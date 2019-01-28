electroCore to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (“electroCore”) (Nasdaq:ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced Chief Executive Officer, Frank Amato and Chief Science & Strategy Officer, JP Errico will present at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida - on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.



/EIN News/ -- Interested parties may access an archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The Company’s initial targets are the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache and the prevention of cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Hans C Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors

617-535-7743

hans@lifesciadvisors.com



or

Media:

Alexandra Canale

GCI Health

(617) 921-9353

alexandra.canale@gcihealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.