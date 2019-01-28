Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR) (the “Company”), the holding company for Investar Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Company reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and $2.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.



On a non-GAAP basis, core earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter were $0.45 compared to $0.41 for the third quarter of 2018 and $0.34 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Core earnings exclude certain non-operating items including, but not limited to, acquisition expense, severance, and discrete tax items (refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Investar Holding Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer John D’Angelo said:

“The board of directors and management were very pleased with Investar’s fourth quarter results. We experienced solid organic loan growth of 3.1% during the quarter and have grown loans 11.3% for the year. Deposits grew 5.1% for the quarter and 11.1% for the year. In the fourth quarter, our investments in people and infrastructure began to take hold as indicated by our quarterly and year-end results. Investar is positioned for a very constructive 2019 with good momentum going into the new year.

We continue to focus on our shareholders by increasing our dividend by 59% in 2018 and repurchasing 132,484 shares of our common stock. Investar is committed to providing long-term value to our dedicated shareholder base.

In October, we signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mainland Bank which will expand our footprint into the greater Houston area. We are excited to be a regional bank and believe this acquisition complements our strategy of increasing market share through partnerships with organizations having strong core deposit funding, solid commercial banking and credit practices, and exemplary customer service. The shareholders of Mainland Bank have approved the acquisition, and we expect to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2019. As we enter 2019, we continue to focus on quality loans and deposits and improving our return on assets and efficiency ratios, which will assist in delivering on our commitment of growing the franchise and increasing shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenues, or interest and noninterest income, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 totaled $20.8 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 3.9%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and an increase of $3.8 million, or 22.7%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017.





Total loans increased $42.4 million, or 3.1%, to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.36 billion at September 30, 2018, and increased $142.0 million, or 11.3% compared to $1.26 billion at December 31, 2017.





The business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $509.1 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $24.4 million, or 5.0%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $484.7 million at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $101.3 million, or 24.8%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $407.8 million at December 31, 2017.





Total deposits increased $66.1 million, or 5.1%, to $1.36 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2018, and increased $136.5 million, or 11.1%, compared to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2017.





The Bank opened its 21st full-service branch location in our Baton Rouge market as well as a freestanding Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) in Lake Charles, Louisiana, creating additional banking opportunities for existing and potential customers.





The Company repurchased 61,784 and 132,484 shares of its common stock through its stock repurchase program at an average price of $24.75 and $25.37 during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, leaving 86,240 shares available for repurchase.





On October 10, 2018, the Company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mainland Bank, Texas City, Texas. Pursuant to the agreement, the shareholders of Mainland Bank will be entitled to receive an aggregate of approximately 764,000 shares of Company common stock, subject to certain adjustments. It is expected that shareholders of Mainland Bank will own approximately 7.4% of the combined company following the acquisition. Mainland Bank’s shareholders approved the transaction on January 14, 2019. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of bank regulatory authorities.

Loans

Total loans were $1.40 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $42.4 million, or 3.1%, compared to September 30, 2018, and an increase of $142.0 million, or 11.3%, compared to December 31, 2017. We experienced the majority of our loan growth in the commercial real estate and commercial and industrial portfolios for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 as we remain focused on relationship banking and growing our commercial loan portfolio.

The following table sets forth the composition of the total loan portfolio as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter

Change Year/Year Change Percentage of

Total Loans 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 $ % $ % 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Mortgage loans on real estate Construction and development $ 157,946 $ 160,921 $ 157,667 $ (2,975 ) (1.8 )% $ 279 0.2 % 11.3 % 12.5 % 1-4 Family 287,137 286,976 276,922 161 0.1 10,215 3.7 20.5 22.0 Multifamily 50,501 50,770 51,283 (269 ) (0.5 ) (782 ) (1.5 ) 3.6 4.1 Farmland 21,356 20,902 23,838 454 2.2 (2,482 ) (10.4 ) 1.5 1.9 Commercial real estate Owner-occupied 298,222 291,168 272,433 7,054 2.4 25,789 9.5 21.3 21.6 Nonowner-occupied 328,782 301,828 264,931 26,954 8.9 63,851 24.1 23.5 21.0 Commercial and industrial 210,924 193,563 135,392 17,361 9.0 75,532 55.8 15.0 10.8 Consumer 45,957 52,284 76,313 (6,327 ) (12.1 ) (30,356 ) (39.8 ) 3.3 6.1 Total loans $ 1,400,825 $ 1,358,412 $ 1,258,779 $ 42,413 3.1 % $ 142,046 11.3 % 100 % 100 %



