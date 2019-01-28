La Cornue Grand Palais custom range brings $25,000 at Andrew Jones' DTLA Collections & Estates Auction, January 20th

La Cornue Grand Palais Château Series custom eight burner range ($25,000). Greek red figure askos, South Italy, Apulian, circa 4th century BCE ($3,250). Garton 'Kidillac' child's pedal car ($1,125). Whimsical seven-piece suite of sunflower carved garden furniture ($312). Six-piece group of Chinese blue and white tableware ($13,750).

The range was the top lot in an auction held online and in Andrew Jones Auctions' spacious gallery at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.

We continue to welcome regular clients as well as brand new buyers for each auction. Collectors, decorators, young families and influencers are enjoying the fun of auction and buying pieces they love.” — Andrew Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A spectacular La Cornue Grand Palais Château Series custom range, complete with a teppanyaki grill, found a new home for $25,000 at Andrew Jones Auctions’ first DTLA Collections & Estates Auction of the New Year, held January 20th, online and in the firm’s spacious gallery located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.The sale featured a vast selection of over 500 lots of market fresh furnishings, decorations and accessories, including fine art, antiques, modern design, Asian works of art, estate jewelry, fine silver and Greek, Etruscan and Roman antiquities, all pulled from several local collections and estates. Bidders found it a fun and sustainable way to shop for fine furnishings and accessories.“We continue to welcome regular clients as well as brand new buyers for each auction,” said company president Andrew Jones. “Collectors, decorators, young families and influencers are enjoying the fun of auction and buying pieces they love.” The La Cornue range was the sale’s top lot, while another home décor item – an elegant copper double slipper bathtub – hit $3,750.Approximately 65 people attended the auction in person, while another 1,479 people registered to bid online, via LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com, where they placed a combined 1,125 bids. In addition, 100 telephone bids and 123 absentee bids were recorded. What follows are additional highlights from the auction. All prices quoted include a sliding scale buyer’s premium.Asian works of art, encompassing jades and hardstones, ceramics and metal wares from a private collection, performed well. Most notably, a group of Chinese blue and white porcelain fetched $13,750. Antiquities also generated global interest, particularly a Greek red figure askos from the 4th century BCE that sold for $3,250.A vintage Garton ‘Kidillac’ pink open-top pedal car accelerated to $1,125, while one of the more whimsical (and incredibly affordable) lots of the day – an adorable suite of sunflower form garden furniture – went to a happy bidder for $312.The DTLA (Downtown Los Angeles) Collections & Estates Auction offered something for every taste and pocketbook, in a beautifully presented preview hosted by friendly staff. The day even included refreshments, snacks and a box lunch. It offered a great way to browse, learn and buy.Andrew Jones Auctions’ next big event will be a Design for the Home & Garden Auction on Sunday, March 3rd. Featured will be exquisite antique furniture, fine jewelry and silver, as well as fine art and decorations. The preview begins on Thursday, February 28th.Andrew Jones Auctions opened in summer 2018 and is the only full-service fine art and antiques auction house in downtown Los Angeles. The staff has a wealth of knowledge and international experience, having worked for many years at major auction houses in America and Europe, scouring property from across North America. The firm’s auctions are diverse and eclectic and feature fine items in many collecting categories spanning the 16th through the 21st centuries.For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the firm’s calendar of upcoming events, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



