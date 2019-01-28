State of Utah Projected to Save Millions of Dollars with Forescout’s Integrated ServiceNow Solution

Orchestrated security approach delivers improved asset intelligence through device visibility and real-time reporting for rapid time to value

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced it has created an integrated solution with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) to deliver an asset intelligence solution for customers, such as the State of Utah. To protect approximately 60,000 network-connected devices across state agencies that serve 3.1 million inhabitants, the State of Utah relies on Forescout’s integrated solution with ServiceNow’s offerings for automated, agentless visibility and real-time asset management, resulting in projected compliance cost savings and a dramatic improvement in network visibility and control.



/EIN News/ -- “The powerful Forescout solution that integrates ServiceNow’s offerings helps the State of Utah eliminate network blind spots and maintain an accurate asset inventory at all times, which is critical to achieving regulatory compliance and minimizing security risk,” said Pedro Abreu, chief strategy officer, Forescout. “We believe collaboration across the industry is key and this integrated solution brings together the right ingredients for Utah to orchestrate a successful security management system and as a result, improve its cybersecurity posture, IT efficiencies and overall bottom line.”

The State of Utah began looking for trusted security partners as manual compliance tasks on its large network were projected to cost more than one million dollars. With Forescout’s ServiceNow integration, Utah is projected to save millions of dollars resulting from faster audits by automating real-time asset management, compliance remediation and incident response workflows.

“As a trusted and strategic digital transformation partner to more than 40 percent of the world’s largest public companies, ServiceNow delivers digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity,” said Pablo Stern, vice president and general manager, IT operations management, ServiceNow. “The combination of our world-class security operations management and IT operations management with Forescout increases operational efficiency, service reliability and cybersecurity effectiveness to transform how people work.”

Utah’s security strategy combines Forescout’s agentless network visibility, continuous monitoring and automated response capabilities with ServiceNow’s asset configuration, automated service mapping and regulatory compliance management. The integrated solution helps Utah enhance asset management, improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness as well as streamline compliance. Additional anticipated benefits from the Forescout and ServiceNow technology integration include:

Reliable, single-source-of-truth repository that increases asset compliance and cybersecurity effectiveness

Reduced labor costs for regulatory audits and asset inventory assessments

Real-time monitoring and rich contextual asset intelligence across campus, data center, cloud, IoT and operational technology (OT) environments

Reduced risk through automated incident response workflows

Throughout the duration of the partnership and continued product innovation, Forescout and ServiceNow have made it a best practice to actively collect feedback from their customers, including the State of Utah, using their integrated solution. This enables customers to receive continuous product updates that keep their solution up to date, and is one of the many ways that Forescout and ServiceNow continue to deepen and expand their partnership to deliver world-class solutions.