At December 31, 2018, the Company’s total business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $509.1 million, an increase of $24.4 million, or 5.0%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $484.7 million at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $101.3 million, or 24.8%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $407.8 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in the business lending portfolio is mainly attributable to the growth in commercial and industrial loans primarily resulting from increased production of our new Commercial and Industrial Division.

Consumer loans, including indirect auto loans of $30.8 million, totaled $46.0 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $6.3 million, or 12.1%, compared to $52.3 million, including indirect auto loans of $35.9 million, at September 30, 2018, and a decrease of $30.4 million, or 39.8%, compared to $76.3 million, including indirect auto loans of $55.9 million, at December 31, 2017. The decrease in consumer loans is mainly attributable to the scheduled paydowns of this portfolio and is consistent with our business strategy.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans were $5.9 million, or 0.42% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to $6.3 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $2.2 million compared to $3.7 million, or 0.29% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. Included in nonperforming loans are loans acquired in 2017 with a balance of $3.8 million at December 31, 2018, or 64% of nonperforming loans, which is the primary reason for the increase in nonperforming loans compared to December 31, 2017.

The allowance for loan losses was $9.5 million, or 158.94% and 0.67% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at December 31, 2018, compared to $9.0 million, or 142.16% and 0.66%, respectively, at September 30, 2018, and $7.9 million, or 214.43% and 0.63%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

The provision for loan losses was $0.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $0.8 million and $0.4 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to loan growth during each of the quarters.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2018 were $1.36 billion, an increase of $66.1 million, or 5.1%, compared to September 30, 2018, and an increase of $136.5 million, or 11.1%, compared to December 31, 2017.

/EIN News/ -- The following table sets forth the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter

Change Year/Year Change Percentage of

Total Deposits 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 $ % $ % 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 217,457 $ 214,190 $ 216,599 $ 3,267 1.5 % $ 858 0.4 % 16.0 % 17.7 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 295,212 245,569 208,683 49,643 20.2 86,529 41.5 21.7 17.0 Money market deposit accounts 179,340 179,071 146,140 269 0.2 33,200 22.7 13.2 11.9 Savings accounts 104,146 112,078 117,372 (7,932 ) (7.1 ) (13,226 ) (11.3 ) 7.6 9.6 Time deposits 565,576 544,713 536,443 20,863 3.8 29,133 5.4 41.5 43.8 Total deposits $ 1,361,731 $ 1,295,621 $ 1,225,237 $ 66,110 5.1 % $ 136,494 11.1 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $49.6 million, or 20.2% compared to September 30, 2018 and $86.5 million, or 41.5%, compared to December 31, 2017. Compared to September 30, 2018, approximately $15.0 million of the increase resulted from the transfer of funds from existing repurchase agreements into our new reciprocal deposit product introduced in the fourth quarter. The quarter and year to date growth in interest-bearing deposits is mainly attributable to our continued focus on relationship banking and growing our commercial relationships.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $14.8 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 2.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of $2.0 million, or 15.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 is $0.3 million, $0.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively, of interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans. Also included in net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 is an interest recovery of $0.1 million on an acquired loan.

The increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter last year was primarily driven by growth in loan and securities balances and the yields earned on those balances, partially offset by an increase in interest expense as we funded the increase in interest-earning assets with increased deposits and borrowings. Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $2.7 million and $1.3 million due to increases in the volume and yield, respectively, of interest-earning assets. These increases were partially offset by increases in interest expense of $0.5 million and $1.5 million due to increases in the volume and cost, respectively, of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.56% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 3.55% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The yield on interest-earning assets was 4.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 4.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 4.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 was driven by an increase in the cost of funds required to fund the increase in assets.

