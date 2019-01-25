House Votes to End Trump Shutdown, Pay Federal Employees

Message from the majority leader

This evening, the House passed a short term continuing resolution to reopen the government and allow 800,000 federal employees to get back to work serving the American people and receive the pay they are due. It is shameful that the President kept the government shutdown for 35 days, needlessly inflicting harm on federal workers, their families, and the American people. Since the beginning of the 116th Congress, the Democratic-led House has voted eleven times to end the Trump-McConnell shutdown. I am relieved that President Trump and Senate Republicans are finally willing to do so.

Democrats have always supported strong border security. In the coming weeks, we will work to ensure that we pursue border security investments that are effective and in line with our nation’s values. I strongly urge the President to work with Democrats to reach consensus moving forward and never again put our civil servants and the public at risk with another shutdown. Next week, the House will take up the Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act of 2019, which would bring the 2019 cost of living adjustment for civilian federal employees in line with the cost of living adjustment given to members of the military. Federal employees ensure the safety and well-being of the American people, and this is an important step toward recognizing their contributions to our country, especially after enduring so much stress and financial insecurity over the last month due to the shutdown.

