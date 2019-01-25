NNSA to conduct aerial radiation assessment survey over Atlanta prior to Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will conduct low-altitude helicopter flights over downtown Atlanta and areas in and around Buckhead Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 3, Super Bowl Sunday.

The flyovers are being conducted as part of security operations for Super Bowl LIII and will measure naturally occurring background radiation.

Atlanta residents may see a twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter, which is equipped with radiation-sensing technology and is operated by NNSA’s Remote Sensing Laboratory Aerial Measuring System at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C.

The helicopter will fly in a grid pattern over the areas at 150 feet or higher at a speed of approximately 80 mph. Flyovers will occur only during daylight hours and are estimated to take roughly three hours to complete per area.

The measurement of naturally occurring radiation to establish baseline levels is a normal part of security and emergency preparedness. NNSA is making the public aware of the upcoming flights so that people who see the low-flying aircraft are not alarmed.

