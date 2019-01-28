President Akufo-Addo Congratulates President Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent a congratulatory message to the President of Democratic Republic of Congo, His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, on his election and subsequent assumption of Office.

In a letter sent to the President Felix Tshisekedi on Thursday, 24th January, 2019, President Akufo-Addo indicated that he followed with keen interest the election that resulted in his election, and welcomed, with great satisfaction, the historic and peaceful transition of political power in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“While congratulating the brotherly people of your country on their determined resolve to consolidate the growth of democracy, I will like to assure you of Ghana’s readiness to collaborate with the Democratic Republic of Congo during this period of transition and to deepen the common values of democracy, good governance and respect for fundamental human rights,” the President said.

He also assured President Felix Tshisekedi of his commitment to strengthening the already warm and friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.

President Tshisekedi is mostly known for being the son of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, who was regarded as one of DR Congo's most important pro-democracy advocates.

The Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party President Tshisekedi leads was founded in 1982 by his father, who turned it into the largest opposition party.



