Chemical Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter 2018 net income of $73.0 million, representing $1.01 of earnings per diluted average share

DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Financial Corporation ("Corporation" or "Chemical") (NASDAQ:CHFC) today announced 2018 fourth quarter net income of $73.0 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to 2018 third quarter net income of $70.4 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, and 2017 fourth quarter net income of $9.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2017, excluding merger and restructuring expenses, the revaluation of our net deferred tax assets following the signing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 and losses on sales of investment securities taken as part of our treasury and tax management objectives (which we collectively refer to herein as "significant items"), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $62.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share.(1) Net income for the full year 2018 was $284.0 million, or $3.94 per diluted share, compared to $149.5 million, or $2.08 per diluted share for the full year 2017. Net income for the full year 2017, excluding significant items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $219.6 million, or $3.06 per diluted share.(1) As previously announced, on January 22, 2019, our Board of Directors declared a first quarter of 2019 dividend on our common stock of $0.34 per share. The first quarter of 2019 dividend will be payable on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2019.



"We are pleased with our results for the quarter which reflect loan growth fueling our continued trend of increasing net interest income, improvement in our operating efficiency and an increase in net interest margin," noted David T. Provost, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Thomas C. Shafer, Vice Chairman of the Corporation and Chief Executive Office of Chemical Bank. "We fully recognize and have appreciation for the dedicated efforts of our employees who have strengthened our foundation and positioned us for continued growth and sound operating performance in the years to come."

Our return on average assets was 1.39% during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 1.37% in the third quarter of 2018, and 0.20% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our return on average shareholders' equity was 10.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 10.2% in the third quarter of 2018 and 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our return on average tangible shareholders' equity, a non-GAP financial measure, was 17.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 17.5% in the third quarter of 2018, and 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2017, our return on average assets and return on average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding significant items, both non-GAAP financial measures, was 1.31% and 16.5%, respectively.(1)

Our net interest income was $163.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, $4.0 million, or 2.5%, higher than the third quarter of 2018, and $17.5 million, or 12.0%, higher than the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to both the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily attributable to increases in average balances and yields earned on loans and investment securities, partially offset by an increase in average deposit balances and cost of funds. Fourth quarter 2018 net loan growth was $473.5 million, or an annualized growth rate of 12.8%, and net loan growth over the past twelve months was $1.11 billion, or 7.9%. Our investment securities portfolio grew by $300.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and $1.01 billion, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our net interest margin was 3.42% for both the fourth quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2018, compared to 3.39% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent (FTE)), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 3.48% for the third quarter of 2018, and 3.47% for the fourth quarter of 2017.(1) The increase in our net interest margin (FTE), for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to both the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, was primarily due to increases in average balances and yields earned on loans and investment securities, partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances and cost of funds. Our average cost of funds was 1.03% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 0.88% for the third quarter of 2018, and 0.56% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The average yield on our loan portfolio increased to 4.80% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 4.68% in the third quarter of 2018 and 4.31% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest accretion from purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans contributed 23 basis points to our net interest margin (FTE) in both the fourth quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2018, compared to 22 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our net interest income was $632.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, $74.8 million, or 13.4%, higher than the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the year ended December 31, 2017, was primarily attributable to increases in average balances and yields earned on loans and investments securities, partially offset by increases in average interest-bearing deposit balances and cost of funds. Our average balance of loans outstanding during the year ended December 31, 2018 was up $998.3 million, compared to the prior year. Our net interest margin improved to 3.48% for the year ended 2018, compared to 3.40% for the year ended 2017. Our net interest margin (FTE), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to 3.53% for the year ended 2018, compared to 3.48% for the year ended 2017.(1)

Our provision for loan losses was $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The higher provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to both the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, was primarily the result of an increase in originated loan growth. Our provision for loan losses was $30.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $23.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the increase primarily due to an increase in originated loan growth.

Net loan charge-offs were $3.0 million, or 0.08% of average loans, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, for the third quarter of 2018 and $1.4 million, or 0.04% of average loans, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loan charge-offs totaled $12.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $9.7 million, or 0.07% of average loans, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Our nonperforming loans totaled $85.4 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $96.7 million at September 30, 2018 and $63.1 million at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming loans comprised 0.56% of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.65% at September 30, 2018, and 0.45% at December 31, 2017. The decrease in nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to September 30, 2018, was primarily due to the fourth quarter of 2018 settlement of a real estate construction loan relationship. The increase in nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017, was primarily due to commercial and commercial real estate loan relationships that were downgraded to nonaccrual status during the year ended December 31, 2018. Each nonperforming loan is individually evaluated for impairment and we have either established a specific reserve within our allowance for loan losses or charged the loan relationship down to the value of the underlying collateral.

Our total allowance for loan losses was $110.0 million at December 31, 2018. Our allowance for loan losses on our originated loan portfolio was $109.6 million, or 0.93% of originated loans, at December 31, 2018, compared to $103.1 million, or 0.93% of originated loans, at September 30, 2018 and $91.9 million, or 0.94% of originated loans, at December 31, 2017. Our allowance for loan losses on our originated loan portfolio as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 128.7% at December 31, 2018, compared to 106.6% at September 30, 2018, and 145.6% at December 31, 2017. We recorded all acquired loans at their estimated fair value at each respective acquisition date without a carryover of the related allowance and, as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, our allowance for loan losses on our acquired loan portfolio was $420 thousand and $970 thousand, respectively. At December 31, 2017, we determined no allowance was needed for our acquired loan portfolio.



Our noninterest income was $32.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $37.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, and $32.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was lower than the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue of $5.9 million due to a detriment to earnings caused by a change in fair value in loan servicing rights and lower production volume, and a decrease in bank-owned life insurance of $0.9 million, partially offset by an increase in electronic banking fees of $0.8 million. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was slightly lower than the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to decreases in net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue of $3.9 million, service charges and fees on deposit accounts of $1.3 million and other noninterest income of $2.6 million, partially offset by the $7.6 million loss on sale of investment securities incurred in the fourth quarter of 2017, as part of our treasury and tax management objectives. Net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue included a $2.8 million detriment to earnings due to a change in fair value in loan servicing rights for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to a $0.9 million benefit for the third quarter of 2018, and a $13 thousand detriment for the fourth quarter of 2017. The change in fair value in loan servicing rights was a detriment of $0.03 to diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to a benefit of $0.01 for the third quarter of 2018 and no impact for the fourth quarter of 2017.



