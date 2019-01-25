Sunwing offers Canadians a break from the cold with its Wintervention sale

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With record-breaking freezing temperatures and gloomy skies around most of the country and seemingly no end in sight from de-icing cars and layering up to brave the outdoors, Canadians are looking for a well-deserved break from the doldrums of winter. Sunwing is helping winter-weary travellers escape the cold and get into the sun with the return of its popular Wintervention sale. From now until February 1, 2019, vacationers can get away to paradise for less with savings of up to $1,000 per couple on select packages to some of the tour operator’s top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Premium vacation packages are selling out fast; Canadians should book their winter getaway today to make sure they don’t miss out and get left behind in the cold.



Sun-seeking vacationers could enjoy a vacation at a steal if they book their getaway to the luxurious Grand Sunset Princess All Suites Resort and Spa during this limited-time promotion. Located on the pristine shores of the Riviera Maya , this top-rated family resort offers luxurious accommodations – including swim-out suite options – a wide range of dining facilities that everyone in the family will love and a supervised kids club. Another top-rated family resort included in the promotion is Riu Bambu , where families can escape the cold and soak up the sun on the sparkling shores of Punta Cana . This recently-renovated resort offers amenities and activities for guests of all ages including the RiuLand kids club and the Splash Water Park with exciting weekly pool parties.

Those looking to elevate their vacation experience can enjoy generous savings at the luxurious Royalton White Sands Montego Bay in Jamaica . Travellers can enjoy an All-In Luxury™ vacation for less when they book this five-star resort during the promotion and enjoy lavish inclusions such as Royalton’s signature DreamBeds™, All-In Connectivity™ and more. Guests can look forward to unlimited complimentary access to the resort’s on-site water park included in their stay, perfect for kids and the kids at heart.

In addition to trading in the deep winter freeze for a tropical breeze, travellers who take advantage of this promotion can Vacation Better with an array of impressive resorts offering additional perks. Families can also take advantage of added values such as Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE deals and no-single parent supplement fees at a wide range of family-friendly resorts.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to over 45 popular sun destinations. This scale enables Sunwing to negotiate the best deals and exclusive offers at all of the top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Renowned for its award-winning service, Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off in style with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, tea and coffee and non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

