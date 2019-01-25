Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results

2018 Highlights:



Net income totaled $9.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, or $0.91 per diluted common share, up 79.6% from $5.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Total assets were $952.1 million at December 31, 2018, up 3.8% from $917.0 million at September 30, 2018 and 18.2% from $805.8 million at December 31, 2017.

Total loans receivable grew at a rate of 16.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Total deposits grew at a rate of 14.3% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Noninterest bearing deposits at December 31, 2018 were 36.5% of total deposits.

Cost of deposits were 0.42% for the year ending December 31, 2018, up 0.03% from the third quarter of 2018 and 0.10% from the year ending December 31, 2017.

Initial public offering of 2,577,500 shares of common stock completed, on July 18, 2018, for net proceeds of $33.2 million.

/EIN News/ -- EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $3.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018. For the year ending December 31, 2018 net income was $9.7 million or $0.91 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $5.4 million or $0.59 per diluted common share for the year ending December 31, 2017. On December 22, 2017 the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law and, among other things, reduced the federal corporate tax rate to 21% from the previous maximum of 35% for tax years effective January 1, 2018. In compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company revalued its net deferred tax assets at the new, lower rate which resulted in additional incremental tax expense of $1.3 million in 2017. Without that additional tax expense (non-GAAP), net income would have been $1.6 million or $0.18 per common diluted share and $6.7 million or $0.73 per diluted common share, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

On July 18, 2018, the Company completed its initial public offering of 2,577,500 shares of common stock, including the exercise of the over-allotment of 427,500 shares, for net proceeds of $33.2 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses.

Eric Sprink, President and CEO, commented, “We had a strong fourth quarter with earnings of $3.1 million, loan growth of $23.6 million, and core deposit growth of $19.7 million. The solid organic growth in core deposits and loans helped leverage our capital and put us in a good position for future growth and earnings. Overall, 2018 was a defining year with strong deposit, loan and earnings growth plus a successful initial public offering, a new full service branch and the Company’s continued work on developing robust wholesale banking services.”

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 12.5% from $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of 28.6% from $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Increases over the prior quarter and prior year period were the result of growth in interest earning assets, primarily loans, and improvements in net interest margin. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $34.8 million, an increase of 19.2% compared to 2017. The $5.6 million increase in net interest income over the same period last year was primarily related to growth in loan balances. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $86.8 million, compared to 2017. The $5.8 million increase in loan interest income was partially offset by increased deposit costs of $1.0 million. The growth in the average balance of our interest bearing deposits grew $46.6 million and cost of deposit funds increased 10 basis points, compared to 2017.

Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 30 basis points to 4.43% from 4.13% for the third quarter of 2018 and increased 39 basis points from 4.04% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 is higher than the comparative quarters, largely as a result of atypical prepayment penalties and deferred fees recognized on loans paid off. These atypical penalties and fees increased the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 increased 16 basis points to 4.24% from 4.08% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net interest margin over the prior year was largely due to higher prepayment penalties and deferred fees recognized on loans paid off. Additionally, the composition of the loan portfolio changed slightly to loans that earn higher fees at a quicker rate, and there were increases in average loan yields overall. The increase in loan yields were off-set in part by higher deposit costs resulting from the growth in deposits and increase in cost of funds. Higher, atypical prepayment penalties and deferred fees recognized on loans paid off increased the net interest margin by approximately five basis points for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Loan yields for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were 5.39%, an increase of 27 basis points from 5.12% for the quarter ended September 31, 2018, and a 44 basis point increase from 4.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Loan yields for the year ended December 31, 2018 were 5.18%, an increase of 20 basis points from 4.98% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Atypical deferred fees and higher prepayment penalties on loans paid off increased loan yields by approximately 12 basis points and five basis points for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Without those atypical fees, loan yields are estimated to be 5.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and 5.13% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Contractual loan yields approximated 5.15% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, 5.02% for the three months ended September 31, 2018, and 4.90% for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The 13 basis point increase in contractual loan yields, as compared to prior quarter, was from pricing new loans at higher rates and variable loans repricing with the increase in the prime rate.