Our noninterest income was $148.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $144.0 million for the year ended 2017, which increased primarily due to the $7.6 million loss on sale of investment securities incurred in the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase in net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue of $3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, partially offset by a decrease in electronic banking fees of $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue included a $1.8 million benefit to earnings due to a change in fair value in loan servicing rights for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to a $6.4 million detriment for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Our operating expenses were $108.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $109.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, and $100.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. We had no merger and restructuring expenses during the fourth or third quarters of 2018, compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter of 2018 included $5.8 million of impairment related to federal historic tax credits, compared to $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, included within other operating expense. The fourth quarter of 2018 also included expense related to our efforts to implement upgrades to our core operating systems of $1.6 million, compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. Our operating expenses excluding the impact of federal historic tax credits, core operating system conversion expense and merger and restructuring expenses, were $101.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $103.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $91.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The $2.8 million decrease for the fourth quarter of 2018 operating expenses excluding the previously noted items, compared to the third quarter of 2018, was primarily due to $0.9 million of early lease termination expense in the third quarter of 2018, which reduced occupancy expense in the fourth quarter of 2018, and decreases in credit-related and other expenses included within other operating expenses. The $9.7 million increase in operating expenses excluding the previously noted items, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, was primarily due to an increase in salaries, wages and employee benefits impacted by increases in staff to support our strategic focus on commercial lending growth and an increase in outside processing and service fees due to the substantial enhancements to our core operating systems.

Our operating expenses were $424.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $422.0 million for the year ended 2017. We had no merger and restructuring expenses during the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $28.4 million for 2017. The year ended December 31, 2018 included $12.3 million of impairment related to federal historic tax credits, compared to $9.3 million for 2017. The year ended December 31, 2018 also included expense related to our efforts to implement upgrades to our core operating systems of $8.5 million. Operating expenses, excluding the impact of federal historic tax credits, core operation system conversion expense and merger and restructuring expenses, were $403.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $19.1 million compared to the year ended 2017, primarily due to an increase in salaries, wages and employee benefits impacted by increases in staff to support our strategic focus on commercial lending growth and an increase in outside processing and service fees due to the substantial enhancements to our core operating systems.

Our efficiency ratio is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income. Our efficiency ratio was 55.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 55.6% for the third quarter of 2018 and 56.1% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Our efficiency ratio was 54.3% for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 60.1% for the year ended 2017. Our adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes, as applicable, significant items, amortization of intangibles, impairment of income tax credits, the net interest income FTE adjustment, the change in fair value on loan servicing rights, and losses/gains from sale of investment securities, was 50.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 52.8% for the third quarter of 2018 and 47.4% for the fourth quarter of 2017.(1) Our adjusted efficiency ratio was 51.5% for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 51.9% for the year ended 2017.(1)

Our effective tax rate was 6.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 13.8% for the third quarter of 2018 and 86.6% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Our tax rates for periods during 2018 benefited from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which reduced the federal corporate tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018. The tax rate for each period benefited from federal historic tax credits of $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The income tax benefit from the tax credits placed into service was partially offset by the impairment recorded on the same tax credits included within other operating expenses. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 also benefited from adjustments to our tax provisional amounts related to the one year measurement period provided by Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 in order to finalize items that were not available in the enactment period associated with the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and by certain changes in estimates associated with the filing of our final 2017 tax return. The fourth quarter of 2017 was also impacted by the $46.7 million charge to income tax expense as a result of the revaluation of our net deferred tax assets. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 12.9%, compared to 41.7% for the year ended 2017. The tax rate for each period benefited from federal historic tax credits of $12.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 and $9.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Our total assets were $21.50 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $20.91 billion at September 30, 2018, and $19.28 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in our total assets during both the fourth quarter of 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily attributable to net loan growth and additions to our investment securities portfolio.

Our total loans were $15.27 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $473.5 million, or 3.2%, from total loans of $14.80 billion at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $1.11 billion, or 7.9%, from total loans of $14.16 billion at December 31, 2017. We experienced originated loan growth of $699.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $448.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, and $591.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Growth in our originated loan portfolio was partially offset by run-off in our acquired loan portfolio of $225.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $232.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, and $269.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. We experienced originated loan growth of $2.10 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018, partially offset by run-off in our acquired loan portfolio of $982.8 million.

Our investment securities portfolio totaled $3.65 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $300.7 million, from $3.35 billion at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $1.01 billion, from $2.64 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in both the fourth quarter of 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018 reflects our long-term plan to increase our investment securities portfolio as a percentage of total assets.

Our total deposits were $15.59 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $15.44 billion at September 30, 2018, and $13.64 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in deposits during the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to an increase in customer deposits of $78.3 million driven by interest-bearing demand and other time deposit accounts and an increase in brokered deposits of $70.2 million. The increase in deposits during the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily due to increases of $1.42 billion in customer deposits, with increases across all categories, and $532.3 million in brokered deposits. Collateralized customer deposits were $382.7 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $377.5 million at September 30, 2018, and $415.2 million at December 31, 2017. Loans as a percentage of deposits plus collateralized customer deposits were 95.6% at December 31, 2018, compared to 93.5% at September 30, 2018 and 100.7% at December 31, 2017.

Our short-term borrowings were $2.04 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.67 billion at September 30, 2018, and $2.00 billion at December 31, 2017. Our short-term borrowings include short-term FHLB advances that we used to fund our short-term liquidity needs. Our long-term borrowings were $426.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $431.0 million at September 30, 2018, and $372.9 million at December 31, 2017.

Our shareholders' equity to total assets ratio was 13.2% at December 31, 2018, compared to 13.3% at September 30, 2018, and 13.8% at December 31, 2017. Our tangible shareholders' equity to assets ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, and total risk-based capital ratio, were 8.3% and 11.5% (estimated), respectively, at December 31, 2018, compared to 8.3% and 11.7%, respectively, at September 30, 2018, and 8.3% and 11.0%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.(1) Our book value was $39.69 per share at December 31, 2018, compared to $39.04 per share at September 30, 2018 and $37.48 per share at December 31, 2017. Our tangible book value, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $23.54 per share at December 31, 2018, compared to $22.87 per share at September 30, 2018, and $21.21 per share at December 31, 2017.(1)

(1) Please refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release and to the financial tables entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Subsequent Event

As announced and further described in a separate press release issued by Chemical today, Chemical and TCF Financial Corporation have entered into a merger agreement under which the companies will combine in an all stock merger of equals transaction.

