Global Tokenization Market Forecast to 2023: PCI DSS Guidelines is Expected to Drive the Market

The growing need to protect cardholders' data by following PCI DSS guidelines is expected to drive the tokenization market



The tokenization market size is estimated to grow from USD 983 million in 2018 to USD 2,670 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period.



The factors expected to drive the tokenization market are the growing need to protect cardholders' data by following PCI DSS guidelines and increasing payment frauds that need to be prevented. However, the lack of knowledge about security tokens among end users is still a concern for organizations. Furthermore, organizations' inability to afford the robust tokenization solution is expected to restrain the market growth.

The service segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The tokenization market by service includes professional and managed services. Furthermore, professional services include consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance. These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The tokenization solution is being deployed by a large number of SMEs to secure their organizations from the increasing payment frauds and identity thefts.



Increasing strict regulatory compliances and payment frauds in SMEs are expected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period



The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the tokenization solution by SMEs to proactively protect their payment transactions. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. The Robust and comprehensive tokenization solution is not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations. Weak cybersecurity and low budget make the SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts. However, the large enterprises segment to hold a higher market share in 2018.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the tokenization solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC tokenization market is gaining traction, as it provides proactive security measures for securing the account information. SMEs as well as large organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of tokenization services and started adopting them to combat cyber frauds and data thefts. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2018.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Mandate to Follow Pci-Dss Guidelines and Protect Cardholders' Data

Increasing Payment Frauds and the Need to Protect Them

Emergence of Targeted Attacks and Ubiquitous Apts

Restraints



Organization's Inability to Afford Robust Tokenization Solutions

Addressing Vulnerabilities According to Emv Standards

Opportunities



Demand for Cloud-Based Tokenization Solutions Among SMEs

Increase in Adoption of Contactless Payment Solutions

Challenges



Lack of Knowledge About Security Tokens Among End-Users

Regulatory Landscape



Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

General Data Protection Regulation

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act/Hitech Compliance

Federal Information Security Management Act

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

Sarbanes-Oxley Act

Innovation Spotlight

3delta Systems

Futurex

Paymetric

Gemalto

Use Cases



Adoption of Tokenization Solution By an E-commerce Organization in the United States

Reliance on Tokenization Solution By the Hospitality Sector in North America

Adoption of Tokenization Solutions in the Healthcare Industry to Improve Data Security

Adoption of Tokenized Payments in the European Retail Sector for Reducing Frauds

Adoption of Tokenization Solutions By A Major It and Telecom Company in the US

Innovation Spotlight



Tokenization Architecture

Tokenization vs Encryption

