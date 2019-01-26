Hollywood Swag Bag Offers Sneak Peak into This Weekend's SAG Awards Swag Bag Gifts

Hollywood Swag Bag

Check out what the guests at many luxury hotels in Beverly Hills will receive during their stay this weekend.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Swag Bag will be providing gifts for the nominees and talent staying at multiple hotels in the Beverly Hills area. The talent will receive their luxuries in the comfort of their own hotel suites.

The swag bag is valued at $2500.00 this year includes an assortment of cosmetics, gift vouchers, books and more from Australia as well as local U.S. brands.

Past recipients of The Hollywood Swag Bags include Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Jane Fonda, Tina Fey, Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman and more.

Gifting participants for the 2018 SAG Awards Hotel Weekend Gift Bag include: Lux & Nyx Eco-Friendly Couture Handbags with a function. The bags are stunning and are alone valued at $500.00 each. Featured on the outside of the bags is a favorite hiking and yoga retreat the celebrities will love to visit, The Pearl in Laguna Beach. We are also including The Pearl Laguna's founder Geo Moskios' Power Yoga CD. Talent will find an assortment of Seasnax Seaweed Snacks, Running Wild Press is adding four of their titles, Anthology of Stories, 2 books from the Novella Anthology as well the book Frontal Matter. BlueStone Sunshields are gifting all of the talent; City Threads has added some fun goodies for the little ones. They carry amazing apparel for children ages 0-16. Tieks by Gavrieli is gifting gift cards for their ballet flats reinvented. Tina Eastlick is including Innov8tive Nutrition packs with a variety of products for the talent to try out. Innov8tive Nutrition creates a life of health, wealth and wellness. Trish Corbett from Ethical Foundations in Australia is gifting her incredible book How to Raise Kids with Integrity. PathWater is introducing talent to their locally sourced, perfectly balanced, hydrating water in reusable bottles. pura d’or is gifting their anti-hair loss shampoo while Viter Energy Mints, caffeinated energy mints will get the talent through the show and all of the after-parties.

Hollywood Swag Bag is procured by www.hollywoodswagbag.com and www.celebrityhollywoodgifting.com.au

Follow Hollywood Swag Bag Twitter (@swaggivesback), and Instagram (@hollywoodswagbag).

Direct press inquiries to lisagalbianchi@gmail[dot]com.

Hollywood Swag Bag www.hollywoodswagbag.com in conjunction with www.hollywoodbaskets.com is a luxury gifting company that represents various brands from US and worldwide to provide gifts to celebrities through luxury hotels in Los Angeles and New York.

Hollywood Swag Bag is in no way associated SAG Awards, SAG/AFTRA or any of their affiliates.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.