Deposit costs for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were 0.47%, an increase of three basis points from 0.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and a 12 basis point increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Deposit costs for the year ended December 31, 2018 were 0.42%, an increase of ten basis points from 0.32% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Market conditions in 2019 may result in pressure to increase rates on deposit accounts, which would impact the cost of deposits going forward.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Return on average assets (1) 1.33 % 1.18 % 0.17 % 1.14 % 0.73 % Return on average shareholders’ equity (1) 11.31 % 10.59 % 2.04 % 11.40 % 8.27 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 4.93 % 4.62 % 4.46 % 4.72 % 4.48 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 5.39 % 5.12 % 4.95 % 5.18 % 4.98 % Loan yield excluding fees (1) 5.15 % 5.02 % 4.90 % 5.00 % 4.89 % Cost of funds (1) 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.52 % 0.42 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.42 % 0.32 % Net interest margin (1) 4.43 % 4.13 % 4.04 % 4.24 % 4.08 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 3.12 % 2.99 % 2.93 % 3.09 % 3.00 % Efficiency ratio 62.54 % 63.59 % 66.44 % 65.08 % 67.18 % Loans receivable to deposits 95.56 % 96.08 % 93.39 % 95.56 % 93.39 % (1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $55,000 from $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of $548,000 from $1.1 million for the comparable period one year ago. The increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of $122,000 related to the gain on sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans. The increase over the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was largely due to fees earned from wholesale banking services which provided an additional $339,000 of income combined with the aforementioned $122,000 from the gain on sale of loans. Additional noninterest income in the current quarter as compared to the same quarter one year ago were related to increases in existing deposit fees and the introduction of certain new deposit fees. Sublease and lease income decreased in the fourth quarter 2018, as compared to the fourth quarter 2017, as a result of a long-term tenant not renewing their lease.



Noninterest income was $5.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily related to $709,000 in wholesale banking services, $444,000 from increases in deposit fees and $162,000 in higher gain on sale of loans. Loan referral fee income, which is earned when a borrower enters into an interest rate swap agreement with a third party, totaled $618,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $179,000 from the same period last year. Sublease and lease income decreased $141,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Total noninterest expense for the current quarter increased 9.1% to $7.2 million from $6.6 million for the preceding quarter and increased 24.1% from $5.8 million from the comparable period one year ago. The increased expenses for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and previous quarter one year ago were primarily due to increases in salary expenses. Full time equivalent employees increased 4% during the current quarter and increased 17% from the year ended December 31, 2017. Staffing increases are due to the continued organic growth initiatives, and include increases in sales staff, including hiring new banking teams, staff for the newly opened Edmonds location, and additional back office staffing to support the incremental increases in banking teams, wholesale banking activities and for operation as a public company. During the quarter our legal and professional fees increased by $183,000 as a result of growth initiatives, credit actions, and operating as a public company. Occupancy expense increased $91,000, largely as a result of the new Edmonds branch. Partially offsetting these higher expenses was a reduction in our FDIC assessment, which was $35,000 less than the previous quarter as a result of the FDIC lowering assessment rates.

Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $26.2 million, an increase of 17.0% compared to the last year. The increase was primarily attributable to increased salary expense from our organic growth initiatives, new wholesale banking services, and early termination of a contract for $120,000. Occupancy expense increased $277,000 over last year, largely due to the opening of the Edmonds branch and a full year of operations of the Woodinville branch. Legal and professional expenses increased $322,000 as a result of growth initiatives, credit actions, and operating as a public company.

The provision for income taxes was $150,000 higher this quarter compared to the third quarter of 2018 as a result of increased taxable income. Despite increased earnings, the provision was $1.4 million less in the current quarter over the same period last year primarily due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was signed into law on December 22, 2017. As a result of the reduction in the federal corporate tax rates in 2017, the Company had to revalue its net deferred tax assets at the new, lower tax rate, resulting in $1.3 million in additional tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company used federal statutory tax rates of 21% and 34% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, and 2017, respectively, as a basis for calculating provision for income taxes.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets increased $146.3 million, or 18.2%, to $952.1 million at December 31, 2018 from $805.8 million at December 31, 2017 due to the Company’s successful initial public offering and organic growth initiatives, which included the opening of the Edmonds branch in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased $109.7 million, or 16.9%, to $758.5 million at December 31, 2018 from $648.8 million at December 31, 2017. The growth in loans receivable was due primarily to increases in commercial real estate loans of $78.2 million.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.

