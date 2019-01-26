Media Advisory: Rally to Be Held Outside Pre-Budget Hearing in Peterborough

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Health Coalition has been holding rallies outside of Pre-Budget Hearings across Ontario that have been attended by Members of Provincial Parliament on the Standing Committees on Finance and Economic Affairs. On Monday, January 28, the hearings are going to Peterborough and the Coalition will be there.



/EIN News/ -- At the same time as promising to end "hallway medicine" and adequately fund health care in Ontario, Doug Ford's government has pledged to cut $22 billion in provincial revenues through axing cap-and-trade and through tax giveaways that overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy and corporations. Cuts to health care, education, and social programs have already started. At the same time, the media has revealed that Ford is planning to privatize health care. We are organizing rallies outside of the Pre-Budget Hearings to send a clear message to the Ford government that the Ontario people did not give him any mandate for services cuts and privatization. What Ontario needs is expanded and improved health care services not cuts and privatization.

Monday, January 28

Peterborough Pre-Budget Hearing Rally at 12 noon, Holiday Inn, 150 George St N

Cosponsored by: CUPE Ontario/OCHU, OFL, OPSEU, UNIFOR