Exclusive of the interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans, discussed above, as well as a $0.1 million interest recovery in the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and a $40,000 interest recovery in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, net interest margin would have been 3.43% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 3.48% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, while the yield on interest-earning assets would have been 4.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 4.51% and 4.35% for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

The cost of deposits increased 18 basis points to 1.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 1.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and increased 40 basis points compared to 0.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase in the cost of deposits compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 reflects the increased rates offered for our interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits to remain competitive in our market in a rising interest rate environment and attract new deposits. We also made the strategic decision to get ahead of the rising interest rate curve in future quarters and increased our deposit rates during the third quarter of 2018. We experienced significant deposit growth in both the third and fourth quarters of 2018 at these higher rates, which contributed to the increase in the cost of deposits in the fourth quarter. The overall costs of funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 16 and 43 basis points to 1.50% compared to 1.34% and 1.07% for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The increase in the cost of funds at December 31, 2018 compared to September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 is mainly a result of an increase in the cost of deposits but is also driven by the increased cost of borrowed funds used to finance loan and investment activity.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $0.8 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 31.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and a decrease of $0.1 million, or 13.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018 is mainly attributable to a $0.3 million decrease in the fair value of equity securities.

The decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 is primarily a result of a $0.3 million decrease in the fair value of equity securities and a $0.1 million decrease in servicing fees and fee income on serviced loans, partially offset by increases in service charges on deposit accounts and other operating income. Other operating income includes, among other things, various operations fees and income recognized on certain equity method investments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $10.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of $1.3 million, or 13.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018 is mainly attributable to the $0.6 million increase in other operating expenses. During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a purchase agreement for a property held in other real estate owned (“OREO”) was executed, and the property was sold subsequent to the end of the quarter. A write-down of the property in the amount of $0.6 million was recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 to reflect the amount of the purchase agreement less the cost to sell the property. Noninterest expense also increased due to a $0.3 million increase in acquisition expense recorded in relation to the pending acquisition of Mainland Bank, announced in October 2018. The increases in acquisition expense and other operating expenses were offset by a $0.4 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, primarily a result of $0.3 million of severance expense recognized in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 as part of a staffing optimization plan focused on the operations of our recent acquisitions.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 is primarily attributable to the $0.8 million and $0.9 million increases in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses, respectively, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in acquisition expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 is mainly attributable to the staffing mix, including the addition of our new Commercial and Industrial Division, which includes five new lenders and related support staff. The increase in other operating expenses is primarily attributable to the $0.6 million write-down of an OREO property discussed above.

Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, which equates to an effective tax rate of 19.5%, an increase from the effective tax rate of 11.3% and a decrease from the effective tax rate of 39.5% for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017 is primarily a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lowered the federal corporate income tax rate to 21% from 35%, effective January 1, 2018. In addition, the income tax expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 includes a one-time charge of $0.3 million as a result of the revaluation of the Company’s deferred tax assets and liabilities required following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The increase in the effective tax rate compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018 is due to a discrete tax benefit of $0.3 million recorded during the third quarter related to return-to-provision adjustments. Management expects the Company’s effective tax rate to approximate 20% in 2019.

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

The Company reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.35 and $0.34, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $0.07 compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.42 and $0.41, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and an increase of $0.10 and $0.09, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.25 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, a state chartered bank. The Company’s primary market is South Louisiana and it currently operates 21 full service banking offices located throughout its market. At December 31, 2018, the Company had 255 full-time equivalent employees.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These measures and ratios include “tangible common equity,” “tangible assets,” “tangible equity to tangible assets,” “tangible book value per common share,” “core noninterest income,” “core earnings before noninterest expense,” “core noninterest expense,” “core earnings before income tax expense,” “core income tax expense,” “core earnings,” “core efficiency ratio,” “core return on average assets,” “core return on average equity,” “core basic earnings per share,” and “core diluted earnings per share.” Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company’s financial results, and the Company believes that its presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the historical performance of the Company and its subsidiaries or on the Company’s current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following, any one or more of which could materially affect the outcome of future events:

