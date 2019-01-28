Druva Appoints Tim Cabral to its Board of Directors

Veeva CFO brings nearly three decades of experience in scaling SaaS and technology enterprises

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Druva, Inc. , the leader in cloud data protection and management, today announced the appointment of Tim Cabral to the company’s board of directors and as chairman of the audit committee, effective January 23. Cabral brings nearly 30 years of experience in finance, software technology and scaling SaaS solutions to Druva, and will support the company as it continues to expand its presence in the rapidly growing disaster recovery and data management market.

Cabral leads all financial operations for one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies as chief financial officer of Veeva, a cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications. He is responsible for all aspects of financial management, and general and administrative expense operations, including finance and accounting, investor relations, and legal. Prior to joining Veeva, Cabral worked across a variety of technology industries, including software, semiconductor, and biotech. Previous positions include serving as CFO and COO for Modus Group LLC, CFO and co-founder of Agistics and more than seven years at PeopleSoft where he built the operational controller team.

“With his deep background in technology and understanding of how to effectively scale SaaS organizations going through explosive growth, Tim will be an outstanding addition to our board of directors,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “As we set aggressive goals for the new year and beyond, Tim’s knowledge, support, and first-hand experience will help ensure Druva is executing on its vision as the leading Data Management-as-a-Service solution in the industry.”

“Druva’s cloud-native approach is a significant differentiator and puts the company on an incredibly exciting position, as cloud migrations accelerate,” said Cabral. “I’m thrilled to join the board and help the company continue on its outstanding path.”

Cabral joins Druva’s board as the company continues to grow at an accelerated pace and focuses on delivering industry-first solutions for workload mobility, cyber resiliency, and multi-cloud data protection. Additionally, in 2018 Druva was recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the third consecutive year, and was the only representative from the data management and protection industry.