Conference Call Details

In light of today's announcement that Chemical has entered into a merger agreement with TCF Financial Corporation ("TCF"), Chemical has canceled its live conference webcast to review fourth quarter 2018 financial results that was scheduled for Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 10:30 am ET. Instead, Chemical and TCF will jointly host a live conference call and webcast today at 10:00 am ET to discuss the merger and Chemical will also discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial results. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-378-4398 and enter 575396 for the conference ID. The webcast of the conference call, along with related slides, will be accessible through Chemical's and TCF's websites as well as through the joint transaction website www.PremierMidwestBank.com. The conference call will also be available for replay through TCF's and Chemical's websites.

About Chemical Financial Corporation

Chemical Financial Corporation is the largest banking company headquartered and operating branch offices in Michigan. The Corporation operates through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, with 212 banking offices located in Michigan, northeast Ohio and northern Indiana. At December 31, 2018, the Corporation had total consolidated assets of $21.50 billion. Chemical Financial Corporation's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol CHFC and is one of the issues comprising The NASDAQ Global Select Market and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. More information about the Corporation is available by visiting the "Investor Info" section of our website at www.chemicalbank.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures include net income (excluding significant items), diluted earnings per share (excluding significant items), return on average assets, return on average shareholders' equity and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (each excluding significant items), tangible book value per share, the presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis, core operating expenses, operating expenses-efficiency ratio, and the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures have been included we believe they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate our financial condition. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. In addition, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP historical measures in this press release with other companies non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure may be found in the financial tables included with this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our belief that we are positioned for continued growth and strong operating performance. Words and phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “future,” “intends,” “is likely,” “judgment,” “look ahead,” “look forward,” “on schedule,” “opinion,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “predicts,” “probable,” “projects,” “should,” “strategic,” “trend,” “will,” and variations of such words and phrases or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses; the carrying value of acquired loans, goodwill and loan servicing rights; the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment); and management's assumptions concerning pension and other postretirement benefit plans involve judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economies on the banking industry, generally, and on Chemical, specifically, are also inherently uncertain.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

our ability to attract and retain new commercial lenders and other bankers as well as key operations staff in light of competition for experienced employees in the banking industry;

operational and regulatory challenges associated with our information technology systems and policies and procedures in light of our rapid growth and systems conversion in 2018;

our ability to grow deposits;

our inability to execute on our strategy to expand investments and commercial lending;

our inability to efficiently manage our operating expenses;

economic conditions (both generally and in our markets) may be less favorable than expected, which could result in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality, a reduction in demand for credit and a decline in real estate values;

a general decline in the real estate and lending markets, particularly in our market areas, could negatively affect our financial results;

increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions, or financial losses;

increases in competitive pressure in the banking and financial services industry;

the timing of when historic tax credits are placed into service could impact operating expenses;

current or future restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals;

legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and compliance requirements, may adversely affect us;

changes in the interest rate environment may reduce margins or the volumes or values of the loans we make or have acquired; economic, governmental, or other factors may prevent the projected population, residential, and commercial growth in the markets in which we operate; and

the risks, uncertainties and assumptions set forth under the heading “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the joint press release issued by Chemical and TCF on the date hereof with respect to the proposed merger transaction between Chemical and TCF.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in the risk factors described in Item 1A of Chemical’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2017. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Chemical disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information:

David T. Provost, CEO

Dennis L. Klaeser, CFO

800-867-9757

/EIN News/ --



Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash due from banks $ 228,527 $ 285,605 $ 226,003 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other banks and federal funds sold 267,312 379,158 229,988 Total cash and cash equivalents 495,839 664,763 455,991 Investment securities: Carried at fair value 3,021,832 2,736,880 1,963,546 Held-to-maturity 624,099 608,367 677,093 Total investment securities 3,645,931 3,345,247 2,640,639 Loans held-for-sale 85,030 93,736 52,133 Loans: Total loans 15,269,779 14,796,252 14,155,267 Allowance for loan losses (109,984 ) (104,041 ) (91,887 ) Net loans 15,159,795 14,692,211 14,063,380 Premises and equipment 123,442 123,305 126,896 Loan servicing rights 71,013 72,707 63,841 Goodwill 1,134,568 1,134,568 1,134,568 Other intangible assets 28,556 29,981 34,271 Interest receivable and other assets 754,167 748,971 709,154 Total Assets $ 21,498,341 $ 20,905,489 $ 19,280,873 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,809,252 $ 4,015,323 $ 3,725,779 Interest-bearing 11,784,030 11,429,529 9,917,024 Total deposits 15,593,282 15,444,852 13,642,803 Collateralized customer deposits 382,687 377,471 415,236 Short-term borrowings 2,035,000 1,670,000 2,000,000 Long-term borrowings 426,002 430,971 372,882 Interest payable and other liabilities 225,110 193,271 181,203 Total liabilities 18,662,081 18,116,565 16,612,124 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value per share — — — Common stock, $1 par value per share 71,460 71,438 71,207 Additional paid-in capital 2,209,761 2,207,631 2,203,637 Retained earnings 616,149 567,510 419,403 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,110 ) (57,655 ) (25,498 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,836,260 2,788,924 2,668,749 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 21,498,341 $ 20,905,489 $ 19,280,873



Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 180,983 $ 172,686 $ 150,558 $ 675,875 $ 573,128 Interest on investment securities: Taxable 18,746 16,360 10,289 62,231 31,496 Tax-exempt 6,554 6,178 5,105 24,286 18,343 Dividends on nonmarketable equity securities 2,419 1,368 2,018 7,877 4,924 Interest on deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other banks and federal funds sold 1,401 1,785 1,192 5,727 4,244 Total interest income 210,103 198,377 169,162 775,996 632,135 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 34,106 27,250 14,303 96,980 46,727 Interest on collateralized customer deposits 721 721 461 2,607 1,269 Interest on short-term borrowings 9,426 9,510 6,952 37,510 19,052 Interest on long-term borrowings 2,398 1,415 1,541 6,566 7,509 Total interest expense 46,651 38,896 23,257 143,663 74,557 Net Interest Income 163,452 159,481 145,905 632,333 557,578 Provision for loan losses 8,894 6,028 7,522 30,750 23,300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 154,558 153,453 138,383 601,583 534,278 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 8,654 9,319 9,994 37,097 38,367 Wealth management revenue 6,457 6,040 6,539 25,996 25,512 Other charges and fees for customer services 6,506 5,349 6,601 21,437 29,405 Net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue 3,977 9,837 7,925 35,193 32,205 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 221 — (7,556 ) 224 (7,388 ) Other 6,232 7,372 8,816 28,589 25,918 Total noninterest income 32,047 37,917 32,319 148,536 144,019 Operating Expenses Salaries, wages and employee benefits 56,828 56,894 47,363 225,427 212,094 Occupancy 7,360 8,620 7,546 31,670 30,554 Equipment and software 7,641 8,185 8,000 31,761 32,248 Outside processing and service fees 11,698 12,660 9,081 45,387 35,142 Merger expenses — — 1,511 — 8,522 Restructuring expenses — — 1,056 — 19,880 Other 24,839 23,302 25,465 89,953 83,554 Total operating expenses 108,366 109,661 100,022 424,198 421,994 Income before income taxes 78,239 81,709 70,680 325,921 256,303 Income tax expense 5,200 11,312 61,234 41,901 106,780 Net Income $ 73,039 $ 70,397 $ 9,446 $ 284,020 $ 149,523 Earnings Per Common Share: Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 71,445 71,385 71,095 71,385 70,865 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 72,079 72,087 71,682 72,025 71,513 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 0.99 $ 0.13 $ 3.98 $ 2.11 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.01 $ 0.98 $ 0.13 $ 3.94 $ 2.08 Diluted earnings per common share, excluding significant items (non-GAAP) $ 1.01 $ 0.98 $ 0.87 $ 3.94 $ 3.06 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.28 $ 1.24 $ 1.10 Key Ratios (annualized where applicable): Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.37 % 0.20 % 1.41 % 0.81 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding significant items (non-GAAP) 17.8 % 17.5 % 16.5 % 17.9 % 14.9 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.49 % 3.48 % 3.47 % 3.53 % 3.48 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP 55.4 % 55.6 % 56.1 % 54.3 % 60.1 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted (non-GAAP) 50.4 % 52.8 % 47.4 % 51.5 % 51.9 %





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Selected Quarterly Information (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

4th

Quarter

2018 3rd

Quarter

2018 2nd

Quarter

2018 1st

Quarter

2018 4th

Quarter

2017 3rd

Quarter

2017 2nd

Quarter

2017 1st

Quarter

2017 Summary of Operations Interest income $ 210,103

$ 198,377 $ 189,582 $ 177,934 $ 169,162 $ 164,944 $ 155,133 $ 142,896 Interest expense 46,651 38,896 32,045 26,071 23,257 21,316 17,185 12,799 Net interest income 163,452 159,481 157,537 151,863 145,905 143,628 137,948 130,097 Provision for loan losses 8,894 6,028 9,572 6,256 7,522 5,499 6,229 4,050 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 154,558 153,453 147,965 145,607 138,383 138,129 131,719 126,047 Noninterest income 32,047 37,917 38,018 40,554 32,319 32,122 41,568 38,010 Operating expenses, excluding merger and restructuring expenses and impairment of income tax credits (non-GAAP) 102,594 106,499 102,845 99,976 91,298 95,241 97,772 100,029 Merger and restructuring expenses — — — — 2,567 21,203 465 4,167 Impairment of income tax credits 5,772 3,162 1,716 1,634 6,157 3,095 — — Income before income taxes 78,239 81,709 81,422 84,551 70,680 50,712 75,050 59,861 Income tax expense 5,200 11,312 12,434 12,955 61,234 10,253 23,036 12,257 Net income $ 73,039 $ 70,397 $ 68,988 $ 71,596 $ 9,446 $ 40,459 $ 52,014 $ 47,604 Significant items, net of tax — — — — 53,240 13,782 302 2,709 Net income, excluding significant items $ 73,039 $ 70,397 $ 68,988 $ 71,596 $ 62,686 $ 54,241 $ 52,316 $ 50,313 Per Common Share Data Net income: Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 1.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.57 $ 0.73 $ 0.67 Diluted 1.01 0.98 0.96 0.99 0.13 0.56 0.73 0.67 Diluted, excluding significant items (non-GAAP) 1.01 0.98 0.96 0.99 0.87 0.76 0.73 0.70 Cash dividends declared 0.34 0.34 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.27 Book value - period-end 39.69 39.04 38.52 37.91 37.48 37.57 37.11 36.56 Tangible book value - period-end (non-GAAP) 23.54 22.87 22.33 21.68 21.21 21.36 20.89 20.32 Market value - period-end 36.61 53.40 55.67 54.68 53.47 52.26 48.41 51.15 Key Ratios (annualized where applicable) Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.49 % 3.48 % 3.59 % 3.56 % 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.48 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted (non-GAAP) 50.4 % 52.8 % 51.2 % 51.6 % 47.4 % 51.2 % 52.2 % 57.4 % Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 0.20 % 0.86 % 1.14 % 1.09 % Return on average assets, excluding significant items (non-GAAP) 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 1.31 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.15 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.2 % 10.7 % 1.4 % 6.1 % 8.0 % 7.4 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 17.8 % 17.5 % 17.8 % 19.0 % 2.5 % 10.9 % 14.3 % 13.3 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding significant items (non-GAAP) 17.8 % 17.5 % 17.8 % 19.0 % 16.5 % 14.6 % 14.4 % 14.1 % Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.4 % 13.5 % 13.6 % 13.7 % 13.9 % 14.0 % 14.3 % 14.8 % Capital ratios (period end): Tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of tangible assets 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.4 % 8.8 % Total risk-based capital ratio (1) 11.5 % 11.7 % 11.4 % 11.2 % 11.0 % 11.2 % 11.1 % 11.4 %





(1) Estimated at December 31, 2018.



Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Average Balances, Tax Equivalent Interest and Effective Yields and Rates (Unaudited)(1)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

(FTE) Effective

Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest

(FTE) Effective

Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest

(FTE) Effective

Yield/Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1)(2) $ 15,058,271 $ 181,765

4.80 % $ 14,740,445 $ 173,453 4.68 % $ 13,954,366 $ 151,413 4.31 % Taxable investment securities 2,399,177 18,746 3.13 2,187,644 16,360 2.99 1,715,494 10,289 2.40 Tax-exempt investment

securities(1) 1,075,377 8,286 3.08 1,038,301 7,797 3.00 981,299 7,830 3.19 Other interest-earning assets 193,333 2,419 4.97 193,350 1,368 2.81 180,098 2,018 4.45 Interest-bearing deposits with the FRB and other banks and federal funds sold 230,142 1,401 2.41 330,940 1,785 2.14 307,028 1,192 1.54 Total interest-earning assets 18,956,300 212,617 4.46 18,490,680 200,763 4.32 17,138,285 172,742 4.01 Less: allowance for loan losses (105,767 ) (101,689 ) (86,521 ) Other assets: Cash and cash due from banks 191,985 223,038 239,307 Premises and equipment 123,993 125,153 138,880 Interest receivable and other assets 1,789,195 1,764,041 1,777,479 Total assets $ 20,955,706 $ 20,501,223 $ 19,207,430 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,072,237 $ 4,791 0.62 % $ 2,705,746 $ 2,836 0.42 % $ 2,709,033 $ 1,242 0.18 % Savings deposits 4,436,212 10,209 0.91 4,378,620 8,417 0.76 4,023,075 4,296 0.42 Time deposits 4,029,519 19,106 1.88 3,846,857 15,997 1.65 3,136,655 8,765 1.11 Collateralized customer deposits 383,457 721 0.75 374,833 721 0.76 408,962 461 0.45 Short-term borrowings 1,693,750 9,426 2.21 1,885,741 9,510 2.00 1,957,609 6,952 1.41 Long-term borrowings 428,425 2,398 2.22 341,282 1,415 1.65 383,739 1,541 1.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,043,600 46,651 1.32 13,533,079 38,896 1.14 12,619,073 23,257 0.73 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,892,517 — — 4,004,433 — — 3,734,650 — — Total deposits and borrowed funds 17,936,117 46,651 1.03 17,537,512 38,896 0.88 16,353,723 23,257 0.56 Interest payable and other liabilities 221,091 194,610 177,678 Shareholders' equity 2,798,498 2,769,101 2,676,029 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,955,706 $ 20,501,223 $ 19,207,430 Net Interest Spread (Average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities) 3.14 % 3.18 % 3.28 % Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 165,966 $ 161,867 $ 149,485 Net Interest Margin (Net Interest Income (FTE) divided by total average interest-earning assets) 3.49 % 3.48 % 3.47 % Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 165,966 $ 161,867 $ 149,485 Adjustments for taxable equivalent interest(1): Loans (782 ) (767 ) (855 ) Tax-exempt investment securities (1,732 ) (1,619 ) (2,725 ) Total taxable equivalent interest adjustments (2,514 ) (2,386 ) (3,580 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 163,452 $ 159,481 $ 145,905 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.42 % 3.42 % 3.39 %





(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the three month periods ending in 2018 and 35% for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The presentation of net interest income on a FTE basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held-for-sale are included in average balances reported and are included in the calculation of yields. Also, tax equivalent interest includes net loan fees.





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Average Balances, Tax Equivalent Interest and Effective Yields and Rates (Unaudited)(1)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

(FTE) Effective

Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest

(FTE) Effective

Yield/Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1)(2) $ 14,605,963 $ 678,911 4.65 % $ 13,607,683 $ 576,429 4.24 % Taxable investment securities 2,098,894 62,231 2.96 1,431,167 31,496 2.20 Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 1,036,269 30,708 2.96 905,831 28,120 3.10 Other interest-earning assets 189,153 7,877 4.16 157,738 4,924 3.12 Interest-bearing deposits with the FRB and other banks and federal funds sold 263,210 5,727 2.18 298,006 4,244 1.42 Total interest-earning assets 18,193,489 785,454 4.32 16,400,425 645,213 3.93 Less: allowance for loan losses (99,152 ) (82,644 ) Other assets: Cash and cash due from banks 215,284 235,621 Premises and equipment 125,606 144,114 Interest receivable and other assets 1,765,303 1,767,640 Total assets $ 20,200,530 $ 18,465,156 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,786,138 $ 10,029 0.36 % $ 2,753,294 $ 4,870 0.18 % Savings deposits 4,246,063 29,636 0.70 3,940,499 13,049 0.33 Time deposits 3,654,470 57,315 1.57 3,014,302 28,808 0.96 Collateralized customer deposits 391,703 2,607 0.67 366,828 1,269 0.35 Short-term borrowings 1,970,009 37,510 1.90 1,612,123 19,052 1.18 Long-term borrowings 369,910 6,566 1.77 455,246 7,509 1.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,418,293 143,663 1.07 12,142,292 74,557 0.61 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,845,773 — — 3,547,271 — — Total deposits and borrowed funds 17,264,066 143,663 0.83 15,689,563 74,557 0.48 Interest payable and other liabilities 196,065 147,731 Shareholders' equity 2,740,399 2,627,862 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,200,530 $ 18,465,156 Net Interest Spread (Average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities) 3.25 % 3.32 % Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 641,791 $ 570,656 Net Interest Margin (Net Interest Income (FTE) divided by total average interest-earning assets) 3.53 % 3.48 % Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 641,791 $ 570,656 Adjustments for taxable equivalent interest(1): Loans (3,036 ) (3,301 ) Tax-exempt investment securities (6,422 ) (9,777 ) Total taxable equivalent interest adjustments (9,458 ) (13,078 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 632,333 $ 557,578 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.48 % 3.40 %





(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 35% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The presentation of net interest income on a FTE basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held-for-sale are included in average balances reported and are included in the calculation of yields. Also, tax equivalent interest includes net loan fees.





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Noninterest Income and Operating Expenses Information (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

4th



Quarter



2018 3rd



Quarter



2018 2nd



Quarter



2018 1st



Quarter



2018 4th



Quarter



2017 3rd



Quarter



2017 2nd



Quarter



2017 1st



Quarter



2017 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 8,654 $ 9,319 $ 9,690 $ 9,434 $ 9,994 $ 9,874 $ 9,667 $ 8,832 Wealth management revenue 6,457 6,040 7,188 6,311 6,539 6,188 6,958 5,827 Other fees for customer

services(1) 1,379 1,067 1,050 1,164 1,535 1,841 1,793 1,590 Electronic banking fees(1) 5,127 4,282 3,749 3,619 5,066 4,056 7,051 6,473 Net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue(2) 6,804 8,905 8,874 8,783 7,938 9,282 11,681 9,679 Change in fair value in loan servicing rights(2) (2,827 ) 932 (30 ) 3,752 (13 ) (4,041 ) (1,802 ) (519 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 221 — 3 — (7,556 ) 1 77 90 Bank-owned life insurance(3) 273 1,167 1,669 891 1,377 1,124 1,106 1,211 Other(3) 5,959 6,205 5,825 6,600 7,439 3,797 5,037 4,827 Total noninterest income $ 32,047 $ 37,917 $ 38,018 $ 40,554 $ 32,319 $ 32,122 $ 41,568 $ 38,010





(1) Included within the line item "Other charges and fees for customers services" in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included within the line item "Net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue" in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (3) Included within the line item "Other" noninterest income in the Consolidated Statements of Income.





