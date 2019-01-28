EV Connectors (Type1, CCS, Chademo, GB/T, Tesla) Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Opportunities in the Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations for EVS

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Connectors Market by Type (Type1, CCS, Chademo, GB/T, Tesla), Charging level (Level 1 to 4), Charging Speed (Slow, Fast), Voltage (AC, DC), End User (Residential, Commercial), Mounted type, Cable, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing EV sales with demand for EV charging points has driven the demand for EV connectors globally



The global EV connectors market is estimated to grow from USD 30 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 18.44% to reach USD 98 million by 2025.



Favorable government policies and support in terms of subsidies and grants, tax rebates for EVs, and EV charging points would drive the growth of EV charging stations. Thus, the EV connectors market would grow subsequently. However, the high cost of installation of EV charging points is considered to be a major restraint for the growth of the EV connectors market.



Type 2 segment is the fastest growing market in terms of EV charging points market during the forecast period



GB/T is the fastest growing market in terms of charging infrastructure as China is focused on increasing their EV sales rapidly by 2025, which would boost the market of GB/T charging points. Also, the combined charging system (CCS) is one of the fastest growing markets in terms of charging points. It is attributed to the fact that the CCS standard is supported by 7 US and European automakers. Additionally, the safety features of CCS include diagnosable lock, proximity and control pilot, and PLC-based communication which drives the growth of the CCS infrastructure of EV charging stations.



DC charging is expected to dominate EV connectors market



A DC charging station costs significantly more than an AC charging station but provides a charge in much less time. Most DC chargers today offer power at 50 kW, although there are some that are lower, at around 20-25 kW. More significantly, there is currently a push toward DC chargers at 100-150 kW power levels, and even up to 400 kW, to serve the next generation of PEVs with much bigger 80 kWh and higher batteries. The shift of demand from AC charging to DC charging would drive the market for DC charging points globally.



Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for EV charging points, followed by North America. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for EVs due to government support in the form of grants, subsidies, tax rebates, and continuously improving charging infrastructure in countries such as Japan and China. Thus, EV charging infrastructure would grow and drive the market for EV connectors.



Continuously improving charging infrastructure and increasing vehicle range are the major factors which have contributed to Asia Pacific being the fastest growing market. Additionally, the alarming pollution levels in economies such as Japan and China have fueled the demand for zero-emission vehicles, thereby creating a huge demand for EVs and EV charging infrastructure in such countries.

The EV connectors market comprises major manufacturers such as Yazaki (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Sumitomo (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), Tesla (US), Bosch (Germany), ITT (US), Amphenol (US), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), and Fujikura (Japan).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the EV Connectors Market

4.2 EV Connectors Market Share, By Country

4.3 EV Connectors Market, By Type

4.4 EV Connectors Market, By Level

4.5 EV Connectors Market, By Charging Speed

4.6 EV Connectors Market, By Charging Current Supply

4.7 EV Connectors Market, By End User

4.8 EV Connectors Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Emphasis of Governments on Encouraging the Adoption of EVS

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus of Automakers on EVS as the Prime Segment

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Fast Charging EV Connectors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization for EV Connectors Across the Globe

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations for EVS

5.2.3.2 Collaboration of Governments With Private Companies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Mandates By Government Authorities for Charging Stations



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Charging Software

6.2 Renewable Charging



7 EV Connectors Market, By Level of Charging

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Level 1 (Ac 120 V, 1.4 Kw-1.9 Kw, 12 A-16 A)

7.2.1 High Adoption Rate of EVS Coupled With the Encouragement By Governments is Fueling the Growth of Level 1 Segment of EV Connectors

7.3 Level 2 (Ac 240 V, Upto 19.2 Kw, 80 A)

7.3.1 North America is the Fastest Growing Market for Level 2 Segment of EV Connectors

7.4 Level 3 (Dc 200 V-600 V, Upto 240 Kw, 400 A)

7.4.1 The Rising Demand for Fast-Charging EV Connectors is Fostering the Growth of Level3 Segment EV Connectors Market

7.5 Level 4 (>Dc 600 V, Above 240 Kw, >400 A)

7.5.1 The Anticipated Growth of EVS in the Coming Years is Likely to Inflate the Growth of Level 4 Segment of EV Connectors Market



8 EV Connectors Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Type 1

8.2.1 Europe is Projected to Be the Largest Market for Type 1 EV Connector

8.3 Type 2

8.3.1 Combine Charging System (CCS)

8.3.2 Chademo

8.3.3 Others

8.4 Type 3

8.4.1 The Rising Demand for Fast Charging EV Connectors is Driving the Demand for Type 3 Segment



9 EV Connectors Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential Charging

9.2.1 Europe is Estimated to Be Largest Market for Residential Charging Segment of EV Connectors Market

9.3 Commercial Charging

9.3.1 Collaboration of Government With Private Companies to Encourage Sales of EVS is Fueling the Growth of Commercial Charging Segment of EV Connectors Market



10 EV Connectors Market, By Charging Speed

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Slow Charger

10.2.1 Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Show Fastest Growth for Slow Charing Connectors for Ev

10.3 Fast Charger

10.3.1 Asia Pacific Region is Likely to Record Largest Market Share for EV Connectors

10.4 Rapid Charger

10.4.1 Increasing Focus of Automakers Towards EV and Rising Demand for Rapid Charging EV Connectors is Fostering the Growth of Rapid Charger Connectors Market



11 EV Connectors Market, By Current Supply

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ac Charging

11.2.1 Increasing Adoption of EVS is Governing the Growth of Ac Charging EV Connectors

11.3 Dc Charging

11.3.1 Rapid Development of EV Charging Infrastructure to Power the Rising EV Fleet is Driving the Growth of Dc Charging EV Connectors

11.4 Inductive Charging



12 EV Connector Market, By EV Charging Station

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Wall Mounted

12.3 Floor Mounted



13 EV Connectors Market, By Cable Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Straight Cable

13.3 Coiled Cables



14 EV Connectors Market, By Component

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Leads

14.3 Adapters

14.4 Wallbox

14.5 Portable Chargers

14.6 Pins

14.7 Delta Ac Mini Plus



15 EV Connectors Market, By Region



16 Competitive Landscape



ABB

Aerovironment

Amphenol

Astria

Azra

Besen Group

Blink Charging

Bosch

Chargemaster PLC

Chargepoint Inc.

Circuit lectrique

Clippercreek

Connector-Tech Als

Dostar

Dyden Corporation

EV Cables

Evgo

Fischer Connectors

Flo

Fujikura

Ge Wattstation

Greenlots

Huber+Suhner

Ies Synergy

ITT

Jet Charge

Juicepoint

Leviton

Mennekes Solutions

Mogile Tech

Myevroute

Opconnect

Pce

Phoenix Contact

Raydiall Automotive

Rema Ev

Schneider Electric

Semaconnect

Siemens AG

Sumitomo

Sun Country Highway

TE Connectivity

Tesla

Volta

Wallboxok

Yazaki

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ttcqd/ev_connectors?w=12

