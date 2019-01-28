Superior Energy Services Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2018 results on Monday, February 18, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.



By Phone: Dial 888-317-6003 (International dial-in 412-317-6061) at least 10 minutes before the call and use entry number 3034911. A replay will be available through February 26, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 (International replay dial-in 412-317-0088) and using the access code 10128387. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Superior Energy’s website at www.superiorenergy.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Paul Vincent, VP of Investor Relations, (713) 654-2200