4th

Quarter

2018 3rd

Quarter

2018 2nd

Quarter

2018 1st

Quarter

2018 4th

Quarter

2017 3rd

Quarter

2017 2nd

Quarter

2017 1st

Quarter

2017 Operating expenses Salaries and wages(1) $ 48,486 $ 49,182 $ 47,810 $ 45,644 $ 41,866 $ 44,641 $ 44,959 $ 48,526 Employee benefits(1) 8,342 7,712 8,338 9,913 5,497 7,949 7,288 11,368 Occupancy 7,360 8,620 7,679 8,011 7,546 6,871 8,745 7,392 Equipment and software 7,641 8,185 8,276 7,659 8,000 7,582 8,149 8,517 Outside processing and service fees 11,698 12,660 10,673 10,356 9,081 9,626 8,924 7,511 FDIC insurance premiums(2) 3,583 4,823 4,473 5,629 4,556 2,768 2,460 1,406 Professional fees(2) 3,758 3,399 3,004 2,458 3,483 3,489 2,567 1,968 Intangible asset amortization(2) 1,426 1,426 1,425 1,439 1,525 1,526 1,525 1,513 Credit-related expenses(2) 829 1,239 1,467 1,306 803 1,874 1,895 1,200 Merger expenses — — — — 1,511 2,379 465 4,167 Restructuring expenses — — — — 1,056 18,824 — — Impairment of income tax credit(2) 5,772 3,162 1,716 1,634 6,157 3,095 — — Other(2) 9,471 9,253 9,700 7,561 8,941 8,915 11,260 10,628 Total operating expenses $ 108,366 $ 109,661 $ 104,561 $ 101,610 $ 100,022 $ 119,539 $ 98,237 $ 104,196





(1) Included within the line item "Salaries, wages and employee benefits" in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included within the line item "Other" operating expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.



Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Composition of Loans and Deposits and Additional Information on Intangible Assets (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in Thousands)

Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Loan Growth -

Three

Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2018(1) Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Loan

Growth -

Year Ended

Dec 31,

2018 Composition of Loans Commercial loan portfolio: Commercial $ 4,002,568 $ 3,719,922 30.4 % $ 3,576,438 $ 3,427,285 $ 3,385,642 18.2 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 2,059,557 1,897,934 34.1 1,863,563 1,832,824 1,813,562 13.6 Non-owner occupied 2,785,020 2,739,700 6.6 2,728,103 2,680,801 2,606,761 6.8 Vacant land 67,510 73,987 (35.0 ) 79,606 74,751 80,347 (16.0 ) Total commercial real estate 4,912,087 4,711,621 17.0 4,671,272 4,588,376 4,500,670 9.1 Real estate construction 597,212 622,147 (16.0 ) 618,985 559,780 574,215 4.0 Subtotal - commercial loans 9,511,867 9,053,690 20.2 8,866,695 8,575,441 8,460,527 12.4 Consumer loan portfolio: Residential mortgage 3,458,666 3,391,987 7.9 3,325,277 3,264,620 3,252,487 6.3 Consumer installment 1,521,074 1,560,265 (10.0 ) 1,587,327 1,572,240 1,613,008 (5.7 ) Home equity 778,172 790,310 (6.1 ) 800,394 806,446 829,245 (6.2 ) Subtotal - consumer loans 5,757,912 5,742,562 1.1 5,712,998 5,643,306 5,694,740 1.1 Total loans $ 15,269,779 $ 14,796,252 12.8 % $ 14,579,693 $ 14,218,747 $ 14,155,267 7.9 %

(1) Annualized.



Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Deposit

Growth -

Three

Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2018(1) Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Deposit

Growth -

Twelve

Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2018 Composition of Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,809,252 $ 4,015,323 (20.5 )% $ 3,894,259 $ 3,801,125 $ 3,725,779 2.2 % Savings and money market accounts 4,092,082 4,220,658 (12.2 ) 3,841,540 3,774,975 3,655,671 11.9 Interest-bearing demand 3,316,278 3,037,289 36.7 2,514,232 2,701,055 2,724,415 21.7 Brokered deposits 985,522 915,348 30.7 1,087,959 651,846 453,227 117.4 Other time deposits 3,390,148 3,256,234 16.5 3,213,546 3,038,816 3,083,711 9.9 Total deposits $ 15,593,282 $ 15,444,852 3.8 % $ 14,551,536 $ 13,967,817 $ 13,642,803 14.3 %

(1) Annualized.



Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Additional Data - Intangibles Goodwill $ 1,134,568 $ 1,134,568 $ 1,134,568 $ 1,134,568 $ 1,134,568 Loan servicing rights 71,013 72,707 70,364 68,837 63,841 Core deposit intangibles (CDI) 28,556 29,981 31,407 32,833 34,259 Noncompete agreements — — — — 13





