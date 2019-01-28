SAILROCK IN TURKS AND CAICOS TAKES TWO TOP CARIBBEAN HONORS

Sailrock's relaxing beachfront villas are popular among guests.

SOUTH CAICOS, TURKS AND CAICOS, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOUTH CAICOS (January 27, 2019) - Not only is the luxurious Sailrock Resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands recognized as one of the " Top 25 Small Hotels in the Caribbean", it was also listed in the top 25 in the region for best service.The exclusive South Caicos hotel, nestled in one of the most unspoiled corners of the Caribbean, earned the double honors in the recently announced 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards for Hotels.Sailrock is one of only two small hotels in Turks and Caicos Islands to receive the top accolades, and the only one in this British Overseas Territory to be recognized for best service.Sailrock was listed number 18 out of 25 on the regional small hotel list, and number 21 of 25 for service in the Caribbean."We would like to thank our team members for their tireless dedication and commitment to ensuring our guests are able to reset and realign in quintessential Turks and Caicos," said Managing Director Kashmie Ali, who pointed out that the five-star resort gives travelers an opportunity to escape to paradise in a destination that is only two hours away from Miami.TripAdvisor, one of the world's largest and most influential travel sites, reported award winners were selected from the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide. In the 17th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has recognized 7,812 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide in the categories of Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance, Family and All-Inclusive. The hallmarks of Travelers' Choice hotels winners are remarkable quality, service and value.Tapped as one of the "Hottest New Hotels of the Year" by Forbes magazine in 2017, Sailrock features lavish suites and beachfront villas with breathtaking views of the ocean. Private pools, patios and garden showers enhance the luxury experience for discerning guests.A member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Sailrock Resort opened its doors in January 2017 as the only five-star resort on the island, bringing a new level of luxury to South Caicos which does not disrupt the quiet rhythm which makes the island so alluring.Current rates include daily gourmet breakfast in the Great House Restaurant and a short round-trip flight on InterCaribbean Airways between Providenciales and South Caicos as well as round-trip ground transfers between the airport and Sailrock Resort.There are 28 tastefully designed suites and villas, as well as the Great House, spread over 52 hilltop and oceanfront acres allowing guests to find their own private slice of South Caicos whether in a Beachfront Villa or a Ridgetop Suite.And, travelers looking for a Caribbean home away from home will find it in the Private Peninsula Villas in a neighboring 770-acre enclave with an ecological focus and full access to the resort amenities. The flexible ownership model welcomes both year-round residents and short-term lets through the resort rental program.For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com , email reservations@sailrockresort.com or call 1 800 929-7197.About Sailrock Resort and Sailrock Living Turks and CaicosSailrock Resort, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World as well as Luxury Retreats, is South Caicos' premier luxury resort nestled along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Home to the third-largest coral reef and miles of undiscovered land, Sailrock Resort is the perfect setting for connoisseurs of authentic experiences. With Ridgetop Suites elevated above the shoreline and Beachfront Villas steps from the ocean, Sailrock Resort gives new meaning to unparalleled service, exclusivity and relaxation in a luxurious out island setting. Amenities include prime dining options, secluded beaches, an infinity pool, and the incomparable Na Spa. This low-density community consists of both Sailrock Resort, for short-term vacationers looking for a luxurious out island experience, and Sailrock Living, for connoisseurs of authentic experiences desiring to own real estate in this Turks and Caicos island paradise. The Turks and Caicos Islands are located 550 miles southeast of Miami, Florida, and consist of 40 different islands and cays. South Caicos is a short 20-minute flight from Providenciales.For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com or www.sailrockliving.com ENDS



