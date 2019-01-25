SL: Recall of Thrive Market Nut Butters Due to Potential Health Risk

Thrive Market, Inc, is recalling all unexpired lots of the Thrive Market-branded nut butters listed below (“Product(s)”) due to the potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. On January 21, 2019, one of our suppliers notified us that it was issuing a recall of all nut butters it has manufactured since January 2018 because of a positive test for Listeria monocytogenes in recent lots. Because the safety of our members is our absolute priority, we are expanding on our supplier’s recall and are voluntarily recalling all unexpired lots of all Thrive Market-branded nut butters manufactured by this supplier.

Although it is very unlikely that the Product(s) you have purchased was affected by any contamination, out of an abundance of caution,if any of the Products listed below are in your possession, we ask that you please promptly discard it so that it cannot be consumed by you or others. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Products were distributed nationwide via Thrive Market’s ecommerce subscription service to its members, as well as other online retailers.

Specifically, the affected Products are as follows:

Product Name Size SKU/UPC Lot Numbers Thrive Market Organic Creamy Almond Butter 16 oz 671635704757 All unexpired Lots Thrive Market Non-GMO Creamy Almond Butter 16 oz 671635704733 All unexpired Lots Thrive Market Organic Crunchy Almond Butter 16 oz 671635704764 All unexpired Lots Thrive Market Non-GMO Crunchy Almond Butter 16 oz. 671635704740 All unexpired Lots Thrive Market Organic Crunchy Peanut Butter 16 oz. 671635704788 All unexpired Lots Thrive Market Organic Creamy Peanut Butter 16 oz. 671635704771 All unexpired Lots Thrive Market Sesame Tahini 16 oz. 671635704795 All unexpired Lots Thrive Market Creamy Cashew Butter 16 oz. 671635704801 All unexpired Lots Thrive Market Organic Coconut Butter 16 oz. 671635704818 All unexpired Lots Thrive Market Sunflower Butter 16 oz. 671635704825 All unexpired Lots

The “Best By” date and Lot code can be found on the jar above or below the label as follows:

Consumers with additional questions can visit our Recall Information FAQ webpage or contact our Member Services Team by emailing help@thrivemarket.com

Thank you for your cooperation.

Sincerely, The Thrive Market Team