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2017 Jun 30,

2017 Mar 31,

2017 Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming Loans(1): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial $ 30,139 $ 25,328 $ 20,741 $ 20,000 $ 19,691 $ 15,648 $ 18,773 $ 16,717 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 16,056 14,936 16,103 19,855 19,070 16,295 11,683 12,575 Non-owner occupied 23,021 8,991 9,168 5,489 5,270 4,361 3,600 3,793 Vacant land 3,337 4,711 3,135 4,829 5,205 4,494 4,440 4,460 Total commercial real estate 42,414 28,638 28,406 30,173 29,545 25,150 19,723 20,828 Real estate construction 12 28,477 5,704 77 77 78 56 79 Residential mortgage 7,988 9,611 7,974 7,621 8,635 8,646 7,714 6,749 Consumer installment 1,276 1,350 945 922 842 875 757 755 Home equity 3,604 3,269 2,972 3,039 4,305 3,908 3,871 2,713 Total nonaccrual loans(1) 85,433 96,673 66,742 61,832 63,095 54,305 50,894 47,841 Other real estate and repossessed assets 6,256 6,584 5,828 7,719 8,807 10,605 14,582 16,395 Total nonperforming assets $ 91,689 $ 103,257 $ 72,570 $ 69,551 $ 71,902 $ 64,910 $ 65,476 $ 64,236 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more as to interest or principal payments, excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30: Commercial $ — $ 632 $ 472 $ 322 $ — $ 3,521 $ 58 $ 1,823 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 52 47 461 — — 144 — 700 Non-owner occupied 887 — — — 13 — — — Vacant land — — 16 — — — 262 — Total commercial real estate 939 47 477 — 13 144 262 700 Real estate construction — 38 — — — — — — Home equity 488 475 713 913 1,364 2,367 2,026 1,169 Total accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more as to interest or principal payments $ 1,427 $ 1,192 $ 1,662 $ 1,235 $ 1,377 $ 6,032 $ 2,346 $ 3,692





(1) Acquired loans, accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification 310-30, that are not performing in accordance with contractual terms are not reported as nonperforming loans because these loans are recorded in pools at their net realizable value based on the principal and interest the Corporation expects to collect on these loans.





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Summary of Loan Loss Experience (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

Year Ended 4th

Quarter

2018 3rd

Quarter

2018 2nd

Quarter

2018 1st

Quarter

2018 4th

Quarter

2017 3rd

Quarter

2017 2nd

Quarter

2017 1st

Quarter

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Allowance for loan losses - originated portfolio Allowance for loan losses - beginning of period $ 103,071 $ 100,015 $ 94,762 $ 91,887 $ 85,181 $ 83,797 $ 78,774 $ 78,268 $ 91,887 $ 78,268 Provision for loan losses 9,444 5,058 9,572 6,256 8,101 4,920 6,229 4,050 30,330 23,300 Net loan charge-offs: Commercial (627 ) (564 ) (517 ) (1,252 ) (613 ) (2,348 ) (239 ) (1,999 ) (2,960 ) (5,199 ) Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied (153 ) 255 (1,656 ) 341 (232 ) (170 ) (173 ) 725 (1,213 ) 150 Non-owner occupied (544 ) 392 92 (456 ) 748 (7 ) (35 ) 21 (516 ) 727 Vacant land — 2 (921 ) (448 ) 267 3 3 (16 ) (1,367 ) 257 Total commercial real estate (697 ) 649 (2,485 ) (563 ) 783 (174 ) (205 ) 730 (3,096 ) 1,134 Real estate construction — — — 26 (1 ) — — (9 ) 26 (10 ) Residential mortgage (243 ) (773 ) (88 ) (53 ) (142 ) (44 ) 19 (567 ) (1,157 ) (734 ) Consumer installment (1,293 ) (1,410 ) (994 ) (997 ) (1,318 ) (857 ) (747 ) (1,310 ) (4,694 ) (4,232 ) Home equity (91 ) 96 (235 ) (542 ) (104 ) (113 ) (34 ) (389 ) (772 ) (640 ) Net loan charge-offs (2,951 ) (2,002 ) (4,319 ) (3,381 ) (1,395 ) (3,536 ) (1,206 ) (3,544 ) (12,653 ) (9,681 ) Allowance for loan losses - end of period 109,564 103,071 100,015 94,762 91,887 85,181 83,797 78,774 109,564 91,887 Allowance for loan losses - acquired loan portfolio Allowance for loan losses - beginning of period 970 — — — 579 — — — — — Provision for loan losses (550 ) 970 — — (579 ) 579 — — 420 — Allowance for loan losses - end of period 420 970 — — — 579 — — 420 — Total allowance for loan losses $ 109,984 $ 104,041 $ 100,015 $ 94,762 $ 91,887 $ 85,760 $ 83,797 $ 78,774 $ 109,984 $ 91,887 Net loan charge-offs as a percent of average loans (quarterly amounts annualized) 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.07 %





Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Originated loans $ 11,844,756 $ 11,145,442 $ 10,696,533 $ 10,012,516 $ 9,747,429 Acquired loans 3,425,023 3,650,810 3,883,160 4,206,231 4,407,838 Total loans $ 15,269,779 $ 14,796,252 $ 14,579,693 $ 14,218,747 $ 14,155,267 Allowance for loan losses, originated portfolio, as a percent of: Total originated loans 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.94 % Nonperforming loans 128.2 % 106.6 % 149.9 % 153.3 % 145.6 % Credit mark as a percent of unpaid principal balance on acquired loans 1.7 % 1.7 % 1.8 % 1.8 % 2.4 %





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

4th

Quarter

2018 3rd

Quarter

2018 2nd

Quarter

2018 1st

Quarter

2018 4th

Quarter

2017 3rd

Quarter

2017 2nd

Quarter

2017 1st

Quarter

2017 Year Ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Non-GAAP Operating Results Net Income Net income, as reported $ 73,039 $ 70,397 $ 68,988 $ 71,596 $ 9,446 $ 40,459 $ 52,014 $ 47,604 $ 284,020

$ 149,523 Merger and restructuring expenses — — — — 2,567 21,203 465 4,167 — 28,402 Losses on sales of investment securities(1) — — — — 7,556 — — — — 7,556 Significant items — — — — 10,123 21,203 465 4,167 — 35,958 Income tax benefit (2) — — — — (3,543 ) (7,421 ) (163 ) (1,458 ) — (12,585 ) Revaluation of net deferred tax assets — — — — 46,660 — — — — 46,660 Significant items, net of tax — — — — 53,240 13,782 302 2,709 — 70,033 Net income, excluding significant items $ 73,039 $ 70,397 $ 68,988 $ 71,596 $ 62,686 $ 54,241 $ 52,316 $ 50,313 $ 284,020 $ 219,556 Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.01 $ 0.98 $ 0.96 $ 0.99 $ 0.13 $ 0.56 $ 0.73 $ 0.67 $ 3.94 $ 2.08 Effect of significant items, net of tax — — — — 0.74 0.20 — 0.03 — 0.98 Diluted earnings per share, excluding significant items $ 1.01 $ 0.98 $ 0.96 $ 0.99 $ 0.87 $ 0.76 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 3.94 $ 3.06 Return on Average Assets Return on average assets, as reported 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 0.20 % 0.86 % 1.14 % 1.09 % 1.41 % 0.81 % Effect of significant items, net of tax — — — — 1.11 0.29 0.01 0.06 — 0.38 Return on average assets, excluding significant items 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 1.31 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.41 % 1.19 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity Return on average shareholders' equity 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.2 % 10.7 % 1.4 % 6.1 % 8.0 % 7.4 % 10.4 % 5.7 % Effect of significant items, net of tax — — — — 8.0 2.1 — 0.4 — 2.7 Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding significant items 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.2 % 10.7 % 9.4 % 8.2 % 8.0 % 7.8 % 10.4 % 8.4 % Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity Average shareholders' equity, as reported $ 2,798,498

