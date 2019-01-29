Austin Massage Academy and USA Rugby Announce Sports Massage Therapy Relationship

Photo: Karen Drinkwater Students learn to become licensed massage therapists at the Austin Massage Academy

Affiliation to benefit students becoming licensed massage therapists while providing needed recovery treatments to Team USA professional athletes

Our students are provided real-world opportunity to work with professional athletes and hone their medical skills in sports rehabilitation.” — Xue Wang

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Austin Massage Academy and USA Rugby today announced a working relationship as the Americas Rugby Championship is set to land in Austin, Texas on February 23, 2019 at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. The two-time defending champion United States will face off with Brazil.

As part of the support of Team USA Rugby, the Austin Massage Academy and its students will conduct sports massage therapy sessions for members of Team USA.

“The Austin Massage Academy trains students to become licensed massage therapists, many of whom decide to enter a career in sports massage therapy. It is through these engagements that our students are provided real-world opportunity to work with professional athletes and hone their medical skills in sports rehabilitation”, said Xue Wang, Director of Therapy Instruction, Austin Massage Academy.

“It is extremely beneficial for our elite athletes to properly recover in order to keep up with their rigorous training schedule and demands of the game. We take all measures of recovery seriously and are grateful to be working with the Austin Massage Academy. The recuperation sports massages they provide to our players will be extremely beneficial as USA Rugby strives for another championship title", said Kevin Ng, Head Athletic Trainer, USA Rugby Men’s National team.

The Austin Massage Academy has a student massage clinic that is open to the public. The usual treatment sessions run for 60-minutes and are priced at a significant discount to traditional massage spas. The student massage clinic is part of the State-required curriculum to become a licensed massage therapist. Working with organizations such as Team USA Rugby allows students to be exposed to other segments of massage careers and provides unique experiences they may not be afforded otherwise.

The six-team annual tournament between the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Chile now enters its 4th year as the premier rugby tournament involving North and South America. As the United States Men inch closer to the quadrennial Rugby World Cup this Fall in Japan, every opportunity for international competition becomes more and more crucial to the team’s success. Returning to Dell Diamond - where the United States last played Brazil on home soil - the Men's Eagles hope to kick off their 3-match home stand in high-flying fashion on their way to an Americas Rugby Championship "3-peat". Tickets and information for the match can be found at usarugby.org/tickets

About the Austin Massage Academy:

The Austin Massage Academy is a massage school in Austin, Texas and was founded by two professionals, Xue Wang and Kevin Welling, with different life paths- one an immigrant and single mother that found her place and passion in the business of massage and the other an Ivy League MBA that grew up in Austin, Texas. They joined forces to create a massage instructional facility in Austin with a simple charter: to provide world-class instruction in both massage and the business of massage, while making it accessible, so that anyone can create a career of their own without being saddled by the burden of student debt.

“Understanding how money and marketing works is every bit as important as knowing Anatomy and Kinesiology to the success of someone entering a career in massage”, Welling said.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.