business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry in particular, whether nationally, regionally or in the markets in which we operate;

our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth, and the composition of that growth;

changes (or the lack of changes) in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships that affect our loan and deposit pricing;

the extent of continuing client demand for the high level of personalized service that is a key element of our banking approach as well as our ability to execute our strategy generally;

our dependence on our management team, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers;

inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates;

the concentration of our business within our geographic areas of operation in Louisiana;

concentration of credit exposure; and

the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the pending acquisition of Mainland Bank and the ability to subsequently integrate it effectively.



These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and in the “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Additional Information for Investors and Shareholders

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed acquisition of Mainland Bank, the Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. The registration statement includes a proxy statement of Mainland Bank, and constitutes a prospectus of the Company, which Mainland Bank has provided to its shareholders. Investors and shareholders are advised to read the proxy statement/prospectus because it contains important information about the Company, the Bank, Mainland Bank and the proposed transactions.

These and other documents relating to the merger filed by the Company can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These documents also can be obtained free of charge by accessing the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.investarbank.com. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from the Company upon written request to: Attn: Investor Relations, Investar Holding Corporation, P.O. Box 84207, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70884-4207, or by calling (225) 227-2222.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation or an offer to buy any securities. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirement of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

For further information contact:

Investar Holding Corporation

Chris Hufft

Chief Financial Officer

(225) 227-2215

Chris.Hufft@investarbank.com





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Linked

Quarter Year/Year EARNINGS DATA Total interest income $ 19,927 $ 18,777 $ 15,967 6.1 % 24.8 % Total interest expense 5,120 4,392 3,150 16.6 62.5 Net interest income 14,807 14,385 12,817 2.9 15.5 Provision for loan losses 593 785 395 (24.5 ) 50.1 Total noninterest income 836 1,217 962 (31.3 ) (13.1 ) Total noninterest expense 10,906 10,254 9,608 6.4 13.5 Income before income taxes 4,144 4,563 3,776 (9.2 ) 9.7 Income tax expense 807 516 1,492 56.4 (45.9 ) Net income $ 3,337 $ 4,047 $ 2,284 (17.5 ) 46.1 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 1,766,094 $ 1,705,733 $ 1,534,917 3.5 % 15.1 % Total interest-earning assets 1,663,816 1,603,711 1,434,164 3.7 16.0 Total loans 1,381,580 1,311,158 1,169,686 5.4 18.1 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,116,734 1,045,326 957,847 6.8 16.6 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,350,743 1,301,248 1,171,884 3.8 15.3 Total deposits 1,342,145 1,260,913 1,147,782 6.4 16.9 Total stockholders’ equity 180,682 178,735 160,485 1.1 12.6 PER SHARE DATA Earnings: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.42 $ 0.25 (16.7 )% 40.0 % Diluted earnings per common share 0.34 0.41 0.25 (17.1 ) 36.0 Core Earnings(1): Core basic earnings per common share(1) 0.46 0.42 0.35 9.5 31.4 Core diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.45 0.41 0.34 9.8 32.4 Book value per common share 19.22 18.69 18.15 2.8 5.9 Tangible book value per common share(1) 17.13 16.60 16.06 3.2 6.7 Common shares outstanding 9,484,219 9,545,701 9,514,926 (0.6 ) (0.3 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 9,519,470 9,563,550 8,981,014 (0.5 ) 6.0 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 9,623,636 9,682,880 9,052,213 (0.6 ) 6.3 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.75 % 0.94 % 0.59 % (20.2 )% 27.1 % Core return on average assets(1) 0.98 0.92 0.81 6.5 21.0 Return on average equity 7.33 8.98 5.65 (18.4 ) 29.7 Core return on average equity(1) 9.55 8.81 7.77 8.4 22.9 Net interest margin 3.53 3.56 3.55 (0.8 ) (0.6 ) Net interest income to average assets 3.33 3.35 3.31 (0.6 ) 0.6 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.45 2.39 2.48 2.5 (1.2 ) Efficiency ratio(2) 69.72 65.72 69.73 6.1 — Core efficiency ratio(1) 62.52 64.09 63.73 (2.4 ) (1.9 ) Dividend payout ratio 14.47 10.63 12.38 36.1 16.9 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 0.02 0.01 (50.0 ) — (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and noninterest income. INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Linked

