NeoGenomics Schedules its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release for February 19, 2019

FT. MYERS, Fla., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.



The Company has scheduled a web-cast and conference call to discuss their fourth quarter and full year results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 8:30 AM EST. Interested investors should dial (866) 682-6100 (domestic) and (862) 298-0702 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:30 AM on February 26, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) and (919) 882-2331 (international). The playback conference ID Number is 42068.

The web-cast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.neogenomics.com or https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/42068 . An archive of the web-cast will be available until 08:30 AM on May 19, 2019.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for Physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CLIA certified laboratories in Aliso Viejo, Fresno and Carlsbad, California; Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia, Houston, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee and Rolle, Switzerland. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit www.neogenomics.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in the foregoing are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, Actual results could differ materially from such statements expressed or implied herein. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among others, the company’s ability to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, and otherwise implement its business plan. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the company's periodic filings with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

NeoGenomics, Inc.

William B. Bonello

Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (239) 690-4328 / Mobile: (239) 284-4314

bill.bonello@neogenomics.com