As of December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Balance

% to

Total Balance

% to

Total Balance

% to

Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 90,390 11.8 % $ 85,554 11.5 % $ 88,688 13.5 % Real estate: Construction, land and land development 64,045 8.3 62,222 8.4 41,641 6.3 Residential 94,745 12.3 91,995 12.3 87,031 13.3 Commercial real estate 515,959 67.1 502,782 67.5 437,717 66.6 Consumer and other 3,584 0.5 2,583 0.3 2,058 0.3 Gross loans receivable 768,723 100.0 % 745,136 100.0 % 657,135 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (824 ) (816 ) (347 ) Loans receivable $ 767,899 $ 744,320 $ 656,788

Total deposits increased $100.3 million, or 14.3%, to $803.6 million at December 31, 2018 from $703.3 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in deposits included increases in noninterest bearing deposit accounts of $51.2 million, or 21.1%, and increases in interest bearing NOW and money market accounts of $34.0 million or 10.4%. Savings deposits increased $8.7 million or 19.8% and time deposits increased $6.4 million or 7.1% in 2018. Our NOW and money market accounts included $10.5 million of deposits from our wholesale banking services. Deposits from wholesale banking services are primarily temporary in nature and the $10.5 million of these deposits will largely run-off within the next six months.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio at the periods indicated.

As of December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Balance

% to

Total Balance

% to

Total Balance

% to

Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 293,525 36.5 % $ 285,979 36.9 % $ 242,358 34.5 % NOW and money market 360,472 44.9 340,930 44.0 326,412 46.4 Savings 52,573 6.5 49,430 6.4 43,876 6.2 Time deposits less than $250,000 62,272 7.8 63,715 8.2 60,445 8.6 Time deposits $250,000 and over 34,772 4.3 34,668 4.5 30,204 4.3 Total $ 803,614 100.0 % $ 774,722 100.0 % $ 703,295 100.0 %

Total shareholders’ equity increased $43.4 million, or 66.1%, to $109.2 million at December 31, 2018 from $65.7 million at December 31, 2017. The Company’s successful initial public offering in July of 2018 increased capital by $33.2 million. The remaining increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income earned during the year. The Company contributed $15.0 million of the $33.2 million raised in its initial public offering to the Bank during 2018.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at December 31, 2018, as summarized in the following table.

Capital Ratios: Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Financial

Institution

Basel III

Regulatory

Guidelines Tier 1 leverage capital 11.35 % 12.46 % 5.00 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.84 % 14.13 % 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.84 % 13.70 % 6.50 % Total risk-based capital 14.05 % 16.58 % 10.00 %

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses was 1.23% of loans receivable at December 31, 2018. Provision for loan losses totaled $425,000 for the current quarter, $508,000 for the preceding quarter, and $366,000 for the same quarter in the prior year. Net charge-offs totaled $129,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to net charge-offs of $295,000 for quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Provision for loan losses totaled $1.8 million for the twelve months December 31, 2018 and $870,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net charge-offs totaled $437,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to net charge-offs of $397,000 for twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Our nonperforming assets were $1.8 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.26% of total assets at December 31, 2017. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at December 31, 2018.

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.24% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2017.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

As of December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 493 $ 1,170 $ 372 Real estate: Construction, land and land development - - - Residential 72 74 88 Commercial real estate - - 345 Commercial real estate - troubled debt restructure 1,261 1,277 1,315 Consumer and other loans - - - Total nonaccrual loans 1,826 2,521 2,120 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 1,826 2,521 2,120 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 1,826 $ 2,521 $ 2,120 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.24 % 0.34 % 0.32 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.27 % 0.26 %

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation is an Everett-based Washington State bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. More information about the Bank can be found on its website at www.coastalbank.com and its investor relations page.

Contact

Eric Sprink, President & Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659

Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) ASSETS December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Cash and due from banks $ 16,315 $ 16,837 $ 13,787 Interest earning deposits with other banks 109,467 98,671 75,964 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 36,660 35,749 36,927 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,262 1,290 1,409 Other investments 3,766 3,766 3,680 Loans receivable 767,899 744,320 656,788 Allowance for loan losses (9,407 ) (9,111 ) (8,017 ) Total loans receivable, net 758,492 735,209 648,771 Premises and equipment, net 13,167 12,845 13,121 Accrued interest receivable 2,526 2,299 2,274 Bank-owned life insurance, net 6,688 6,640 6,500 Deferred tax asset, net 2,518 2,309 2,092 Other assets 1,249 1,414 1,228 Total assets $ 952,110 $ 917,029 $ 805,753 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 803,614 $ 774,722 $ 703,295 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 20,000 20,000 20,000 Subordinated debt 9,965 9,961 9,950 Junior subordinated debentures 3,581 3,581 3,579 Deferred compensation 1,078 1,102 1,175 Accrued interest payable 279 257 228 Other liabilities 4,437 2,130 1,815 Total liabilities 842,954 811,753 740,042 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 86,431 86,334 52,521 Retained earnings 24,021 20,966 14,134 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,296 ) (2,024 ) (944 ) Total shareholders’ equity 109,156 105,276 65,711 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 952,110 $ 917,029 $ 805,753





