United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) trained over 60 South Sudanese journalists on effective reporting of Refugees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Returnees

The UN Refugee Agency participated in a two-day training that took place from 24-25 January 2019. The training was organised by the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) in partnership with the Joint Monitoring Evaluation Commission (JMEC).

The training aimed at enhancing the understanding and capacities of South Sudanese journalists on accurate reporting of refugees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees in accordance with the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict of the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

During the two-day training, UNHCR explored with participants UNHCR’s work in South Sudan and the influence that the media can play when reporting on refugees, IDPs and refugee returnees. Participants engaged in lively discussions on many topics including accuracy, objectivity, fairness and balance as a way to promote peace and reconciliation among citizens.

“Through various survey reports done by CEPO, it was realized that the majority of the journalists have inadequate knowledge and skills on reporting on refugees, IDPs and returnees matters accurately,” CEPO’s executive director, Edmund Yakani explained.

UNHCR is collaborating with various media stakeholders and media associations to implement activities aimed at strengthening the role of media in peacebuilding initiatives for lasting peace and sustainable development in South Sudan.

“There is a need to build the capacity of journalists to report on accurate information on refugees, IDPs and returnees as media will play a critical role for information dissemination to South Sudanese living inside and outside of the country,” UNHCR Representative in South Sudan, Mr. Johann Siffointe emphasized.

The conflict in South Sudan has displaced millions since it broke out in mid-December 2013. Almost two million people are internally displaced within South Sudan while more than 2.2 million South Sudanese have fled to neighbouring countries.



