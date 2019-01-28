Global Mobile Advertising Market 2018-2022: Rapid Growth of Programmatic Advertising / Incorporation of AR in Advertising / Increasing Utilization of VR Videos
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Advertising Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile advertising market will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2022.
Rapid growth of programmatic advertising is expected to drive growth in the market. Programmatic advertising eliminates the need for middlemen, and thus has proven to be a beneficial tool for businesses. It offers to a wide range of benefits to advertisers.
Market Overview
Growth in in-app advertising
The growing popularity of in-app advertisements is one of the major factors driving growth in the market. The high amount of time spent on apps have attracted advertisers to focus on in-app advertisements of their products and services.
Rising privacy and security concerns
Handling or resolving the privacy and security concerns that are associated with mobile advertisement is one of the major challenges of the global mobile advertising market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Alphabet and Facebook, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growth in in-app advertising and the rapid growth of programmatic advertising, will provide considerable growth opportunities to mobile advertising manufactures.
Alphabet, Facebook, InMobi, matomy, Verizon are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Display
- Search
- SMS
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rapid growth of programmatic advertising
- Incorporation of AR in advertising
- Increasing utilization of VR videos
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet
- InMobi
- matomy
- Verizon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzdk7l/global_mobile?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Direct Marketing
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.