CNB Financial Corporation Reports Record Year End 2018 Earnings, Highlighted by Strong Organic Loan and Deposit Growth

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation ("CNB") (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Highlights include the following:



Net income of $8.9 million, or $0.59 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $0.23 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Pre-tax income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $11.1 million compared to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 28.4%.

Net income of $33.7 million, or $2.21 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $1.57 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $40.2 million compared to $36.3 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of 11.0%. Pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2017 includes securities gains of $1.5 million and a gain on sale of a branch of $536 thousand.

Annualized returns on average assets and equity of 1.12% and 13.46%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.89% and 9.97%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2017. The annualized return on average tangible equity was 16.01% and 12.04% during the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis of 3.76% and 3.82% for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.79% for the fourth and third quarters of 2018.

Loans of $2.47 billion as of December 31, 2018, compared to loans of $2.15 billion as of December 31, 2017, representing organic loan growth of 15.3%.

Deposits of $2.61 billion as of December 31, 2018, compared to deposits of $2.17 billion as of December 31, 2017, representing organic deposit growth of 20.4%.

Total households serviced at December 31, 2018 were 63,920, compared to 59,051 households at December 31, 2017, an organic increase of 8.3%.

Book value per share of $17.28 as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 8.1% compared to book value per share of $15.98 as of December 31, 2017, and tangible book value per share of $14.69 as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 10.2% compared to tangible book value per share of $13.33 as of December 31, 2017.

Non-performing assets of $18.5 million, or 0.58% of total assets as of December 31, 2018, compared to $21.2 million, or 0.68% of total assets, as of September 30, 2018, and $20.4 million, or 0.74% of total assets, as of December 31, 2017.

CNB's fourth quarter and annual 2018 earnings were impacted by the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate to 21%, effective January 1, 2018, from the 35% marginal tax rate in effect throughout 2017, as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017. Fourth quarter and annual 2017 results include additional income tax expense of $3 million related to a reduction in the carrying value of the net deferred tax asset, resulting in a reduction of $0.20 in diluted earnings per share.

Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO, stated, "Our company had a record year in earnings, highlighted by double-digit organic growth in both loans and deposits. These results are a credit to our tremendous team that works tirelessly in the markets we serve to make a difference and effectively service the consumers and businesses that put their trust in us. While the stock market and political climate have been volatile and uncertain, I have never been more certain that our customer service-based strategy is being impactful in our markets as customers continue to bring their business to CNB."

Balance Sheet Summary

Total loans grew $329 million, or 15.3%, to $2.47 billion as of December 31, 2018, from $2.15 billion as of December 31, 2017, which was primarily attributable to growth in commercial loans. Overall, commercial and industrial loans increased $212 million, or 30%, and commercial real estate loans increased $53.2 million, or 8.2%, during the year ended December 31, 2018. The Buffalo market area contributed $160.9 million to the total loan growth in 2018.

Total deposits grew $443 million, or 20.4%, to $2.61 billion as of December 31, 2018, from $2.17 billion as of December 31, 2017. New deposit relationships within the Buffalo market area contributed $282.2 million to the total deposit growth in 2018.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.76% and 3.82% for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The yield on earning assets increased 21 basis points to 4.72% for the year ended December 31, 2018 from 4.51% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 30 basis points to 1.12% for the year ended December 31, 2018 from 0.82% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Total interest and dividend income increased 21.1% to $131.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 from $108.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net interest income increased 14.7% to $104.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 from $91.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Asset Quality

During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, CNB recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million and $6.1 million, as compared to a provision for loan losses of $3.1 million and $6.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Net chargeoffs during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 were $4.2 million and $6.1 million, compared to net chargeoffs of $1.3 million and $3.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. CNB Bank net chargeoffs totaled $4.2 million and $2.2 million during the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, or 0.18% and 0.06%, respectively, of average CNB Bank loans. Holiday Financial Services Corporation, CNB’s consumer discount company, recorded net chargeoffs totaling $1.9 million and $1.1 million during the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

