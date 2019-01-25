SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XRAY IMMU DBVT MAXR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Class Period: (i) all persons who purchased the common stock of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018; (ii) all Dentsply International Inc. shareholders who held shares as of the record date of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the January 11, 2016 special meeting of Dentsply International Inc. shareholders; and (iii) all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Dentsply International in exchange for their shares of common stock of Sirona in connection with the Acquisition

Get additional information about XRAY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dentsply-sirona-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Class Period: August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018

Get additional information about IMMU: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/immunomedics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

Class Period: February 14, 2018 and December 19, 2018

Get additional information about DBVT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dbv-technologies-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

Class Period: March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019

Get additional information about MAXR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/maxar-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.