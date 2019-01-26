California restaurant consultant Cyrus Batchan discusses SBA loans as a funding source for a new restaurant

Website of Business Consultant Cyrus Batchan, California - Photograph by Eater Los Angeles, Wonho Frank Lee Blog of Cyrus Batchan, Sherman Oaks, California Cyrus Batchan in California, Business Consultant Sherman Oaks Cyrus Batchan at Lock&Key in California (Hollywood Reporter picture) Nightshade restaurant, Cyrus Batchan, Consultant - Photograph by Eater Los Angeles, Wonho Frank Lee

For entrepreneurs, having a great idea and tireless work ethic is not enough. Project funding is indispensable, for example SBA loans, notes Cyrus Batchan

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are several things every aspiring restaurateur must have to get their dream off the ground. While menu and concept may be exciting to think about, the reality is that every restaurant will also need capital to turn those ideas into reality. Cyrus L. Batchan , in his newest published comment, provides an overview of SBA loan opportunities for hospitality businesses. The complete article is available on the blog for restaurant entrepreneurs of Cyrus Batchan at https://cyrusbatchan.blogspot.com/ The often-quoted statistics that 90% of all restaurants fail in the first year is actually not true. In fact, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ longitudinal 20-year study showed that only 17% of all restaurants fail in their first year. What’s even more interesting is that 19% of all other service-providing startups fail in their first year, meaning that restaurants fair better than non-restaurant service startups. Also, the median operation length for a restaurant was 4.5 years, whereas non-restaurant service businesses lasted about 4.25 years.That’s the good news. But the bad news is that when you try to find commercial funding for opening a restaurant, lenders are likely to treat restaurants as a risky proposition, requiring collaterals and offering high interest rates. As the saying goes, it pays to shop around, and any aspiring restaurateur should research all of their options. For those who qualify, an SBA loan may be one of the most attractive options. SBA loans are backed by the Small Business Administration, a federal agency. Meaning that even if you default on the loan, the SBA will pay 75 to 85 percent of the loan, depending on the size of the original loan. In turn, the lessened risk allows lenders to offer flexible loan terms and low interest rates. Repayment period for the loan will depend on how the money is used. Working capital loans will need to be repaid in 7 years and equipment purchases in 10 years. Real estate purchases can be repaid in 25 years.The downside of an SBA loan is that you will likely need a solid business plan and probably some experience in the food industry to back up that business plan. The lender and the SBA will want to see that you have a viable plan for success and the experience to execute it. SBA loans can also take longer than some of the quick loan options available, thus it may not be a viable option for anyone in need of quick funding. Keep in mind, however, that quick loans may carry unfavorable loan terms as it is often approved by the lender without the benefit of a thorough underwriting on credit worthiness. SBA also does have a program called SBA Express, which will result in a decision within 36 hours for up to a maximum of $350,000. But the maximum amount guaranteed by the SBA under the SBA Express program is only 50%, which may result in the lender offering an unfavorable loan term compared to a traditional SBA loan.Regardless of the funding source, every aspiring restaurateur will need to do a thorough financial analysis on their business operations. Detailed plan and avoiding undercapitalization are critical components to opening a successful restaurant business and deserves close attention and thought from any entrepreneur, notes Mr. Batchan.*** Cyrus Leon Batchan is a business consultant in Sherman Oaks, California. He has significant “hands on” experience with businesses. Currently, he is involved in the hospitality businesses Lock & Key, Nightshade, Skylight Nha Trang, and East-West Brewery (as Advisor). Mr. Batchan grew up in a restaurant family and worked every job from dishwasher, cook, delivery driver to bartender. Initially, he managed an investment fund developing real estates all throughout the greater Los Angeles Area. In 2013, he opened Lock & Key, an upscale lounge, in Los Angeles. Most recently, he has been involved in Nightshade, the first restaurant for Top Chef winner Mei Lin along with partner Francis Miranda of N°8. The expansive space, which goes into the former Cerveteca, will feature a pan-Asian menu infused with modern touches and California sensibilities, with Lin herself calling the experience “fine food in a casual setting.” Think fine dining touches and plating with flavor influences from Italy, Japan, and China. https://www.linkedin.com/in/cyrus-batchan-a53916168 chan-a53916168