Quarter Year/Year ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 % 0.61 % 0.46 % (11.5 )% 17.4 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42 0.47 0.29 (10.6 ) 44.8 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.67 0.66 0.63 1.5 6.3 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 158.94 142.16 214.43 11.8 (25.9 ) CAPITAL RATIOS Investar Holding Corporation: Total equity to total assets 10.20 % 10.28 % 10.64 % (0.8 )% (4.1 )% Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 9.20 9.24 9.53 (0.4 ) (3.5 ) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.81 10.08 10.66 (2.7 ) (8.0 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.15 11.36 11.75 (1.8 ) (5.1 ) Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.59 11.82 12.24 (1.9 ) (5.3 ) Total capital ratio(2) 13.46 13.71 14.22 (1.8 ) (5.3 ) Investar Bank: Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.72 10.98 11.63 (2.4 ) (7.8 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.67 12.88 13.35 (1.6 ) (5.1 ) Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.67 12.88 13.35 (1.6 ) (5.1 ) Total capital ratio(2) 13.31 13.52 13.95 (1.6 ) (4.6 ) (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Estimated for December 31, 2018.





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,922 $ 21,151 $ 19,619 Interest-bearing balances due from other banks 1,212 3,352 10,802 Federal funds sold 6 285 — Cash and cash equivalents 17,140 24,788 30,421 Available for sale securities at fair value (amortized cost of $253,504,

$238,443, and $220,077, respectively) 248,981 230,747 217,564 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost (estimated fair value of

$15,805, $16,691, and $17,947, respectively) 16,066 17,030 17,997 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,454, $9,021, and $7,891,

respectively 1,391,371 1,349,391 1,250,888 Other equity securities 13,562 12,671 9,798 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $9,898,

$9,332, and $7,825, respectively 40,229 39,831 37,540 Other real estate owned, net 3,611 4,227 3,837 Accrued interest receivable 5,553 5,073 4,688 Deferred tax asset 1,145 1,768 1,294 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,787 19,902 19,926 Bank-owned life insurance 23,859 23,702 23,231 Other assets 5,165 6,185 5,550 Total assets $ 1,786,469 $ 1,735,315 $ 1,622,734 LIABILITIES Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 217,457 $ 214,190 $ 216,599 Interest-bearing 1,144,274 1,081,431 1,008,638 Total deposits 1,361,731 1,295,621 1,225,237 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 206,490 208,083 166,658 Repurchase agreements 1,999 17,931 21,935 Subordinated debt 18,215 18,203 18,168 Junior subordinated debt 5,845 5,832 5,792 Accrued taxes and other liabilities 9,927 11,238 12,215 Total liabilities 1,604,207 1,556,908 1,450,005 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;

9,484,219, 9,545,701, and 9,514,926 shares outstanding, respectively 9,484 9,546 9,515 Surplus 130,133 131,333 131,582 Retained earnings 45,721 42,868 33,203 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,076 ) (5,340 ) (1,571 ) Total stockholders’ equity 182,262 178,407 172,729 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,786,469 $ 1,735,315 $ 1,622,734