In 2018, a commercial real estate loan that was impaired at December 31, 2017 experienced further deterioration in the financial condition of the borrower, resulting in CNB recording an additional provision for loan losses of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2018, CNB further analyzed the ultimate collectability of the principal amount due and recorded a partial chargeoff of the principal balance in the amount of $3.3 million. As of December 31, 2018, the book balance of this impaired loan was $2.7 million and the specific allowance recorded was $2.4 million.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans decreased from 0.94% at September 30, 2018 to 0.80% at December 31, 2018 because of the significant partial chargeoff described above in combination with lower historical loss rates in the commercial and industrial and residential real estate portfolio segments.

Non-Interest Income

Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities were $1.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2017, which included gains on the sale of two structured pooled trusted preferred securities of $1.4 million. In addition, CNB realized a gain on the sale of a branch in the second quarter of 2017 of $536 thousand. Excluding the effects of these gains associated with the branch sale and the sale of available for sale securities in 2017, non-interest income for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 was $20.7 million and $19.4 million, respectively.

As a result of CNB’s continued focus on growing its Private Client Solutions division, wealth and asset management revenues were $4.2 million for 2018, an increase of 12.0% from $3.7 million in 2017. In addition, as a result of its continued organic growth, CNB experienced an increase in service charges in deposit accounts of $950 thousand, or 19.8%, in 2018 compared to 2017. Similarly, other service charges and fees increased $379 thousand, or 15.4%, in 2018 compared to 2017. Net income attributable to investments in Small Business Investment Companies was $788 thousand in 2018 compared to $235 thousand in 2017, which is reported as a component of other non-interest income. Finally, due to declines in equity markets in 2018, net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on trading securities decreased $1.3 million in 2018 compared to 2017.

Non-Interest Expenses

Total non-interest expenses were $20.0 million and $79.3 million during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $17.6 million and $70.0 million during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Salaries and benefits expense increased $5.8 million, or 16.2%, during the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2018, CNB had 537 full-time equivalent staff, compared to 512 full-time equivalent staff as of December 31, 2017, an increase of 4.9%. In addition, as a result of CNB exceeding certain growth and profitability targets used in calculating incentive compensation, incentive compensation expense increased by $2.2 million in 2018 when compared to 2017. The remainder of the increase in non-interest expenses was primarily a result CNB’s continued growth and the servicing of a larger customer base.

Income Tax Expense

As a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the fourth quarter of 2017, income tax expense decreased $5.9 million, or 47.5%, during the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. CNB’s effective tax rate was 16.2% in 2018 compared to 34.2% in 2017. As previously described, during the fourth quarter of 2017, income tax expense of $3.0 million was recorded in connection with the reduction in value of CNB's net deferred tax asset.

About CNB Financial Corporation

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $3.2 billion that conducts business primarily through CNB Bank, CNB Financial Corporation’s principal subsidiary. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York with offices in northwest New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania. More information about CNB Financial Corporation and CNB Bank may be found on the Internet at www.cnbbank.bank .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to CNB’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance and business. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond CNB’s control). Forward-looking statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” CNB’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of and the forward-looking statement disclaimers in CNB’s annual and quarterly reports.

The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions and are made as of the date of this press release. CNB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables

The following tables supplement the financial highlights described previously for CNB. All dollars are stated in thousands, except share and per share data.