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,308 $ 9,262 $ 8,034 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 483 458 208 Interest on investment securities 155 156 149 Dividends on other investments 65 18 61 Total interest and dividend income 11,011 9,894 8,452 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 932 851 613 Interest on borrowed funds 191 195 185 Total interest expense 1,123 1,046 798 Net interest income 9,888 8,848 7,654 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 425 508 366 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,463 8,340 7,288 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 803 800 693 Wholesale banking service fees 339 328 - Loan referral fees 165 209 163 Mortgage broker fees 57 52 60 Sublease and lease income 10 10 55 Gain on sale of loans 122 - - Other 105 147 82 Total noninterest income 1,601 1,546 1,053 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,354 4,027 3,436 Occupancy 889 798 784 Data processing 499 501 466 Director and staff expenses 208 213 111 Excise taxes 155 146 115 Marketing 120 110 148 Legal and professional fees 325 142 74 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments 48 83 60 Business development 85 81 99 Other 502 509 492 Total noninterest expense 7,185 6,610 5,785 Income before provision for income taxes 3,879 3,276 2,556 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 824 674 2,213 NET INCOME $ 3,055 $ 2,602 $ 343 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,877,261 11,338,320 9,237,660 Diluted 12,166,250 11,609,978 9,244,448





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 36,537 $ 30,775 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 1,432 666 Interest on investment securities 618 534 Dividends on other investments 156 138 Total interest and dividend income 38,743 32,113 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 3,141 2,139 Interest on borrowed funds 785 736 Total interest expense 3,926 2,875 Net interest income 34,817 29,238 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,826 870 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,991 28,368 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 3,061 2,617 Wholesale banking service fees 709 - Loan referral fees 618 439 Mortgage broker fees 215 255 Sublease and lease income 81 222 Gain on sale of loans 264 102 Other 519 519 Total noninterest income 5,467 4,154 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 16,026 13,383 Occupancy 3,314 3,037 Data processing 1,971 1,777 Director and staff expenses 701 561 Excise taxes 559 459 Marketing 373 446 Legal and professional fees 677 355 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments 295 331 Business development 326 294 Other 1,974 1,790 Total noninterest expense 26,216 22,433 Income before provision for income taxes 12,242 10,089 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,541 4,653 NET INCOME $ 9,701 $ 5,436 Basic earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.59 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 10,440,740 9,234,490 Diluted 10,608,764 9,237,666





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Interest &

Yield / Average

Interest &

Yield / Average

Interest &

Yield / Balance

Dividends

Cost (4) Balance

Dividends

Cost (4) Balance

Dividends

Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 83,751 $ 483 2.29 % $ 90,301 $ 458 2.01 % $ 64,751 $ 208 1.27 % Investment securities (1) 39,590 155 1.55 39,613 156 1.56 40,625 149 1.46 Other Investments 2,974 65 8.67 3,000 18 2.38 2,919 61 8.29 Loans receivable (2) 759,084 10,308 5.39 717,260 9,262 5.12 643,591 8,034 4.95 Total interest earning assets $ 885,399 $ 11,011 4.93 $ 850,174 $ 9,894 4.62 $ 751,886 $ 8,452 4.46 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (9,191 ) (8,782 ) (7,960 ) Other noninterest earning assets 37,155 37,000 38,380 Total assets $ 913,363 $ 878,392 $ 782,306 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 495,931 $ 932 0.75 % $ 488,183 $ 851 0.69 % $ 451,205 $ 613 0.54 % Subordinated debt 9,962 148 5.89 9,959 148 5.90 9,948 148 5.90 Junior subordinated debentures 3,581 42 4.65 3,580 41 4.54 3,579 32 3.55 FHLB advances and other borrowings 295 1 1.34 964 6 2.47 1,119 5 1.77 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 509,769 $ 1,123 0.87 $ 502,686 $ 1,046 0.83 $ 465,851 $ 798 0.68 Noninterest bearing deposits 292,866 274,549 246,545 Other liabilities 3,529 3,650 3,216 Total shareholders' equity 107,199 97,507 66,694 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 913,363 $ 878,392 $ 782,306 Net interest income $ 9,888 $ 8,848 $ 7,654 Interest rate spread 4.06 % 3.79 % 3.78 % Net interest margin (3) 4.43 % 4.13 % 4.04 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets (4) Yields and costs are annualized





