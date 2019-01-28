HempLife Today Producing Two Additional Sales Videos Featuring CEO James Ballas to Help Increase Awareness of CannazALL CBD Products and Ambassador Program

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, is informing shareholders that it is currently in production with two new additional sales videos featuring CEO James Ballas. As on camera talent for over 25 years and featured in over 200 Direct Response television and radio commercials as well as many industrial videos, product spokesman presentations, and voice over work. James is no stranger to the camera, and in his career has offered products on DRTV from camping equipment, outdoor products, kitchen items, and even guitars signed by Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, The Who, and more, and the Company plans to use him more extensively in 2019.

The new videos feature James introducing and explaining two new platforms for new product sales and growth; The $19 CannazALL™ relief challenge, and the very popular Wholesale/Ambassador program, and both videos will be completed this week.

CEO, James Ballas, said: “As the CEO I believe it is very important to get out front and to show the public how much I believe in our products and our Company, and I enjoy doing it. As we move the Company forward throughout 2019 I will be doing more, as we find that the videos resonate and people are responding in a positive way.”

Once completed these videos will be used in paid ad campaigns and other advertising platforms, as well as Social Media and on the HempLife Today™ Website.

COO, Luke Dreyer, adds: “Our tracking shows that when Jim does a video we get a more favorable response in our sales, and that’s a big plus for the growth of the Company. In fact, we find this to be so positive that we have installed a studio at our main headquarters where we can get an idea on a Monday, and have a professionally produced video with a real and experienced talent in a matter of days. Add in the fact that Jim is passionate about the Company and we have the best product spokesman we can get.”

The Company expects its video presentations featuring CEO, James Ballas, to help increase sales on its paid advertising programs as well as Social Media and the HempLife Today™ Website. The Company will keep shareholders aware of the progress and the success of these videos and how they can be viewed.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated on all Company news and its pending name change.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™

About HempLife Today™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life-enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers, HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It’s popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets™ CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

Contact / Investor relations R@UbiquitechSoftware.com



