|)
|(1,492
|)
|(1,284
|)
|(1,218
|)
|Gains on sales of loans
|299
|484
|300
|246
|489
|Gain (loss) on equity securities
|(199
|)
|(439
|)
|73
|(18
|)
|—
|Other noninterest income
|5,528
|5,594
|5,336
|5,106
|5,287
|Merger related expenses
|(464
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other noninterest expense
|(28,199
|)
|(27,793
|)
|(27,574
|)
|(27,137
|)
|(25,849
|)
|Pretax income
|20,580
|20,424
|20,136
|19,149
|21,088
|Provision for income taxes
|(5,030
|)
|(3,666
|)
|(4,298
|)
|(3,894
|)
|(7,913
|)
|Net income
|$
|15,550
|$
|16,758
|$
|15,838
|$
|15,255
|$
|13,175
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.28
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.27
|Dividends paid per common share
|$
|0.115
|$
|0.115
|$
|0.115
|$
|0.100
|$
|0.100
|Dividends paid
|$
|5,510
|$
|5,510
|$
|5,509
|$
|4,778
|$
|4,776
|Weighted average shares - basic
|47,605
|47,605
|47,600
|47,503
|47,466
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|47,780
|47,788
|47,770
|47,736
|47,719
|SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.08
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.97
|%
|Annualized return on average common equity
|10.05
|%
|11.02
|%
|10.71
|%
|10.60
|%
|8.99
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)
|12.98
|%
|14.31
|%
|13.97
|%
|13.90
|%
|11.82
|%
|Annualized net interest margin
|3.29
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.37
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|56.18
|%
|56.00
|%
|55.60
|%
|56.58
|%
|53.06
|%
|Common stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.74
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.75
|%
|10.79
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|8.57
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.51
|%
|8.43
|%
|8.44
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based ratio
|11.26
|%
|11.21
|%
|11.16
|%
|11.08
|%
|10.87
|%
|Total risk-based ratio
|13.71
|%
|13.69
|%
|13.67
|%
|13.61
|%
|13.40
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.39
|%
|9.42
|%
|9.43
|%
|9.28
|%
|9.12
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|10.62
|%
|10.56
|%
|10.49
|%
|10.40
|%
|10.18
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|13.14
|$
|12.79
|$
|12.59
|$
|12.40
|$
|12.31
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|$
|10.22
|$
|9.88
|$
|9.67
|$
|9.48
|$
|9.38
|(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END
|Loans and leases
|$
|4,460,447
|$
|4,332,238
|$
|4,281,302
|$
|4,228,052
|$
|4,156,680
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|37,688
|37,293
|36,604
|35,644
|35,455
|Investment securities
|821,486
|801,315
|798,096
|805,654
|798,396
|Total assets
|5,806,093
|5,627,057
|5,534,488
|5,477,829
|5,405,639
|Total deposits
|4,620,670
|4,642,443
|4,400,019
|4,447,965
|4,368,748
|Short-term borrowings
|233,905
|47,398
|197,870
|126,485
|124,936
|Other borrowings
|286,145
|289,635
|301,339
|281,906
|296,913
|Stockholders' equity
|623,739
|607,555
|597,864
|588,648
|583,122
|LOANS AND LEASES
|Commercial, real estate
|$
|3,377,324
|$
|3,281,946
|$
|3,222,461
|$
|3,169,375
|$
|3,096,092
|Commercial, industrial and other
|336,735
|334,241
|339,974
|339,665
|340,400
|Leases
|87,925
|82,881
|82,006
|78,238
|75,039
|Residential mortgages
|329,854
|315,135
|321,717
|323,054
|322,880
|Consumer and home equity
|328,609
|318,035
|315,144
|317,720
|322,269
|Total loans and leases
|$
|4,460,447
|$
|4,332,238
|$
|4,281,302
|$
|4,228,052
|$
|4,156,680
|DEPOSITS
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|950,218
|$
|996,296
|$
|967,911
|$
|974,641
|$
|967,335
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|2,913,414
|2,855,318
|2,625,325
|2,682,726
|2,663,985
|Time deposits
|757,038
|790,829
|806,783
|790,598
|737,428
|Total deposits
|$
|4,620,670
|$
|4,642,443
|$
|4,400,019
|$
|4,447,965
|$
|4,368,748
|Total loans and leases to total deposits ratio
|96.5
|%
|93.3
|%
|97.3
|%
|95.1
|%
|95.1
|%
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Loans and leases
|$
|4,393,382
|$
|4,296,244
|$
|4,247,443
|$
|4,194,207
|$
|4,116,920
|Investment securities
|823,193
|811,217
|811,361
|821,055
|798,687
|Interest-earning assets
|5,346,934
|5,221,612
|5,094,048
|5,062,628
|5,014,333
|Total assets
|5,694,827
|5,570,286
|5,437,540
|5,409,409
|5,372,248
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|1,003,508
|999,217
|969,965
|964,498
|988,451
|Savings deposits
|483,606
|491,095
|496,630
|487,666
|478,685
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|2,446,325
|2,319,863
|2,195,553
|2,240,044
|2,222,221
|Time deposits
|769,129
|789,691
|792,270
|761,418
|730,590
|Total deposits
|4,702,568
|4,599,866
|4,454,418
|4,453,626
|4,419,947
|Short-term borrowings
|50,196
|36,702
|73,305
|55,137
|43,130
|Other borrowings
|288,126
|291,477
|283,206
|283,645
|295,818
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,037,382
