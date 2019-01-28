$20+ Billion Aerospace Plastics Market by Polymer Type, Aircraft Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Plastics Market by Polymer Type, Aircraft Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aerospace plastics market is projected to grow from USD 14.7 billion in 2018 to USD 20.7 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2023.



The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight and more efficient aircraft, increasing passenger transportation due to affordable carriers in emerging regions, replacement of old aircraft and modernization of existing aircraft, and growth of the aviation industry in developing economies. Lack of standardization in manufacturing technologies and a limited range of material options are the key factors restricting the growth of the market.



Among polymer types, the PMMA segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR between 2018 and 2023.



The PMMA segment is projected to grow at the highest in terms of value between 2018 and 2023. PMMA is a transparent thermoplastic and impact-resistant substitute for glass. It is durable and offers the advantage of chemical and impact resistance. It is lightweight, rigid, and has color versatility.



Among aircraft types, the commercial aircraft segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023.



Commercial aircraft is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2018 and 2023. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the number of deliveries of commercial aircraft, which is expected to create significant demand for aerospace plastics, globally, during the forecast period.



Among applications, the cabin windows & windshields segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023.



The cabin windows & windshields segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2018 and 2023. Windshields and window panels are required to withstand maximum cabin differential pressure combined with critical aerodynamic pressure and temperature effects for intact and single failure conditions in the installation of associated systems.



The Asia Pacific aerospace plastics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aerospace plastics market in 2018. This can be attributed to the growing middle-classes, increasing per capita income, and rise in GDP of the economies here.



Various leading players have adopted the strategies of expansions, new product launches, and agreements, to meet the growing demand for aerospace plastics.



It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by leading market players such as SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Victrex (UK), Drake Plastics Ltd. (US), Solvay (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), and Evonik (Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aerospace Plastics Market

4.2 Aerospace Plastics Market, By Polymer Type

4.3 Aerospace Plastics Market, By Aircraft Type

4.4 Aerospace Plastics Market, By Application

4.5 Aerospace Plastics Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight and More Efficient Aircraft

5.3.2 Increasing Demand of Passenger Aircrafts in Emerging Regions

5.3.3 Replacement of Old Aircraft and Modernization of Existing Aircraft

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Lack of Standardization in Manufacturing Technologies and Trained Personnel

5.4.2 Limited Range of Material Options

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Growing Demand for Commercial Aircraft

5.5.2 Influence of Low-Cost Airlines

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Costly Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Services

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Regulatory Landscape

5.9 Fire Safety

5.9.1 Flammability

5.9.2 Smoke & Toxicity

5.10 Component Design

5.10.1 Weight

5.10.2 Strength & Stiffness

5.11 Airline Operations

5.11.1 Durability

5.11.2 Reparability

5.11.3 Cleanability

5.12 Manufacturing

5.12.1 Raw Material

5.12.2 Reproducibility



6 Aerospace Plastics Market, By Polymer Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyetheretherketone (Peek)

6.3 Polyphenyl Sulfide (Pps)

6.4 Polycarbonate (Pc)

6.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)

6.6 Polymethyl Methacrylate (Pmma)

6.7 Others



7 Aerospace Plastics Market, By Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial Aircraft

7.2.1 Single-Aisle Aircraft

7.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft

7.2.3 Regional Jets

7.3 General & Business Aircraft

7.4 Military Aircraft

7.5 Rotary Aircraft

7.6 Others



8 Aerospace Plastics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cabin Windows and Windshields

8.3 Cabin Lighting

8.4 Overhead Storage Bins

8.4.1 Shelf Bin

8.4.2 Pivot Bin

8.4.3 Translating Bin

8.5 Aircraft Panels

8.5.1 Floor Panels

8.5.2 Ceiling Panels

8.5.3 Side Panels

8.6 Aircraft Canopy

8.7 Others



9 Aerospace Plastics Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions

10.3.2 New Product Launches

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures

10.3.5 Investment

10.3.6 Partnership

10.3.7 Contract



11 Company Profiles

11.1 SABIC

11.2 Victrex

11.3 Drake Plastics Ltd

11.4 Solvay

11.5 BASF SE

11.6 Evonik Industries AG

11.7 Vantage Plane Plastics

11.8 Quadrant Engineering Plastics

11.9 Other Key Players

11.9.1 Paco Plastics & Engineering Inc.

11.9.2 3P - Performance Plastics Products

11.9.3 Polyflour Plastics

11.9.4 Big Bear Plastics

11.9.5 Grafix Plastics

11.9.6 Loar Group

11.9.7 Zeus

11.9.8 Curbell Plastics

11.9.9 Ensinger GmbH



