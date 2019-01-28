$29.64 Billion Dairy Alternatives Market by Source, Application, Distribution Channel, Formulation and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, Hemp), Application (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Creamers), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Stores, Pharmacies), Formulation and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy alternatives market was valued at USD 17.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 29.64 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.



The market for dairy alternatives is growing at a high rate; consumer shift from synthetic dairy products to vegan and plantbased products is one of the major factors driving the market for dairy alternatives. The global demand for dairy alternatives is increasing significantly, especially in the Asia Pacific and European regions.



The segmentation considered for this report is based on source, application, formulation, distribution channel, and region. Dairy alternatives based on source include soy, almond, coconut, rice, hemp, oats, and others such as cashew and hazelnut. On the basis of formulation, the market is segmented into plain & flavored. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets, health food stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, online stores, and others that include direct sales by manufacturers, gourmet stores, bakeries, warehouse clubs, and mass merchandisers. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



The key players in this market are The Whitewave Foods Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), SunOpta (Canada), and Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company (Australia). These companies adopted strategies such as expansions & investments, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Dairy Alternatives Market

4.2 Dairy Alternatives Market: Key Countries

4.3 Dairy Alternatives Market, By Application

4.4 Developed vs. Developing Markets for Dairy Alternatives

4.5 Dairy Alternatives Market, By Source

4.6 Dairy Alternatives Market, By Formulation

4.7 North America: Dairy Alternatives Market, By Application and Country, 2017



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nutritive Analysis

5.3 Regulatory Bodies

5.3.1 Codex Alimentarius Commission

5.3.2 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

5.3.3 The Soyfoods Association of America

5.3.3.1 Classification of Soymilk

5.3.4 Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ)

5.3.5 European Court of Justice

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Growing Consumer Preference for A Vegan Diet

5.5.1.2 Nutritional Benefits Offered By Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives

5.5.1.3 Increasing Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Milk Allergies

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Growing Demand in Emerging Markets

5.5.3.2 Favorable Marketing and Correct Positioning of Dairy Alternatives

5.5.3.3 Changing Lifestyles of Consumers

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Limited Availability of Raw Materials

5.5.4.2 Limited Awareness Amongst Consumers



6 Dairy Alternatives Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Soy

6.2.1 Easy Availability and High Acceptability of Soy-Based Products to Drive the Market of Soy Derived Dairy Alternatives

6.3 Almond

6.3.1 The Almond Based Dairy Alternatives Market Will Be Driven By the Rising Demand and Availability of Blended Forms of the Product

6.4 Coconut

6.4.1 The Demand for Coconut-Based Dairy Alternatives is Driven By the High Palatability, Nutrition Level, and Good for Heart Properties of Coconut

6.5 Rice

6.5.1 Low Risk of Allergies and Comparitively Lighter and Bland Taste is Projected to Drive the Market for Rice Derived Dairy Alternative Products

6.6 Oats

6.6.1 Rich Nutritional Content and Cancer Curing Properties to Drive the Market of Oat Derived Dairy Alternatives

6.7 Hemp

6.7.1 Rising Awareness of Health Benefits of the Products Among Consumers to Drive the Market for Hemp Based Dairy Alternatives

6.8 Others



7 Dairy Alternatives Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Milk

7.2.1 Rising Awareness About Healthy Beverages to Drive the Milk Market for Dairy Alternatives

7.3 Ice Creams

7.3.1 Rise in Demand for Cholesterol and Fat Free Desserts to Drive the Ice Creams Market for Dairy Alternatives

7.4 Yogurt

7.4.1 Demand for Healthy Dairy Free and Fortified Yogurt to Drive the Overall Dairy Alternatives Market for Yogurts

7.5 Cheese

7.5.1 Demand for Dairy Free Spreadable and Non-Spreadable Cheese From Lactose Intolerant Consumers Drive the Dairy Alternatives Market

7.6 Creamers

7.6.1 Leading Manufacturers Investing in R&D to Meet the Growing Demand for Dairy Free Creamers

7.7 Others



8 Dairy Alternatives Market, By Formulation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flavored

8.2.1 Consumers Looking for Palatable But Healthier Options to Drive the Market for Flavored & Unsweetened Dairy Alternatives

8.3 Plain

8.3.1 The Plain Soy and Almond are Largely Consumed By Vegan and Lactose Intolerant Population



9 Dairy Alternatives Market, By Nutrient

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Protein

9.3 Starch

9.4 Vitamins

9.5 Others



10 Dairy Alternatives Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Supermarkets

10.2.1 Supermarkets are Most Preferred Channel of Distribution for Dairy Alternative Products Due to Multiple Options Offered to Consumers

10.3 Health Food Stores

10.3.1 Health Benefits of Dairy Alternative Products Lead to Increase in Sales Through Health Food Stores

10.4 Pharmacies

10.4.1 Rising Health Issues and Prescriptions From Doctors for Allergies Tend to Increase Sales of Dairy Alternatives Through Pharmacies

10.5 Convenience Stores

10.5.1 Easy Access and Convenience for Consumers Lead to Rise in Sales Through Convenience Stores

10.6 Online Stores

10.6.1 Sales Through Online Stores Offer Faster Accessibility and Cost Effectiveness

10.7 Others



11 Dairy Alternatives Market, By Brand

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Silk

11.3 Dream

11.4 Almond Breeze

11.5 Sunrise Naturals

11.6 So Good

11.7 So Delicious

11.8 Australia's Own Organic

11.9 Ecomil

11.10 Alpro

11.11 Edensoy



12 Dairy Alternatives Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Benchmarking

13.3 Vanguards, Innovators, Emerging, and Dynamic



14 Competitive Profiles



Blue Diamond Growers

Dhler GmbH

Earth's Own Food Company

Eden Foods

Freedom Foods Group

Nutriops S.L

Organic Valley

Panos Brands

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

Sunopta

The Hain Celestial

The Whitewave Foods Company

Triballat Noyal

Valsoia S.P.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ptxpgn/29_64_billion?w=12





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Health Food and Sports Nutrition



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.