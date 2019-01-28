New Cyber Security Training Company Aims to Impact Skills Gap

OpSec University to offer cyber security training courses and focus on the mind, body and spirit of future cyber warriors

According to the Cybersecurity Jobs Report, unfilled cybersecurity opportunities will reach 3.5 million openings by 2021. This report highlights an unprecedented demand for experienced professionals in the space.

To help address the issue, the new company, OpSec University, will offer a variety of affordable tracks covering cyber security, leadership and well-being, and the exclusive human intelligence (HMINT) track. Examples of hands-on courses inside these tracks include network security, authentication, incident response, shooting skills, psychological operations (PSYOPs), self-defense and compliance. Courses are taught by certified experts and specialists in intelligence, counter terrorism, counter surveillance and cyber security.

“We expect the majority of students to be from industries other than the cyber security market. They could be from the banking, retail, insurance, manufacturing or any other industry, even the military,” said Jeremy Miller, Chief Executive Officer for OpSec University. “We prepare our students with the ability to problem solve, be self-starters, take calculated risks and refuse the norm. We even train the mind, body and the spirit with our exclusive Human Intelligence, or HUMIT, training classes.”

Opec University founder and Chief Technical Officer, David Spivey, said, “By offering comprehensive skills-focused programs, we help students launch their cyber security career or even improve their current technology skill set.” He continued, “Our goal is to offer affordable and comprehensive classes to make the next generation of cyber warriors more well-rounded and battle-tested to engage emerging cyber threats.”

By completing course tracks, students will receive OpSec University certificates of completion and have gained the practical and hands-on knowledge to take the industry standard tests for certification. Examples of these certifications include: Security+, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and Certified Network Defense Architect (CNDA).

The next upcoming course is designed for attendees looking to earn their Security+ certification. The class will run from February 25 – March 1 and be held at the Skyline Club in Indianapolis, IN. Interested participants may register at www.opsecuniversity.com.

OpSec University is the next evolution of cyber security training. As cyber warriors, we protect our companies, families, friends and the nation from cyber threats. Our mission is to be a force multiplier on all lines of cyber defense. OpSec University offers cyber security, leadership, well-being and exclusive human intelligence (HUMINT) tracks taught by certified experts and specialists in intelligence, counter terrorism, counter surveillance and cyber security.

