Mexico Smart Grid and Smart Cities Market Forecast to 2027 - Smart Grid Development is Driven by Regulatory Incentives and Business Case Benefits

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Smart Grid and Smart Cities: Market Forecast (2018 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By 2027, CFE will have deployed smart meters to over 50% of its customers and added large-scale investments in distribution automation, wide area measurement, home energy management, information technology, and battery storage.



Mexico is steadily progressing in developing one of the largest smart grid infrastructure and smart cities markets in both Latin America and among all emerging market countries. The country is also progressing with large-scale deployments of LED street lighting and is in the early stages of smart, or connected, street lighting.



Mexico's smart grid development is driven by both regulatory incentives and business case benefits. Overall transmission and distribution (T&D) losses and electricity consumption rates are average for emerging markets. However, in some cities non-technical loss rates are among the highest in the world and in other areas average electricity consumption rivals levels seen in developed countries.

Slumping energy supplies and high carbon emissions have vaulted energy reform to the top of the political agenda. Recent reforms have expanded the number of small-scale generators in the electricity market, meaning that Mexico will need a more flexible and resilient grid.



The transmission and distribution segments remain entirely controlled by a single state-owned utility (CFE), and ultimately CFE and the regulator CRE will dictate the pace and scale of smart grid deployments in Mexico. All relevant smart grid regulations have been developed under outgoing President Pea Nieto and there is some risk with a new administration taking office in December 2018.

President - elect Lpez Obrador has been critical of many recent energy reforms - reforms that have been critical in driving smart grid development. But the overall goals of smart grid infrastructure align with the new administration's interests and changes are not expected. Increased appetite for infrastructure investment could also lead to financing for more ambitious smart city projects, which are only just getting started in the country.



Until recently, Mexico's smart grid plans were mostly only that - roadmaps, plans, and pilots. Deployment is now well underway, and while details of a national rollout have failed to emerge, investment plans have been increased in recent years, setting the stage for large-scale investment in the 2020s.

Key questions answered in this study:

What smart grid tenders have been announced and who has won the most recent tenders?

What smart grid regulations have been institutionalized in Mexico's T&D investment plans?

Which smart city and smart street lighting projects are developing in Mexico?

How will the recent Mexican elections affect smart grid infrastructure plans?

Which local vendors are active and who are they likely to partner with?

Key Topics Covered:



1. What's new in 2018



2. Mexico smart grid snapshot



3. Current smart grid regulations



4. Current and planned smart grid activity



5. Smart grid market forecast



6. Smart city policies and activity



7. Vendor activity



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ssqql3/mexico_smart_grid?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Internet of Things and M2M, Smart Grid



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.