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended December 31

December 31, (unaudited) % % 2018 2017 change 2018 2017 change Income Statement Interest income $36,344 $28,698 26.6 % $131,870 $108,874 21.1 % Interest expense 8,228 4,897 68.0 % 26,950 17,365 55.2 % Net interest income 28,116 23,801 18.1 % 104,920 91,509 14.7 % Provision for loan losses 1,441 3,105 (53.6) % 6,072 6,655 (8.8) % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,675 20,696 28.9 % 98,848 84,854 16.5 % Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,657 1,310 26.5 % 5,759 4,809 19.8 % Other service charges and fees 760 779 (2.4) % 2,833 2,454 15.4 % Wealth and asset management fees 1,021 949 7.6 % 4,172 3,724 12.0 % Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities — — NA — 1,543 NA Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on trading securities (1,123) 406 NA (451) 881 NA Mortgage banking 218 238 (8.4) % 1,019 906 12.5 % Bank owned life insurance 335 351 (4.6) % 1,409 1,659 (15.1) % Card processing and interchange income 1,121 973 15.2 % 4,261 3,763 13.2 % Gain on sale of branch — — NA — 536 NA Other 444 535 (17.0) % 1,721 1,160 48.4 % Total non-interest income 4,433 5,541 (20.0) % 20,723 21,435 (3.3) % Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 10,761 9,018 19.3 % 41,856 36,026 16.2 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,501 2,530 (1.1) % 10,281 9,546 7.7 % FDIC insurance premiums 359 313 14.7 % 1,396 1,182 18.1 % Core Deposit Intangible amortization 180 262 (31.3) % 898 1,229 (26.9) % Card processing and interchange expenses 695 539 28.9 % 2,834 2,116 33.9 % Other 5,510 4,926 11.9 % 22,077 19,938 10.7 % Total non-interest expenses 20,006 17,588 13.7 % 79,342 70,037 13.3 % Income before income taxes 11,102 8,649 28.4 % 40,229 36,252 11.0 % Income tax expense 2,157 5,198 (58.5) % 6,510 12,392 (47.5) % Net income 8,945 3,451 159.2 % 33,719 23,860 41.3 % Average diluted shares outstanding 15,254,078 15,216,034 15,274,401 15,131,583 Diluted earnings per share 0.59 0.23 156.5 % 2.21 1.57 40.8 % Cash dividends per share 0.170 0.165 3.0 % 0.670 0.660 1.5 % Payout ratio 29 % 72 % 30

% 42

% (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Average Balances Loans, net of unearned income 2,447,134 2,115,937 2,326,885 2,023,288 Investment securities 555,477 414,975 492,969 454,381 Total earning assets 3,002,611 2,530,912 2,819,854 2,477,669 Total assets 3,187,514 2,735,462 3,008,304 2,677,531 Non interest-bearing deposits 352,488 314,219 327,014 300,942 Interest-bearing deposits 2,208,770 1,794,995 2,043,029 1,757,058 Shareholders' equity 257,372 246,070 250,491 239,223 Tangible shareholders' equity (*) 217,808 205,547 210,585 198,239 Average Yields Loans, net of unearned income 5.32 % 4.97 % 5.11 % 4.86 % Investment securities 2.93 % 3.11 % 2.89 % 3.02 % Total earning assets 4.87 % 4.66 % 4.72 % 4.53 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.05 % 0.58 % 0.84 % 0.53 % Interest-bearing liabilities 1.29 % 0.93 % 1.12 % 0.82 % Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.50 % 1.12 % 0.89 % Return on average equity 13.90 % 5.61 % 13.46 % 9.97 % Return on average tangible equity (*) 16.43 % 6.72 % 16.01 % 12.04 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis 3.79 % 3.82 % 3.76 % 3.82 % Loan Charge-Offs Net loan charge-offs 4,247 1,261 6,061 3,292 Net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.69 % 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.16 %





(unaudited)

December 31, (unaudited)

