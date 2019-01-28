VitalHub Announces licensing of TREAT and B Care solutions to the Government of Yukon to improve the management and treatment of Mental Wellness and Substance Use across the Territory

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the sale of both the TREAT and B Care solutions to the Government of Yukon Health and Social Services (H&SS) to support its Mental Wellness and Substance Use (MWSU) directorate. This sale follows the Government of Yukon’s issuance of the Request For Proposal (RFP): Solution for an Electronic Medical Records (EMR) System for Mental Wellness and Substance Use. The RFP follows the development of Yukon’s 10-yr strategy for improving Mental Wellness outlined in Forward Together: Yukon Mental Wellness Strategy (2016 - 2026).



VitalHub was awarded the contract to support H&SS and MWSU with the electronic clinical and patient management processes necessary to treat its mental health population.

The Government of Yukon’s initial commitment includes a 3-yr term with an option to extend the size and scope of usage. TREAT and B Care are being licensed as a hosted service (SaaS). VitalHub is anticipating revenue during the initial term of $500,000 the majority of which is licensing.

VitalHub’s TREAT client management and B Care electronic medication administration record (eMAR) software solutions are being implemented to support the clinical and patient management processes necessary to improve the delivery of services across the territory. The VitalHub EMR solution will enable the Yukon to manage their numerous assessment templates, assimilate pertinent health information to show a clients consolidated health information, demonstrate clinical progress, and track outcomes. The solution will provide the electronic medical record system and support the programming and reporting requirements of the Government of Yukon while eliminating the need for legacy documentation systems.

“We are excited to have been selected to provide the client management system that will support the Government of Yukon as they embark on a territory wide initiative to build a collaborative and integrated mental wellness system with First Nation governments and community partners. This initiative reflects what we’re seeing as a trend across Canada, which is a recognition by provincial leaders that change, and electronic medical record systems have to be implemented at a regional scale. We’re seeing more of these large-scale projects in the mental health and social services sectors going to tender across the country, and think that we are well positioned to grow our business and support governments in leading to improved services, support and outcomes,” said Niels Tofting, EVP, Business Development and Marketing.

Data from Yukon indicates that an estimated 7,500 residents struggle with mental health or substance use per year. In addition, on average 1,000 emergency department visits per year in Yukon are directly related to substances and alcohol. The introduction of VitalHub will provide a system that enables care providers and programs to work together to provide coordinated, person centered, holistic and seamless care, providing the right information about the right client at the right time in an environment with unique geographic and cultural needs.



“Our Mental Wellness and Substance Use branch will benefit from VitalHub’s demonstrated expertise in providing a much needed specialist EMR system that will help us effectively manage our clients’ varied and at times complex mental health and recovery needs”, said Patricia Living, Director of Communications for Yukon Government Health and Social Services.

VitalHub develops and supports mission-critical information systems in the Social Service, Mental Health (Child, Youth and Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health and Hospital sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, and Web-Based Assessment and Client Management and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore innovation hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

Vision: Healthy communities – wellness for all.

Mission: To promote, protect, and enhance the well-being of Yukon people through a continuum of quality, accessible, and appropriate health and social services. Implicit in much of the work that we do in Health and Social Services is a belief in the importance of providing supports and opportunities that enable each person to reach his or her maximum potential - ensuring that each of us is empowered to enjoy and participate as fully in life as possible, regardless of our circumstances.

