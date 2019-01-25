Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 after the closing of the market.



The company will hold a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 800-992-4934 or internationally at 937-502-2251. Please reference conference ID 1679486. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com .

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com .

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

WHO WE ARE Kimball Electronics is a leading contract manufacturer of durable electronics serving a variety of industries on a global scale. The customer is the focus of everything we do and our touch is felt throughout daily life via the markets we serve: Automotive, Industrial, Medical, and Public Safety. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Our employees know they are part of a company culture that is committed to doing the right thing. We build lasting relationships and global success for customers while enabling employees to share in the Company’s success through personal, professional, and financial growth.

WHAT WE DO Kimball Electronics trades under the symbol “KE” on The NASDAQ Stock Market. Kimball Electronics is a preeminent Electronics Manufacturing Services (“EMS”) provider serving customers around the world. Additionally, Kimball Electronics offers diversified contract manufacturing services (“DCMS”) for non-electronic components, medical disposables, and plastics. GES, a Kimball Electronics Company, specializes in design, production and servicing of automation, test, and inspection equipment for the semiconductor, electronics, and life sciences industries. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries globally. Kimball Electronics is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com .

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:

Adam W. Smith

Treasurer

Telephone 812.634.4000

E-mail: Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.