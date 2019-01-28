BenchPrep wins Gold Award for the 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, the leading provider of an advanced white-label online learning platform for education and training organizations, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology category.



/EIN News/ -- This is the 4th award recognition BenchPrep’s platform has received in the last year after being distinguished as a finalist for the 2018 Chicago Innovation Awards , the 2018 ITA City Lights Awards (Rising Star category), and the IMS Global Learning Impact Award .

BenchPrep delivers the most advanced and flexible learning experience for certification, credentialing, test prep, continuing education, and training programs. Its cloud-based learning platform is designed to help associations, credentialing bodies, and training companies deliver a highly engaging and effective learning experience for users who are trying to advance their careers. The platform also offers the latest in learner-centered technology to deliver personalized, gamified, mobile learning experiences that lead to higher engagement, increased learner satisfaction, and improved success rates.

“It’s thrilling that BenchPrep has been recognized for such a distinguished award by the prestigious Brandon Hall Group,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO & Co-Founder of BenchPrep. “By winning the gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology category, it continues to validate BenchPrep as an innovator and leader in the education and training space.”

“We’re proud to honor the innovators. As human capital management continues to evolve, the creativity of the award winners is breathtaking,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “Organizations of all size showed that creativity and technology can create new and better work experiences for businesses and their employees.”

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

“We were blown away,” said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group. “Our research was confirmed by the entrants’ responsiveness to the needs of employers who seek to align technology to the goals of their businesses. Every Technology Award entry embodied a win-win proposition for employers and employees.”

About BenchPrep

Based in Chicago, BenchPrep is the leading provider of an advanced white label online learning platform and enables the world's leading education and training companies to deliver best-in-class digital learning programs. The company’s modern cloud-based platform is transforming the professional education space, with many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now delivering learning programs through BenchPrep. Customers include ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Institute for Supply Management, ASCM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NCBE, ProLiteracy, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, OnCourse Learning, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. More than 4 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit www.benchprep.com .

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).

