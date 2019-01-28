Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:CNAT) today announced publications expanding on previously reported results from three of the company’s completed Phase 2 clinical trials.



Mitchell Schiffman, M.D., is the lead author on a new publication 1 in Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics detailing results from the double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 NAFLD/NASH clinical trial. This trial enrolled 38 patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), including the subset of NAFLD patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either 25 mg of emricasan or placebo orally twice daily for 28 days. Top-line results from the NAFLD/NASH clinical trial were released in March 2015 and presented at The International Liver Congress™, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), in April 2015 2 .



in Hepatology detailing results from the exploratory, open-label Phase 2 Portal Hypertension clinical trial. This trial enrolled 23 patients with portal hypertension and compensated liver cirrhosis that was predominantly due to NASH or hepatitis C virus (HCV), including patients with active HCV infection and patients who had a sustained viral response to antiviral therapy. Patients received 25 mg of emricasan orally twice daily for 28 days. Top-line results from the Portal Hypertension clinical trial were released in September 2015 and presented at The Liver Meeting®, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) in November 2015 . Catherine Frenette, M.D., is the lead author on a new publication 5 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology detailing results from the Phase 2 Liver Cirrhosis trial. This trial enrolled 86 patients with liver cirrhosis, mild to moderate liver impairment and a Model for End-stage Liver Disease (MELD) score of 11 to 18 during the screening period. In the first phase of the trial, patients were randomized 1:1 to receive 25 mg of emricasan or placebo orally twice daily for 28 days. Top-line results from the first stage were released in January 2016 and presented at the EASL annual meeting in April 2016. In the open-label second stage, patients who completed the first stage of the trial, either on treatment or placebo, received emricasan for up to an additional three months. Top-line results from the second stage were released in May 2016 and presented at the AASLD annual meeting in November 20166.

/EIN News/ -- “The results from this series of Phase 2 clinical trials led to the design of the three Phase 2b ENCORE clinical trials for NASH patients with liver fibrosis or cirrhosis,” said David T. Hagerty, M.D., Executive Vice President of Clinical Development at Conatus. “We believe the aggregate data from the ENCORE trials will support discussions regarding the further development of emricasan.”

Emricasan Clinical Development

In collaboration with Novartis, Conatus is conducting three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trials, the E mricasa N , a C aspase inhibit OR , for E valuation (ENCORE) trials, designed to evaluate emricasan in patients with fibrosis or cirrhosis caused by NASH:

ENCORE-NF (for NASH Fibrosis), initiated in the first quarter of 2016, in approximately 330 patients with NASH fibrosis, with top-line results expected in the first half of 2019;



ENCORE-PH (for Portal Hypertension), for which top-line results were announced in December 2018, has an ongoing six-month extension with 48-week liver function and clinical outcome results expected in mid-2019; and



ENCORE-LF (for Liver Function), initiated in the second quarter of 2017, in approximately 210 patients with decompensated NASH cirrhosis, with top-line results expected in mid-2019.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines to treat liver disease. In collaboration with Novartis, Conatus is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease. For additional information, please visit www.conatuspharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

