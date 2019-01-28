$2.5 Bn Surgical Retractor Market by Product, Design, End User - Forecasts to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Retractor Market by Product, Design, End User - Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical retractors market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2023 from USD 1.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%

The growth of this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures; growing availability of specialized and application specific retraction products; continuously expanding geriatric population prone to chronic diseases (which require surgical intervention); and rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries.



"The hand-held retractors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018"



Based on product, the surgical retractors market is segmented into hand-held retractors, self-retaining retractors, table-mounted retractors, wire retractors, and accessories. The hand-held retractors segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2018. The availability of a wide range of affordable handheld retractors coupled with significant preference of healthcare providers for these products and large number of surgical procedures conducted across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.



"The head, neck, and spinal applications segment is expected to witness high growth rate in the surgical retractors market, by application, during forecast period"



Based on applications, the surgical retractors market is segmented into abdominal applications; cardiothoracic applications; orthopedic applications; obstetric and gynecological applications; general surgical applications; head, neck, and spinal applications; aesthetic surgical applications, and other applications. The surgical retractors market for head, neck, and spinal application is expected to witness high growth rate in the during forecast period. The growing usage of application specific specialized surgical retractors in spinal surgeries and growth in number of patients with spinal disorders are the major factor driving the growth of this market segment.



"The hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers segment is estimated to account for largest share of surgical retractors market in 2018"



On the basis of end user, the surgical retractors market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers; ambulatory care centers; and maternity and fertility centers. The hospitals, clinics, and surgical center end user segment is estimated to account for largest share in 2018 due to factors growing number of surgical procedures across the globe and growth in the number of hospitals, clinics and surgeons providing surgical treatments.



"Asia Pacific to witness high growth rate in global surgical retractors market during the forecast period"



The surgical retractors market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth rate in global surgical retractors market in 2018. The growing number of hospitals in Asian countries, government initiatives to increase the number of doctors in China, Japan's growing healthcare industry, and increasing medical tourism (especially for aesthetic surgeries) in Asian countries are the major factors driving the growth of the surgical retractors market in Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.3 Market Evolution

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Key Market Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increasing number of surgical procedures

5.4.1.2 Market availability of specialized and application specific retraction products

5.4.1.3 Expansion of geriatric population

5.4.1.4 Rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries

5.4.2 Key Market Restraints

5.4.2.1 Significant product costs

5.4.2.2 Increased preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures

5.4.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Emerging markets

5.4.4 Key Market Challenges

5.4.4.1 Limited reimbursements for surgical procedures



6 Surgical Retractor Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hand Retractors

6.3 Self Retaining Retractors

6.4 Table-mounted Retractors

6.5 Wire Retractors

6.6 Accessories



7 Surgical Retractor Market, By Design

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed or Flat Frame Retractors

7.3 Angled or Curved Frame Retractors

7.4 Blade or Elevated-tipped Retractors



8 Surgical Retractor Market, By Product Usage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tissue Handling and Dissection

8.3 Fluid Swabbing



9 Surgical Retractor Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Abdominal Applications

9.3 Cardiothoracic Applications

9.4 Orthopedic Applications

9.5 Obstetric and Gynecological Applications

9.6 Urological Applications

9.7 Head, Neck, and Spinal Applications

9.8 Aesthetic Surgical Applications

9.9 Other Applications



10 Surgical Retractor Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers

10.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

10.4 Maternity and Fertily Centers



11 Surgical Retractor Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis, by Key Players, 2017

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Recent Developments (2015-2018)



13 Company Profiles



Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Globus Medical, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Invuity, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Public Limited Company

Rti Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hg9fqp/2_5_bn_surgical?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surgical Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.