Acro Biomedical Common Stock to be traded on the OTCQB Market

FISHERS, Ind., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acro Biomedical Co., Ltd. (“Acro Biomedical” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:ACBM), a company focused on developing and marketing products that promote wellness and a healthy lifestyle, announced that, effective January 28, 2019, the Company’s common stock will be traded on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB) under its current symbol ACBM. Shares of Acro Biomedical are presently traded on the OTC Pink Market.



/EIN News/ -- The OTCQB is for early-stage and developing United States and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must meet $0.01 bid test and may not be in bankruptcy and meet certain stockholder public float requirements.

About Acro Biomedical

Acro Biomedical is in the business of developing and marketing nutritional products that promote wellness and a healthy lifestyle. The Company intends to conduct research and development on our own proprietary products based on cordyceps sinensis. Cordyceps is a fungus that is used in traditional Chinese medicine. Cordyceps sinensis has been described as a medicine in old Chinese medical books and Tibetan medicine. It is a rare combination of a caterpillar and a fungus and found at altitudes above 4500m in Sikkim. For more information, please visit http://www.acrobiomedicalco.com/ . Information on or derived from our website or any other website is not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “planning”, “expect”, “believe”, “likely”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may” or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including its ability to develop and market any products and raise any funding required for its operations, and the effect of the stock being trading on the OTCQB upon the market for or the market price of the Company’s common stock. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions and the risks contained under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017 and under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media and Investor Contact:

Kao Cheng Hsiang

Acro Biomedical Co., Ltd.

(317) 286-6788

pr@acrobiomedicalco.com