|3,928,828
|3,840,964
|3,827,910
|3,770,444
|Stockholders' equity
|613,583
|603,059
|593,388
|583,700
|581,254
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
|ASSETS
|Loans and leases
|4.58
|%
|4.54
|%
|4.50
|%
|4.40
|%
|4.33
|%
|Taxable investment securities and other
|2.44
|%
|2.26
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.17
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|2.74
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.65
|%
|3.21
|%
|Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts
|2.19
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.65
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.06
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.20
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.02
|%
|3.95
|%
|LIABILITIES
|Savings accounts
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|1.04
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.51
|%
|Time deposits
|1.79
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.17
|%
|Borrowings
|2.65
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.51
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.36
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.21
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.75
|%
|Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)
|2.99
|%
|3.06
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.20
|%
|Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)
|3.29
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.37
|%
|Annualized cost of deposits
|0.84
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.45
|%
|ASSET QUALITY DATA
|ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|37,293
|$
|36,604
|$
|35,644
|$
|35,455
|$
|33,925
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|591
|1,046
|1,492
|1,284
|1,218
|Charge-offs
|(381
|)
|(753
|)
|(963
|)
|(1,250
|)
|(347
|)
|Recoveries
|185
|396
|431
|155
|659
|Balance at end of period
|$
|37,688
|$
|37,293
|$
|36,604
|$
|35,644
|$
|35,455
|NET LOAN AND LEASE CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
|Commercial, real estate
|$
|132
|$
|(115
|)
|$
|181
|$
|(13
|)
|$
|132
|Commercial, industrial and other
|(44
|)
|(26
|)
|213
|992
|25
|Leases
|28
|366
|69
|21
|34
|Residential mortgages
|(2
|)
|36
|(3
|)
|79
|31
|Consumer and home equity
|82
|96
|72
|16
|(534
|)
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|196
|$
|357
|$
|532
|$
|1,095
|$
|(312
|)
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|Commercial, real estate
|$
|7,192
|$
|5,737
|$
|7,353
|$
|6,204
|$
|7,362
|Commercial, industrial and other
|1,019
|1,189
|1,171
|1,505
|184
|Leases
|501
|441
|834
|250
|144
|Residential mortgages
|1,986
|2,347
|2,992
|3,045
|3,860
|Consumer and home equity
|1,432
|1,410
|1,917
|2,341
|2,105
|Total non-accrual loans and leases
|12,130
|11,124
|14,267
|13,345
|13,655
|Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession
|830
|2,754
|2,184
|1,392
|843
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|12,960
|$
|13,878
|$
|16,451
|$
|14,737
|$
|14,498
|Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
|$
|—
|$
|16
|$
|—
|$
|1
|$
|200
|Loans restructured and still accruing
|$
|9,293
|$
|9,030
|$
|7,926
|$
|9,526
|$
|11,462
|Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases
|0.84
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.85
|%
|Total non-accrual loans and leases to total loans and leases
|0.27
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.33
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.22
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.10
|%
|(0.03
|)%
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Unaudited)
|At or for the Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
|Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP
|$
|623,739
|$
|607,555
|$
|597,864
|$
|588,648
|$
|583,122
|Less: Goodwill
|136,433
|136,433
|136,433
|136,433
|136,433
|Less: Other identifiable intangible assets
|1,768
|1,910
|2,052
|2,205
|2,362
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP
|$
|485,538
|$
|469,212
|$
|459,379
|$
|450,010
|$
|444,327
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|47,486
|47,485
|47,484
|47,476
|47,354
|Book value per share - GAAP
|$
|13.14
|$
|12.79
|$
|12.59
|$
|12.40
|$
|12.31
|Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
|$
|10.22
|$
|9.88
|$
|9.67
|$
|9.48
|$
|9.38
|CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP
|$
|485,538
|$
|469,212
|$
|459,379
|$
|450,010
|$
|444,327
|Total assets at end of period - GAAP
|$
|5,806,093
|$
|5,627,057
|$
|5,534,488
|$
|5,477,829
|$
|5,405,639
|Less: Goodwill
|136,433
|136,433
|136,433
|136,433
|136,433
|Less: Other identifiable intangible assets
|1,768
|1,910
|2,052
|2,205
|2,362
|Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP
|$
|5,667,892
|$
|5,488,714
|$
|5,396,003
|$
|5,339,191
|$
|5,266,844
|Common equity to assets - GAAP
