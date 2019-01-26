Larson Electronics Releases 60W Magnetic Mount LED Wall Pack Light, 5,400 Lumens, 120V AC

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 60-watt magnetic mount LED wall pack light producing 5,400 lumens of light output in a flood beam configuration with a color temperature of 6000K. The LEDs provide 50,000 hours of life while drawing on only 0.5 amps at 120V AC. This light features 45 LEDs paired with high-quality specular optics overpowering a 500-watt quartz flood light.



This LED wall pack is designed to withstand demanding conditions and is waterproof, vapor proof, and built to resist the damaging effects of an outdoor environment.





The LEDWP-600E-M-E2E-1C magnetic mount LED light pack is made of three angled boards that provide a wider beam spread, with the center board pointing straight and the two side boards set at a 45˚ angle. This unit is waterproof, vapor proof and designed to withstand harsh conditions in damaging outdoor environments. This daisy chain unit is equipped with a one-foot line-in power cord for electrical connection, a one-foot line-out power cord with a connector, and one foot of 16/3 SOOW cord fitted with an industrial grade cord cap.

Larson Electronics’ LED light pack’s LEDs are housed in a waterproof aluminum housing that is powder coated for added durability. The housing has integral cooling fans for efficient heat dissipation and increased LED lamp life. The LED assembly is protected by a shatterproof polycarbonate lens and the mounting hardware includes a steel-coated bracket with a 200 lb. grip magnetic base and stainless-steel screws for mounting. The mounting assembly allows for 360/180 degrees of rotation and tilt.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com