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 17,996 $ 16,905 $ 14,407 $ 66,750 $ 47,863 Interest on investment securities 1,795 1,710 1,428 6,608 5,055 Other interest income 136 162 132 533 428 Total interest income 19,927 18,777 15,967 73,891 53,346 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 3,721 2,994 2,233 11,394 8,050 Interest on borrowings 1,399 1,398 917 5,127 2,779 Total interest expense 5,120 4,392 3,150 16,521 10,829 Net interest income 14,807 14,385 12,817 57,370 42,517 Provision for loan losses 593 785 395 2,570 1,540 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,214 13,600 12,422 54,800 40,977 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 399 368 293 1,453 767 (Loss) Gain on sale of investment securities, net (23 ) 15 50 14 292 Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets, net — 9 (57 ) 98 127 (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned, net (20 ) — (5 ) (24 ) 27 Servicing fees and fee income on serviced loans 190 232 329 963 1,482 Interchange fees 247 239 168 932 537 Income from bank owned life insurance 157 159 91 628 245 Change in the fair value of equity securities (306 ) 36 — (267 ) — Other operating income 192 159 93 521 338 Total noninterest income 836 1,217 962 4,318 3,815 Income before noninterest expense 15,050 14,817 13,384 59,118 44,792 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Depreciation and amortization 682 644 556 2,553 1,865 Salaries and employee benefits 6,280 6,646 5,486 25,469 18,681 Occupancy 326 337 324 1,378 1,150 Data processing 490 493 521 2,090 1,690 Marketing 84 71 151 237 422 Professional fees 287 281 224 1,051 950 Acquisition expenses 341 — 819 1,445 1,868 Other operating expenses 2,416 1,782 1,527 7,659 5,716 Total noninterest expense 10,906 10,254 9,608 41,882 32,342 Income before income tax expense 4,144 4,563 3,776 17,236 12,450 Income tax expense 807 516 1,492 3,630 4,248 Net income $ 3,337 $ 4,047 $ 2,284 $ 13,606 $ 8,202 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.42 $ 0.25 $ 1.41 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 0.25 $ 1.39 $ 0.96 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.10





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,381,580 $ 17,996 5.17 % $ 1,311,158 $ 16,905 5.12 % $ 1,169,686 $ 14,407 4.89 % Securities: Taxable 230,170 1,592 2.74 230,299 1,506 2.60 203,011 1,221 2.39 Tax-exempt 33,913 203 2.37 34,108 204 2.37 35,060 207 2.34 Interest-bearing balances with banks 18,153 136 2.97 28,146 162 2.29 26,407 132 1.98 Total interest-earning assets 1,663,816 19,927 4.75 1,603,711 18,777 4.65 1,434,164 15,967 4.42 Cash and due from banks 18,252 16,938 22,520 Intangible assets 19,835 19,926 15,655 Other assets 73,415 73,722 70,254 Allowance for loan losses (9,224 ) (8,564 ) (7,676 ) Total assets $ 1,766,094 $ 1,705,733 $ 1,534,917 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 448,110 $ 1,162 1.03 $ 394,545 $ 823 0.83 $ 348,573 $ 608 0.69 Savings deposits 106,492 151 0.56 117,795 140 0.47 105,896 138 0.52 Time deposits 562,132 2,408 1.70 532,986 2,031 1.51 503,378 1,487 1.17 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,116,734 3,721 1.32 1,045,326 2,994 1.14 957,847 2,233 0.92 Short-term borrowings 138,443 699 2.00 157,595 727 1.83 135,126 430 1.26 Long-term debt 95,566 700 2.91 98,327 671 2.71 78,911 487 2.45 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,350,743 5,120 1.50 1,301,248 4,392 1.34 1,171,884 3,150 1.07 Noninterest-bearing deposits 225,411 215,587 189,935 Other liabilities 9,258 10,163 12,613 Stockholders’ equity 180,682 178,735 160,485 Total liability and stockholders’ equity $ 1,766,094 $ 1,705,733 $ 1,534,917 Net interest income/net interest margin $ 14,807 3.53 % $ 14,385 3.56 % $ 12,817 3.55 %