|10.74
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.75
|%
|10.79
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
|8.57
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.51
|%
|8.43
|%
|8.44
|%
|CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
|Net income - GAAP
|$
|15,550
|$
|16,758
|$
|15,838
|$
|15,255
|$
|13,175
|Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP
|$
|613,583
|$
|603,059
|$
|593,388
|$
|583,700
|$
|581,254
|Less: Average goodwill
|136,433
|136,433
|136,433
|136,433
|136,433
|Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets
|1,844
|1,982
|2,134
|2,300
|2,450
|Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP
|$
|475,306
|$
|464,644
|$
|454,821
|$
|444,967
|$
|442,371
|Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP
|10.05
|%
|11.02
|%
|10.71
|%
|10.60
|%
|8.99
|%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP
|12.98
|%
|14.31
|%
|13.97
|%
|13.90
|%
|11.82
|%
|CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|28,663
|$
|27,793
|$
|27,574
|$
|27,137
|$
|25,849
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|(142
|)
|(142
|)
|(153
|)
|(157
|)
|(165
|)
|Merger related expenses
|(464
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Noninterest expense, as adjusted
|$
|28,057
|$
|27,651
|$
|27,421
|$
|26,980
|$
|25,684
|Net interest income
|$
|44,206
|$
|43,624
|$
|43,493
|$
|42,236
|$
|42,379
|Total noninterest income
|5,628
|5,639
|5,709
|5,334
|5,776
|Total revenue
|49,834
|49,263
|49,202
|47,570
|48,155
|Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities
|109
|113
|114
|118
|247
|Total revenue, as adjusted
|$
|49,943
|$
|49,376
|$
|49,316
|$
|47,688
|$
|48,402
|Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP
|56.18
|%
|56.00
|%
|55.60
|%
|56.58
|%
|53.06
|%
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Unaudited)
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2018
|2017
|CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
|Net income - GAAP
|$
|63,401
|$
|52,580
|Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP
|$
|598,527
|$
|568,680
|Less: Average goodwill
|136,433
|136,095
|Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets
|2,064
|2,847
|Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP
|$
|460,030
|$
|429,738
|Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP
|10.59
|%
|9.25
|%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP
|13.78
|%
|12.24
|%
|CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|111,167
|$
|104,534
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|(594
|)
|(654
|)
|Long-term debt prepayment fee
|—
|(2,828
|)
|Merger related expenses
|(464
|)
|—
|Noninterest expense, as adjusted
|$
|110,109
|$
|101,052
|Net interest income
|$
|173,559
|$
|165,238
|Noninterest income
|22,310
|25,435
|Total revenue
|195,869
|190,673
|Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities
|454
|1,074
|Gains on sales of investment securities
|—
|(2,524
|)
|Total revenue, as adjusted
|$
|196,323
|$
|189,223
|Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP
|56.09
|%
|53.40
|%
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income
|(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2018
|2017
|Net income - GAAP
|$
|15,550
|$
|13,175
|NON-ROUTINE TRANSACTIONS, NET OF TAX
|Branch dispositions
|392
|—
|Severance accrual
|97
|—
|Tax deductible merger related expenses
|84
|—
|Non-tax deductible merger related expenses
|345
|—
|New Jersey state tax - change in timing of realization of deferred tax assets
|320
|—
|One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
|—
|602
|Net effect of non-routine transactions
|1,238
|602
|Net income available to common shareholders excluding non-routine transactions
|$
|16,788
|$
|13,777
|Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|(143
|)
|(118
|)
|Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions
|$
|16,645
|$
|13,659
|Weighted average shares - Basic
|47,605
|$
|47,466
|Weighted average shares - Diluted
|47,780
|$
|47,719
|Basic earnings per share - GAAP
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.28
|Diluted earnings per share - GAAP
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.27
|Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.29
|Diluted earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions (Core EPS)
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.29
|Return on average assets - GAAP
|1.08
|%
|0.97
|%
|Return on average assets, adjusted for non-routine transactions
|1.17
|%
|1.02
|%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP
|10.05
|%
|8.99
|%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted for non-routine transactions
|10.85
|%
|9.40
|%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP
|12.98
|%
|11.82
|%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP, adjusted for non-routine transactions
|14.01
|%
|12.36
|%
