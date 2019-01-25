Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date January 15, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of January 15, 2019, short interest in 2,365 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,709,895,034 shares compared with 7,704,133,868 shares in 2,368 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 31, 2018. The mid-January short interest represents 3.70 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.09 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 941 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 860,151,709 shares at the end of the settlement date of January 15, 2019 compared with 839,705,645 shares in 931 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.34 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.21.

In summary, short interest in all 3,306 Nasdaq® securities totaled 8,570,046,743 shares at the January 15, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,299 issues and 8,543,839,513 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 3.66 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.10 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported or each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com .