$ 2,769,101 $ 2,707,346 $ 2,668,325 $ 2,676,029 $ 2,643,233 $ 2,606,517 $ 2,584,501 $ 2,740,399

$ 2,627,862 Average goodwill, CDI and noncompete agreements, net of tax 1,154,469

1,155,679 1,156,877 1,158,084 1,156,122 1,153,394 1,154,229 1,155,177 1,156,371

1,155,734 Average tangible shareholders' equity 1,644,029

1,613,422 1,550,469 1,510,241 1,519,907 1,489,839 1,452,288 1,429,324 1,584,028

1,472,128 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 17.8 % 17.5 % 17.8 % 19.0 % 2.5 % 10.9 % 14.3 % 13.3 % 17.9 % 10.2 % Effect of significant items, net of tax — — — — 14.0 3.7 0.1 0.8 — 4.7 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding significant items 17.8 % 17.5 % 17.8 % 19.0 % 16.5 % 14.6 % 14.4 % 14.1 % 17.9 % 14.9 %





(1) Represents losses on sales of investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2017 as part of our treasury and tax management objectives. (2) Assumes merger and restructuring expenses and other significant items are deductible at an income tax rate of 35% for each period during 2017.



Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Year Ended 4th

Quarter

2018 3rd

Quarter

2018 2nd

Quarter

2018 1st

Quarter

2018 4th

Quarter

2017 3rd

Quarter

2017 2nd

Quarter

2017 1st

Quarter

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Efficiency Ratio Net interest income $ 163,452 $ 159,481 $ 157,537 $ 151,863 $ 145,905 $ 143,628 $ 137,948 $ 130,097 $ 632,333 $ 557,578 Noninterest income 32,047 37,917 38,018 40,554 32,319 32,122 41,568 38,010 148,536 144,019 Total revenue - GAAP 195,499 197,398 195,555 192,417 178,224 175,750 179,516 168,107 780,869 701,597 Net interest income FTE adjustment 2,514 2,386 2,331 2,227 3,580 3,260 3,169 3,068 9,458 13,077 Loan servicing rights change in fair value (gains)losses 2,827 (932 ) 30 (3,752 ) 13 4,041 1,802 519 (1,827 ) 6,375 Losses (gains) from sale of investment securities (221 ) — (3 ) — 7,556 (1 ) (77 ) (90 ) (224 ) 7,388 Total revenue - Non-GAAP $ 200,619 $ 198,852 $ 197,913 $ 190,892 $ 189,373 $ 183,050 $ 184,410 $ 171,604 $ 788,276 $ 728,437 Operating expenses - GAAP $ 108,366 $ 109,661 $ 104,561 $ 101,610 $ 100,022 $ 119,539 $ 98,237 $ 104,196 $ 424,198 $ 421,994 Merger and restructuring expenses — — — — (2,567 ) (21,203 ) (465 ) (4,167 ) — (28,402 ) Impairment of income tax credits (5,772 ) (3,162 ) (1,716 ) (1,634 ) (6,157 ) (3,095 ) — — (12,284 ) (9,252 ) Operating expense, core - Non-GAAP 102,594 106,499 102,845 99,976 91,298 95,241 97,772 100,029 411,914 384,340 Amortization of intangibles (1,426 ) (1,426 ) (1,425 ) (1,439 ) (1,525 ) (1,526 ) (1,525 ) (1,513 ) (5,716 ) (6,089 ) Operating expenses, efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP $ 101,168 $ 105,073 $ 101,420 $ 98,537 $ 89,773 $ 93,715 $ 96,247 $ 98,516 $ 406,198 $ 378,251 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 55.4 % 55.6 % 53.5 % 52.8 % 56.1 % 68.0 % 54.7 % 62.0 % 54.3 % 60.1 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted Non-GAAP 50.4 % 52.8 % 51.2 % 51.6 % 47.4 % 51.2 % 52.2 % 57.4 % 51.5 % 51.9 %





Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2017 Jun 30,

2017 Mar 31,

2017 Tangible Book Value Shareholders' equity $ 2,836,260 $ 2,788,924 $ 2,750,999 $ 2,704,703 $ 2,668,749 $ 2,673,089 $ 2,639,442 $ 2,600,051 Goodwill, CDI and noncompete agreements, net of tax (1,153,877 ) (1,155,083 ) (1,156,307 ) (1,157,505 ) (1,158,738 ) (1,153,576 ) (1,153,595 ) (1,154,915 ) Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,682,383 $ 1,633,841 $ 1,594,692 $ 1,547,198 $ 1,510,011 $ 1,519,513 $ 1,485,847 $ 1,445,136 Common shares outstanding 71,460 71,438 71,418 71,350 71,207 71,152 71,131 71,118 Book value per share (shareholders' equity, as reported, divided by common shares outstanding) $ 39.69 $ 39.04 $ 38.52 $ 37.91 $ 37.48 $ 37.57 $ 37.11 $ 36.56 Tangible book value per share (tangible shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding) $ 23.54 $ 22.87 $ 22.33 $ 21.68 $ 21.21 $ 21.36 $ 20.89 $ 20.32 Tangible Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $21,498,341 $20,905,489 $20,282,603 $19,757,510 $19,280,873 $19,354,308 $18,781,405 $17,636,973 Goodwill, CDI and noncompete agreements, net of tax (1,153,877 ) (1,155,083 ) (1,156,307 ) (1,157,505 ) (1,158,738 ) (1,153,576 ) (1,153,595 ) (1,154,915 ) Tangible assets $20,344,464 $19,750,406 $19,126,296 $18,600,005 $18,122,135 $18,200,732 $17,627,810 $16,482,058 Shareholders' equity to total assets 13.2 % 13.3 % 13.6 % 13.7 % 13.8 % 13.8 % 14.1 % 14.7 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.4 % 8.8 %







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.