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Interest &

Yield / Average

Interest &

Yield / Balance

Dividends

Cost Balance

Dividends

Cost Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 73,330 $ 1,432 1.95 % $ 58,418 $ 666 1.14 % Investment securities (1) 39,640 618 1.56 37,448 534 1.43 Other Investments 3,022 156 5.16 2,886 138 4.78 Loans receivable (2) 705,292 36,537 5.18 618,452 30,775 4.98 Total interest earning assets $ 821,284 $ 38,743 4.72 $ 717,204 $ 32,113 4.48 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (8,657 ) (7,849 ) Other noninterest earning assets 36,631 39,585 Total assets $ 849,258 $ 748,940 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 478,231 $ 3,141 0.66 % $ 431,628 $ 2,139 0.50 % Subordinated debt 9,957 587 5.90 9,943 587 5.90 Junior subordinated debentures 3,580 157 4.39 3,578 122 3.41 FHLB advances and other borrowings 2,010 41 2.04 1,911 27 1.41 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 493,778 $ 3,926 0.80 $ 447,060 $ 2,875 0.64 Noninterest bearing deposits 267,227 233,054 Other liabilities 3,154 3,106 Total shareholders' equity 85,099 65,720 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 849,258 $ 748,940 Net interest income $ 34,817 $ 29,238 Interest rate spread 3.92 % 3.83 % Net interest margin (3) 4.24 % 4.08 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY STATISTICS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2018 2018 2017 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 11,011 $ 9,894 $ 8,452 Interest expense 1,123 1,046 798 Provision for loan losses 425 508 366 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,463 8,340 7,288 Noninterest income 1,601 1,546 1,053 Noninterest expense 7,185 6,610 5,785 Net income - pre-tax, pre-provision 4,304 3,784 2,922 Provision for income tax 824 674 2,213 Net income 3,055 2,602 343 Adjusted net income (1) 3,055 2,602 1,638 As of Period End or for the Three Month Period December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2018 2018 2017 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,782 $ 115,508 $ 89,751 Investment securities 37,922 37,039 38,336 Loans receivable 767,899 744,320 656,788 Allowance for loan losses (9,407 ) (9,111 ) (8,017 ) Total assets 952,110 917,029 805,753 Interest bearing deposits 510,089 488,743 460,937 Noninterest bearing deposits 293,525 285,979 242,358 Core deposits (2) 696,049 676,339 612,646 Total deposits 803,614 774,722 703,295 Total borrowings 33,546 33,542 33,529 Total shareholders’ equity 109,156 105,276 65,711 Share and Per Share Data (3)(4): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.04 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.04 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (5) $ 0.18 Dividends per share - - - Book value per share (6) $ 9.18 $ 8.86 $ 7.10 Tangible book value per share (7) $ 9.18 $ 8.86 $ 7.10 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 11,877,261 11,338,320 9,237,660 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 12,166,250 11,609,978 9,244,448 Shares outstanding at end of period 11,893,203 11,886,473 9,248,901 Stock options outstanding at end of period 688,312 682,190 668,936 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.27 % 0.26 % Nonperforming assets to loans receivable and OREO 0.24 % 0.34 % 0.32 % Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable 0.24 % 0.34 % 0.32 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 515.2 % 361.40 % 378.16 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.22 % Gross charge-offs $ 134 $ 6 $ 299 Gross recoveries $ 5 $ 69 $ 4 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (8) 0.07 % -0.03 % 0.18 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital 12.46 % 12.60 % 8.95 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 14.13 % 14.17 % 10.50 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.70 % 13.72 % 9.98 % Total risk-based capital 16.58 % 16.65 % 13.24 % (1) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of the revaluation of our deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under the caption “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (2) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered wholesale and time deposits. (3) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock. (4) Share and per share information has been adjusted to give effect to a one-for-five reverse stock split of our common shares completed effective May 4, 2018. (5) Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of the revaluation of our deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is earnings per share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under the caption “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (6) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. (7) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (8) Annualized calculations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures include the following:

“Adjusted net income” is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income increased by the additional income tax expense that resulted from the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income.

“Adjusted earnings per share” is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income, plus additional income tax expense, divided by weighted average outstanding shares (diluted). The most directly comparable GAAP measure is earnings per share.

The Company also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and For Quarter ended Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2017 December 31, 2017 Adjusted net income: Net income $ 343 $ 5,436 Plus: additional income tax expense 1,295 1,295 Adjusted net income $ 1,638 $ 6,731 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted: Net income $ 343 $ 5,436 Plus: additional income tax expense 1,295 1,295 Adjusted net income $ 1,638 $ 6,731 Weighted average common shares outstanding– diluted (1) 9,244,448 9,237,666 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (1) $ 0.18 $ 0.73 (1) Share and per share information has been adjusted to give effect to a one-for-five reverse stock split of our common shares completed effective May 4, 2018.