September 30, December 31, % change versus 2018

2018

2017

9/30/18 12/31/17 Ending Balance Sheet Loans, net of unearned income $ 2,474,557 $ 2,386,955 $ 2,145,959 3.7 % 15.3 % Loans held for sale 367 775 852 (52.6) % (56.9) % Investment securities 524,649 531,221 416,859 (1.2) % 25.9 % FHLB and other equity interests 24,508 23,836 21,517 2.8 % 13.9 % Other earning assets 2,236 1,863 2,199 20.0 % 1.7 % Total earning assets 3,026,317 2,944,650 2,587,386 2.8 % 17.0 % Allowance for loan losses (19,704) (22,510) (19,693) (12.5) % 0.1 % Goodwill 38,730 38,730 38,730 — % — % Core deposit intangible 727 907 1,625 (19.8) % (55.3) % Other assets 175,451 167,536 160,725 4.7 % 9.2 % Total assets $ 3,221,521 $ 3,129,313 $ 2,768,773 3.0 % 16.4 % Non interest-bearing deposits $ 356,797 $ 345,154 $ 321,858 3.4 % 10.9 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,253,989 2,177,225 1,845,957 3.5 % 22.1 % Total deposits 2,610,786 2,522,379 2,167,815 3.5 % 20.4 % Borrowings 245,117 252,422 257,359 (2.9) % (4.8) % Subordinated debt 70,620 70,620 70,620 — % — % Other liabilities 32,168 29,516 29,069 9.0 % 10.7 % Common stock — — — NA NA Additional paid in capital 97,602 97,328 97,042 0.3 % 0.6 % Retained earnings 171,780 165,427 148,298 3.8 % 15.8 % Treasury stock (2,556) (608) (1,087) 320.4 % 135.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,996) (7,771) (343) NA NA Total shareholders' equity 262,830 254,376 243,910 3.3 % 7.8 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,221,521 $ 3,129,313 $ 2,768,773 2.9 % 16.4 % Ending shares outstanding 15,207,281 15,285,430 15,264,740 Book value per share $ 17.28 $ 16.64 $ 15.98 3.8 % 8.1 % Tangible book value per share (*) $ 14.69 $ 14.05 $ 13.33 4.6 % 10.2 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (*) 7.02

% 6.95

% 7.46

% Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.87

% 8.06

% 8.45

% Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.50

% 9.68

% 10.00

% Tier 1 risk based ratio 10.33

% 10.54

% 10.97

% Total risk based ratio 13.21

% 13.66

% 14.32

% Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 17,239 $ 18,882 $ 19,232 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 889 1,861 485 Total non-performing loans 18,128 20,743 19,717 Other real estate owned 418 449 710 Total non-performing assets $ 18,546 $ 21,192 $ 20,427 Loans modified in a troubled debt restructuring (TDR): Performing TDR loans $ 8,202 $ 8,489 $ 8,344 Non-performing TDR loans ** 6,425 9,255 8,959 Total TDR loans $ 14,627 $ 17,744 $ 17,303 Non-performing assets / Loans + OREO 0.75

% 0.89

% 0.95

% Non-performing assets / Total assets 0.58

% 0.68

% 0.74

% Allowance for loan losses / Loans 0.80

% 0.94

% 0.92

% * - Tangible common equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of stockholders’ equity. Tangible assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets. Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income by average tangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding. CNB believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors that is useful in understanding its financial condition. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). ** - Nonperforming TDR loans are also included in the balance of non-accrual loans in the previous table. (unaudited) (unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018

2018

2017

Shareholders' equity $ 262,830 $ 254,376 $ 243,910 Less goodwill 38,730 38,730 38,730 Less core deposit intangible 727 907 1,625 Tangible common equity $ 223,373 $ 214,739 $ 203,555 Total assets $ 3,221,521 $ 3,129,313 $ 2,768,773 Less goodwill 38,730 38,730 38,730 Less core deposit intangible 727 907 1,625 Tangible assets $ 3,182,064 $ 3,089,676 $ 2,728,418 Ending shares outstanding 15,207,281 15,285,430 15,264,740 Tangible book value per share $ 14.69 $ 14.05 $ 13.33 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 7.02 % 6.95 % 7.46

%

Contact: Brian W. Wingard Treasurer (814) 765-9621



