$9.6 Billion Dental Biomaterials Market, 2019 - Global Forecast to 2023: Shift Towards Newer Materials and Products

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Biomaterials Market by Type (Metallic (Titanium, Stainless Steel, Chromium Alloy, Amalgam, Gold), PFM, Ceramic, Bone Graft, Polymer Biomaterials), Application (Implantology, Prosthetic, Orthodontic), End User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2023, from USD 6.7 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2023.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism in developing countries, and increasing disposable income are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory and clinical processes are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



The natural biomaterial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the dental biomaterials market is broadly segmented into metallic, ceramic, polymeric, metal-ceramic, and natural biomaterials. The natural biomaterials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developments in the natural dental biomaterials market are highly influenced by the recent developments in the field of nanotechnology, leading to the development of improved dental bone grafts. Moreover, this segment offers significant opportunities to market players due to its low market penetration.



Technological advancements in the orthodontic brackets expected to drive the growth.



Based on application, the dental biomaterials market is segmented into implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and other applications. The orthodontics application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is driven by technological advancements in orthodontic brackets (such as self-ligating brackets), the presence of a large patient base with malocclusions, and the increasing incidence of jaw diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this market.



APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High growth of this region is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing number of dental professionals, rising incidence of dental diseases, and growing number of tooth repair procedures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Dental Biomaterials: Market Overview

4.2 Dental Biomaterials Market: Developed vs Developing Countries/Region

4.3 Market: Major Countries

4.4 Geographic Mix: Market

4.5 Asia Pacific: Market Share, By Type and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Penetration of Dental Implants

5.2.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Dental Disorders

5.2.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.4 Growing Dental Tourism in Developing Countries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory and Clinical Processes

5.2.2.2 Bulk Purchase of Dental Biomaterials

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Shift Towards Newer Materials and Products

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Dental Professionals



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Rising Adoption of Digital Dentistry

6.2.2 Consolidation of the Dental Industry

6.2.3 Trend of Large Group Practices Expected to Increase in Europe

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis



7 Dental Biomaterials Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Metallic Biomaterials

7.1.1.1 Titanium

7.1.1.1.1 Preference for Titanium By Both Dentists and Patients is A Key Factor Supporting the Growth of This Market

7.1.1.2 Stainless Steel

7.1.1.2.1 The Low Cost of Stainless Steel and Ease of Manufacturing Make It A Very Popular Choice for Use in Dentistry

7.1.1.3 Chromium Alloys

7.1.1.3.1 Chromium Alloys are the Metal of Choice for Dental Frameworks, Crowns, and BridgesA Major Growth Driver

7.1.1.4 Other Metallic Biomaterials

7.1.2 Ceramic Biomaterials

7.1.2.1 Increased Use of Cad/Cam Ceramics in Dentistry is Expected to Drive Market Growth

7.1.3 Polymeric Biomaterials

7.1.3.1 Widespread Applications of Polymers in Dentistry to Drive Market Growth

7.1.4 Metal-Ceramic Biomaterials

7.1.4.1 The Benefits Offered By Metal-Ceramics Increase Their Adoption as Dental Biomaterials for Tooth Restorations

7.1.5 Natural Biomaterials

7.1.5.1 Increasing Number of Dental Implant and Cosmetic Dental Procedures is Generating A Huge Demand for These Biomaterials



8 Dental Biomaterials Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Implantology

8.1.1.1 Increasing Penetration of Dental Implants is Driving the Market for Dental Biomaterials in Implantology

8.1.2 Prosthodontics

8.1.2.1 The Large Edentulous Population is Driving the Growth of the Dental Prosthetics Market

8.1.3 Orthodontics

8.1.3.1 Increasing Disposable Income and Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments to Boost Market Growth

8.1.4 Other Applications



9 Dental Biomaterials Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Dental Product Manufacturers

9.1.1.1 Increasing Penetration of Dental Implants and Prosthetics to Support Market Growth

9.1.2 Dental Laboratories

9.1.2.1 Growing Adoption of Customized Dental Prosthetics to Drive the Demand for Dental Biomaterials in Dental Laboratories

9.1.3 Dental Hospitals and Clinics

9.1.3.1 Increasing Number of Dental Clinics and Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

9.1.4 Dental Academies and Research Institutes

9.1.4.1 Growing Number of Industry-Academia Collaborations to Support Market Growth



10 Dental Biomaterials Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.1.1 Favorable Government Policies are Driving the Demand for Dental Biomaterials in the Country

10.2.2 Italy

10.2.2.1 Growing Dental Tourism is Expected to Drive the Dental Biomaterial Market in Italy

10.2.3 Spain

10.2.3.1 Low Cost of Dental Materials Used for Dental Aesthetics is Expected to Increase Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry in Spain

10.2.4 France

10.2.4.1 Rising Awareness of Dental Diseases is Propelling Market Growth in France

10.2.5 UK

10.2.5.1 The Increasing Spending on Oral Health is Expected to Propel the Growth of Dental Biomaterial Market

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 The Increasing Dental Expenditure in the Country is Supporting Market Growth

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 Rising Number of Dentists is Expected to Drive the Market for Dental Biomaterials in the Country

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 The Rising Geriatric Population is Supporting the Growth of the Dental Biomaterial Market in the Country

10.4.2 South Korea

10.4.2.1 Exponential Penetration of Implants in the Dental Industry is Expected to Drive the Overall Market Growth in South Korea

10.4.3 China

10.4.3.1 Overall Economic Growth and Increasing Per Capita Income to Drive Market Growth in China

10.4.4 India

10.4.4.1 Increasing Number of Dental Professionals and Rising Disposable Income is to Accelerate Market Growth

10.4.5 Southeast Asia

10.4.5.1 Rising Number of Dental Visits are Expected to Increase the Demand for Dental Biomaterials in the Region

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1.1 Availability of Low-Cost Treatments and Growing Medical Tourism in Brazil and Mexico is Expected to Enhance Market Growth

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1.1 Increasing Initiatives to Create Awareness About Dental Hygiene is Expected to Drive Market Growth



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Geographical Assessment of Key Players in the Dental Biomaterials Market (2017)

11.3 Product Portfolio Matrix

11.4 Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Share Analysis

11.5 Competitive Situations and Trends



12 Company Profiles



3M Company

Bego Medical GmbH

Cam Bioceramics B.V.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Datum Dental Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

GC Corporation

Geistlich Pharma AG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Keystone Dental, Inc.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Royal DSM

Straumann Holding AG

Victrex PLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8lmb4f/9_6?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Dental, Biomaterials



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.