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,306,264 $ 66,750 5.11 % $ 1,013,502 $ 47,863 4.72 % Securities: Taxable 222,948 5,793 2.60 180,769 4,265 2.36 Tax-exempt 34,159 815 2.39 32,427 790 2.44 Interest-bearing balances with banks 24,126 533 2.21 28,524 428 1.50 Total interest-earning assets 1,587,497 73,891 4.65 1,255,222 53,346 4.25 Cash and due from banks 17,219 15,534 Intangible assets 19,927 8,892 Other assets 73,472 61,387 Allowance for loan losses (8,491 ) (7,368 ) Total assets $ 1,689,624 $ 1,333,667 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 394,336 $ 3,206 0.81 $ 317,755 $ 2,223 0.70 Savings deposits 116,544 567 0.49 78,444 446 0.57 Time deposits 530,881 7,621 1.44 456,690 5,381 1.18 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,041,761 11,394 1.09 852,889 8,050 0.94 Short-term borrowings 145,090 2,511 1.73 129,109 1,430 1.11 Long-term debt 95,692 2,616 2.73 47,922 1,349 2.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,282,543 16,521 1.29 1,029,920 10,829 1.05 Noninterest-bearing deposits 220,068 147,856 Other liabilities 9,817 10,782 Stockholders’ equity 177,196 145,109 Total liability and stockholders’ equity $ 1,689,624 $ 1,333,667 Net interest income/net interest margin $ 57,370 3.61 % $ 42,517 3.39 %





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 182,262 $ 178,407 $ 172,729 Adjustments: Goodwill 17,424 17,424 17,086 Core deposit intangible 2,263 2,378 2,740 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible common equity $ 162,475 $ 158,505 $ 152,803 Tangible assets Total assets $ 1,786,469 $ 1,735,315 $ 1,622,734 Adjustments: Goodwill 17,424 17,424 17,086 Core deposit intangible 2,263 2,378 2,740 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible assets $ 1,766,682 $ 1,715,413 $ 1,602,808 Common shares outstanding 9,484,219 9,545,701 9,514,926 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.20 % 9.24 % 9.53 % Book value per common share $ 19.22 $ 18.69 $ 18.15 Tangible book value per common share 17.13 16.60 16.06





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Net interest income (a) $ 14,807 $ 14,385 $ 12,817 Provision for loan losses 593 785 395 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,214 13,600 12,422 Noninterest income (b) 836 1,217 962 Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities, net 23 (15 ) (50 ) Loss on sale of other real estate owned, net 20 — 5 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets, net — (9 ) 57 Change in the fair value of equity securities 306 (36 ) — Core noninterest income (d) 1,185 1,157 974 Core earnings before noninterest expense 15,399 14,757 13,396 Total noninterest expense (c) 10,906 10,254 9,608 Acquisition expense (341 ) — (819 ) Severance — (293 ) — Write down of other real estate owned (567 ) — — Core noninterest expense (f) 9,998 9,961 8,789 Core earnings before income tax expense 5,401 4,796 4,607 Core income tax expense(1) 1,053 825 1,462 Core earnings $ 4,348 $ 3,971 $ 3,145 Core basic earnings per common share 0.46 0.42 0.35 Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP) $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 0.25 Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities, net — — — Loss on sale of other real estate owned, net — — — (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets, net — — — Change in the fair value of equity securities 0.03 — Acquisition expense 0.03 — 0.06 Write down of other real estate owned 0.05 — — Severance — 0.03 — Discrete tax benefit related to return-to-provision adjustments — (0.03 ) — One-time charge to income tax expense — — 0.03 Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.41 $ 0.34 Efficiency ratio (c) / (a+b) 69.72 % 65.72 % 69.73 % Core efficiency ratio (f) / (a+d) 62.52 % 64.09 % 63.73 % Core return on average assets(2) 0.98 % 0.92 % 0.81 % Core return on average equity(2) 9.55 % 8.81 % 7.77 % Total average assets $ 1,766,094 $ 1,705,733 $ 1,534,917 Total average stockholders’ equity 180,682 178,735 160,485 (1) Core income tax expense is calculated using the effective tax rate of 19.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and effective rate of 17.2%, prior to the discrete tax benefit of $0.3 million related to return-to-provision adjustments for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and an effective tax rate of 31.7% prior to the one-time charge of $0.3 million to tax expense as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. (2) Core earnings used in calculation. No adjustments were made to average assets or average equity.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.