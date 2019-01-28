Global Capture and Production Equipment Market 2019-2024 with Axis Communications, Hikvision Digital Technology, Dahua Technology & Samsung Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capture and Production Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global capture and production equipment market is expected to generate revenues of around $38 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4% during 2018-2024.



The global capture and production equipment market is driven by the growing demand from countries such as the US, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France. The use of advanced camera equipment across sectors such as corporate, large venues and events, educational institutions, government and military, studio and broadcasting, and hospitality is fueling the growth of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global capture and production equipment market by product, end-users, and geography.



The report considers the present scenario of the global capture and production equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of the various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Capture and Production Equipment Market - Dynamics



The growing number of installations of surveillance cameras in workplaces is fueling the growth of the global capture and production equipment market. The rapid advancement in surveillance technologies is allowing the organizations to implement effecting employee tracking activities.



The exponential use of different techniques to monitor employees' email, internet usage, GPS, and employee badges will boost sales in the global capture and production equipment market. The installation of these devices is primarily driven by the need for video conferencing and monitoring activities that shatter international boundaries for multinational companies and conglomerates.



The growing need for conferencing cameras and 3D projectors across offices for external and internal communications will augment the growth of the global market.



The introduction of live video solutions that offer better scalability, quality, and interactivity than other web-conferencing tools will revolutionize the globalcapture and production equipment market during the forecast period.The evolution of IoT technologies will lead to the introduction of video analytics and advanced cameras.



The vendors are leveraging IoT technology to apply machine learning algorithms to video feeds, thereby enabling the automatic identification of people, objects, and situations. The variety of benefits of video analytics such as optimization of operations, enhancement of public safety, increase in employee productivity, and improvement in maintenance will revolutionize the global capture and production equipment market.



Capture and Production Equipment Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, end-users, and geography.The global capture and production equipment market by products is classified into surveillance cameras, video production cameras, video conferencing cameras, and others.



Surveillance cameras dominated more than 1/3rd of the market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The increasing use of surveillance cameras across various sectors such as government, military, corporate offices, hospitals, and educational institutions for a secure environment is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market.



The rising number of live events, movies, and television content production and recording live events, movies, and television content production and recording activities is augmenting the growth of this segment in the global market. The increasing focus on advancement in technology will drive the adoption of professional cameras in the capture and production equipment market.



The end-user segment in the global capture and production equipment market is divided into corporates, large venues and events, educational institutions, government & military, studio &broadcasting, hospitality, and others. Government & military sector is the fastest growing end-user, at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of surveillance cameras by law and enforcement agencies and courtrooms is driving the growth of this segment.



The rising number of live events, movies, and television content production and recording live events, movies, and television content production and recording activities is augmenting the growth of this segment in the global market. The increasing focus on advancement in technology will drive the adoption of professional cameras in the capture and production equipment market. The vendors are developing the capabilities of professional video cameras which will enable them to offer better control over video production and broadcasting in the global market.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global capture and production equipment market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of various international and regional players. The presence of highly productive domestic manufacturers and growing exports is encouraging vendors in the APAC region to expand to other countries.



The manufacturers are developing competitive pricing strategies and product differentiation to gain an advantage over other players globally. The increasing number of imports, exports, domestic consumption, and growing disposable income will enable vendors to expand to European countries in the global capture and production equipment market.



The major vendors in the global capture and production equipment market are:

Axis Communications

Hikvision Digital Technology

Dahua Technology

Samsung Electronics



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increasing adoption of surveillance cameras in workplaces

8.1.2 Rising adoption among corporate and government institutions

8.1.3 Growth of music industry

8.1.4 Boost in employee productivity

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Increasing privacy concerns

8.2.2 Increasing risks of cyber attacks leading to loss of sensitive information

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Video analytics to propel adoption of advanced cameras

8.3.2 Increasing adoption across educational institutions

8.3.3 Increasing number of live events



9 Global Capture and Production Equipment Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 By Product

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Surveillance Cameras

10.3 Video Production Cameras

10.4 Video Conferencing Cameras

10.5 Others



11 By End-user

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Corporates

11.3 Large Venues and Events

11.4 Educational Institutions

11.5 Government and Military

11.6 Studio and Broadcasting

11.7 Hospitality

11.8 Others



12 By Geography



Key Company Profiles



Axis Communications

Hikvision Digital Technology

Dahua Technology

Samsung Electronics

Other Prominent Companies



Panasonic Corporation

Logitech

Sony

Blackmagic Design

RED.com

Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions

Toshiba corporation

Robert Bosch

Honeywell International

Milestone systems

Vivotek

QNAP Systems

MOBOTIX

ACTi Corporation

Arecont Vision

Avigilon

Canon

Cisco

D-Link

Belkin International

Lumenera Corporation

Pelco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dhxnpj/global_capture?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cameras and Camera Equipment, Video Surveillance



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.