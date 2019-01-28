Global Mobile Advertising Market 2018-2022: Rapid Growth of Programmatic Advertising / Incorporation of AR in Advertising / Increasing Utilization of VR Videos

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Advertising Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile advertising market will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2022.



Rapid growth of programmatic advertising is expected to drive growth in the market. Programmatic advertising eliminates the need for middlemen, and thus has proven to be a beneficial tool for businesses. It offers to a wide range of benefits to advertisers.



Market Overview



Growth in in-app advertising



The growing popularity of in-app advertisements is one of the major factors driving growth in the market. The high amount of time spent on apps have attracted advertisers to focus on in-app advertisements of their products and services.



Rising privacy and security concerns



Handling or resolving the privacy and security concerns that are associated with mobile advertisement is one of the major challenges of the global mobile advertising market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Alphabet and Facebook, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growth in in-app advertising and the rapid growth of programmatic advertising, will provide considerable growth opportunities to mobile advertising manufactures.



Alphabet, Facebook, InMobi, matomy, Verizon are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Display



Search

SMS

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rapid growth of programmatic advertising

Incorporation of AR in advertising

Increasing utilization of VR videos

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet

Facebook

InMobi

matomy

Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzdk7l/global_mobile?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Direct Marketing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.